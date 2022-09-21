Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Walk with Neko
High school auditorium officially named after Albany activist, original Freedom Singer. The auditorium was named after Rutha Harris. Enrollment, improvements addressed in Albany Tech ‘State of the College’ speech. Enrollment, improvements addressed in Albany Tech ‘State of the College’ speech.
WALB 10
Phoebe Sumter welcomes new CEO
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Sumter Medical Center has a new CEO. Carlyle Walton is also the first Black CEO at Phoebe Sumter. Walton said he plans to continue his past efforts in this new position. Walton started this role last week. He previously served as president of the Adventist...
WALB 10
Manager no longer employed at Tift Theatre following controversy
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -Controversy over a show cancellation in Tift county erupted one week ago. Tifton’s City manager, Pete Pyrzenski, confirmed that Holden Stokes is no longer with the city. He wouldn’t say why. “Yes, Holden is no longer with the city. I can validate that” Pyrzenski said....
City of Albany updating school zone flashers paid for with fines collected by speed cameras
ALBANY — School zone speed cameras have been a subject of criticism and controversy since they were activated for the 2020-2021 school year, but one point of agreement for most people would be approval that proceeds from tickets pay for police and safety equipment instead of coming out of taxpayers’ pockets.
northgeorgialiving.com
Albany, Georgia: A Shopping and Dining Destination
Situated an hour from I-10 and about 45 minutes from I-75, Albany draws visitors from not only the region but those en route to points north and south. This Main Street city along the Flint River is Southwest Georgia’s shopping and dining hub that’s perfect for an affordable weekend or overnight getaway.
WALB 10
9 charged in fight at Dougherty High
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Nine students were charged after a fight that happened at Dougherty Comprehensive High School on Wednesday, according to the Dougherty County School System. The school system said several students were involved in a fight on the high school’s campus. After a preliminary investigation by the...
southgatv.com
Albany’s road work alert
ALBANY, GA – Good Life City motorists should be aware that the intersection of W. Roosevelt Avenue and N. Washington Street will be closed starting at 8 p.m. Sunday as crews repave around the railroad tracks. Detours will be set up using Flint Avenue, N. Jefferson Street, and W....
southgatv.com
Albany flavors “DC Fly In”
ALBANY, GA – The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce last week led a delegation of local leaders to Washington, D.C., for the annual “DC Fly In,” the organization’s long-standing annual federal advocacy event. The delegation, representing the public and private sectors, met with national leaders and lawmakers on issues most vital to Albany and Southwest Georgia.
WALB 10
3 wanted on Dougherty Co. Schools lawn mower thefts
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County School System Police Department is asking for help identifying three men connected to lawn mower thefts. Police said at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, three men were caught on surveillance stealing four lawnmowers worth more than $30,000 from the school system. The suspects cut...
southgatv.com
Phoebe welcomes Powell as new orthopaedic trauma surgeon
ALBANY, GA – Growing up in the one-stop-light town of Roseboro, NC, Eddie Powell dreamed of following in his father’s footsteps. “My dad was the family doctor in town. He loved medicine, and he was a hard worker,” Dr. Powell said. “He would see 60 patients a day. Seeing him work that way kind of inspired me to be more and do more.”
wfxl.com
Georgia Municipal Association hires Tifton City Manager as a member services consultant
The Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) announces the hiring of Pete Pyrzenski as the newest member of its member services consulting team. In this role, he will support cities specifically in north Georgia but also all of Georgia’s 537 member cities. Duties include connecting cities with technical assistance, innovative solutions, advocacy and services for their local communities.
Demolition of former Albany High School building resumes, clearing way for medical training center
ALBANY — The legal dispute over demolition of a historic school building is over with a couple of recent developments — one being the withdrawal of an appeal seeking to overturn an earlier order and the fact that most of the building is now a pile of rubble.
wfxl.com
Albany railroad intersection to close Sunday, Monday for repaving
On Sunday, September 25, the intersection of W. Roosevelt Avenue and N. Washington Street will be closed starting at 8 p.m. as crews repave around the railroad tracks. Detours will be set up using Flint Avenue, N. Jefferson Street, and W. Residence Avenue. The road closure is expected to last...
wfxl.com
State Road 133 widening/reconstruction continues in parts of Colquitt County
State Route 133 is a major north-south corridor in South Georgia and provides a vital connection between Valdosta to the south and Albany to the north. Georgia Department of Transportation recently released photos photos of a recent deck pour for another span of the new Ochlockonee River bridge in Colquitt County, part of the SR 133 widening/reconstruction.
WALB 10
Man sentenced in Berrien Co. boater death
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been sentenced in the Berrien County boater death that happened at a June 2019 fishing tournament, according to the Waycross Circuit District Attorney’s Office. Robbie McInvale was sentenced Friday to 14 years, with six years in prison and eight on probation after...
WALB 10
Concerns raised over cemetery cleanliness in Tifton
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Several people in Tifton and one city leader are not happy with the upkeep and cleanliness of two cemeteries in Tifton. One of those cemeteries is Oak Ridge Cemetery. Renee Cannady said she’s lived in Tifton for more than 20 years. “Absolutely disgusting to see...
Valdosta, September 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WALB 10
Habitat For Humanity builds home for Americus family
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Habitat for Humanity and New Horizons in Americus are helping a family in need to find safe and affordable housing. And the holidays, which are just around the corner, add urgency to the situation. Some of the people working on the home came together Wednesday to...
southgatv.com
Missing Cairo teen found deceased
CAIRO, GA – GBI agents say they’ve been called to assist the investigation of a Cairo teen, who was reported missing prior to the discovery of his body. GBI Special Agent Jamy Steinberg says Wednesday afternoon, they got the call by the Cairo Police Department to assist in the death investigation of 18 year old Lewis Herring, Jr, of Cairo.
WALB 10
Sylvester Police investigating shots fired
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The Sylvester Police Department is currently investigating a shots fired incident, according to the agency. Police are currently in the area of Dewey and South Jefferson Street. This area will be closed until further notice and police said to avoid the area. WALB News 10 has...
