Marco Rubio Edges Val Demings in New Florida Poll

 2 days ago

Marco Rubio vs. Val Demings for Senate

On Wednesday, Suffolk University released a poll for USA Today of likely voters in Florida which shows U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., with the edge on U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla.

Rubio takes 45 percent in the poll with Demings behind him at 41 percent. Libertarian Dennis Misigoy and independents Steven Grant and Tuan “TQ” Nguyen all pull 1 percent each. With a month and a half left in the campaign, 10 percent of those surveyed are undecided or refused to answer who they are supporting.

After 12 years in the Senate, Rubio’s performance in office is disapproved by 46 percent while 45 percent approve of his performance and 9 percent are undecided.

Rubio is seen as favorable by 45 percent and unfavorable by 45 percent while 8 percent are undecided and 1 percent have never heard of him.

Demings is far more of an unknown with 36 percent seeing her favorably, 22 percent viewing her unfavorably and another 22 percent are undecided on her while 20 percent have never heard of her.

The poll of 500 likely voters in Florida was taken from Sept. 15 through Sept. 18 and had a margin of error of +/- 4.4 percent.

Hugh Jasol
2d ago

Rubio has the worst attendance record in the Senate. If I failed to show up for work just once without a good reason I would be fired. Time to fire Little Marco! Vote 🔵🇺🇲🔵

Big E
2d ago

Val is a vote for no border, no safety, no money, no equal justice, freaks teaching your kids,,, but hey you get an electric car which can’t afford to charge!!! Beep, beep,, Vote Republican!!

carlos ucha
1d ago

when will democrats understand that Independents will decide this election. nothing is working and just to.mention Inflation and bye-den will be easy to vote red.

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

