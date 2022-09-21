ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coweta, OK

Family reunited with misplaced Purple Heart in Coweta

By Amanda Gilbert, FOX23 News
 2 days ago
COWETA, Okla. — A Purple Heart found in the garbage at a Coweta apartment complex was returned to the widow of the man who earned the Purple Heart in World War II.

Beatrice Marlow or “Bee” was helping her 91-year-old mom, Dorothy Phillips, move out of her apartment unit.

Bee says, “when she was in the hospital, they advised she not live by herself anymore.”

Dorothy was moving in with her daughter, but like most moves, it was hectic. She says, “there was 21-years-worth of stuff in a one bedroom apartment, so we were trying to get things settled and get moved out.”

Days later, John found a milk crate in the trash. He was thinking of turning it into a hunting chair for his grandkids, but inside was a locked box.

“Curiosity killed the cat. My dad was a locksmith, so I knew how to pick the lock off. That’s when I found the Purple Heart. I couldn’t believe I found it in the trash.”

Bee says, “We didn’t realize it wasn’t there until Michael called me, and he said I found a Purple Heart. I said oh that’s John’s.”

John E. Phillips was Dorothy’s late husband. He died years ago, and his obituary says he was a World War II Army Veteran who was awarded a Purple Heart in 1944 for his injuries during combat in Europe.

He lived in Oklahoma for many years and was employed in ranching and at lumber yards. He also worked for railroads for about 10 years.

This family is beyond grateful Michael took the time to call the apartment complex, and figure out who might have accidently thrown this away. He returned a medal, and introduced new memories.

All this, has Dorothy opening up about her husband. She shared stories about John that her family had never heard before, like one about a little bible. “A bullet hit it and bounced off, and because of where he was carrying it, it saved him,” Bee said.

It’s a reminder that curiosity can sometimes find something beautiful.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Two TU students sing for their room and board

TULSA, Okla. — Jordan Demetriades is a junior music student at the University of Tulsa. She moved into the Montereau retirement community in August – where she sings for her room and board — as part of the university’s partnership with the community to encourage inter-generational relationships and diversity of community.
TULSA, OK
