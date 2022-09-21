ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump blames banks for tax scandal and says he can declassify papers by thinking about it

New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing Donald Trump and the Trump Organization for engaging in "numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation" in preparing annual financial statements between 2011 and 2021.The lawsuit says the fraud was approved at the highest levels of the company, including by Mr Trump himself as well as his children Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump. The fraud and misrepresentation also grossly inflated Mr Trump's personal net worth by billions of dollars.The former presiden's legal drama continued on Wednesday, as a federal appeals court held the Department of Justice can use the...
CNN

Maggie Haberman breaks down New York AG's lawsuit against Trump

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman gives her analysis after the New York state attorney general filed a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, three of his adult children and the Trump Organization, alleging involvement in expansive fraud. Hear the conversation on CNN’s Inside Politics.
The Independent

NY attorney general sues Donald Trump and his company

New York’s attorney general sued former President Donald Trump and his company on Wednesday, alleging business fraud involving some of their most prized assets, including properties in Manhattan, Chicago and Washington, D.C.Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit, filed in state court in New York, is the culmination of the Democrat’s three-year civil investigation of Trump and the Trump Organization. Trump’s three eldest children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump, were also named as defendants, along with two longtime company executives, Allen Weisselberg and Jeffrey McConney.The lawsuit seeks to strike at the core of what made Trump famous, taking a blacklight to...
