Names of victims in Missoula head-on crash released

By MTN News
KPAX
 2 days ago
MISSOULA - Authorities have released the names of the four people who died in a head-on crash earlier this month .

Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner, TJ McDermott reports Jordan L. Armijo, 27 of St. Ignatius, Tekla N. McKain, 17 of Missoula, Larry D. Old Horn, 40 of Missoula, and Sheri M. Old Horn, 58 of Missoula passed away as a result of injuries sustained in the accident.

Three people were originally reported to have passed away in the two-vehicle accident that happened on Sept. 13 on US Highway 10 near the intersection of Roller Coaster Road.

"These crashes are so hard on everyone involved, especially and most importantly, the family and friends. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers," the Sheriff's Office stated in a news release.

Comments / 1

