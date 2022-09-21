Read full article on original website
Pirelli Developed A Special Tire Just For Americans
Tires are one of the most critical components of your car, and few make a better tire than famed Italian rubber-slinger Pirelli. The brand makes tires for some of the most sought-after sports cars in the world, which may soon include the new 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 RS, and continues to be at the cutting edge of tire technology across the car spectrum. From all-season tires to bespoke sports car tires, Pirelli does it all. But its newest offering is quite unlike any other, in that it has been developed exclusively for America. Called the 'Weather Active' range, it's going to become prevalent across the USA, as Pirelli claims it to be a true all-weather tire unlike any other.
New Electric Luxury SUV With Crazy Doors Emerges From Italy
It's much easier to build an electric car from scratch than a gas-powered car because there are far fewer moving parts. That's why we keep seeing new EV startups emerge seemingly overnight. The latest of these companies is called Aehra, a new ultra-premium EV brand from Italy. Aehra has just teased the first images of its upcoming SUV, which does not have a name yet. Unlike the latest luxury SUV from Italy, the 2023 Ferrari Purosangue, Aehra's will be all-electric.
Jeep Wants To Block Sale Of Wrangler Copycat In America
The Jeep Wrangler's design is iconic. Period. Inspired by the legendary Willys Jeeps of World War II but brought into the modern era, there's no off-roader more instantly identifiable. So it's understandable that FCA - now Stellantis - was upset when Indian automaker Mahindra launched a car called the Roxor...
Florida car dealer sold triple the number of Lamborghinis last year than normal as luxury vehicle sales soared post-pandemic
The car dealership sold nearly 30 Lamborghinis in 2021, even though it normally moves just 10 a year, owner Jack Hanania told The Wall Street Journal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crown Victoria With 27-Liter V12 Tank Engine Hits The Dyno
This Ford Crown Victoria has a massive V12 engine. That much is apparent when you see the video. The monster engine is also made by Rolls-Royce, though you won't find this particular V12 inside the likes of the Ghost or Phantom. Instead, this engine came from something a little more destructive: an army tank. In the world of crazy engine swaps, this might just win. The team behind this build first fired the Rolls-powered beast up about a year ago, and now it's time to hit the dyno with what is one of only a handful of tank-powered cars in the world.
Some Millionaire Built a Bentley Arnage Woody Wagon and Now It’s for Sale
Mobile.deFitted with the all-wheel-drive system from a Cadillac Escalade, this strange Bentley is built to conquer the Alps.
MotorAuthority
Lamborghini Huracán successor to downsize to turbo V-8?
Lamborghini's lineup will be fully electrified by the end of 2024, with the Urus and the successors to the Aventador and Huracán all expected to adopt plug-in hybrid powertrains. The Aventador successor will come first. Already spotted in prototype form, it's due in 2023 with an updated version of...
hypebeast.com
Miami Sees the Delivery of the First Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 Superyacht in North America
The first Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 yacht for North America has just been delivered in Miami. Brought in by Prestige Marine — one of the most successful luxury automotive dealers since the ’80s — the $3.5 million USD is just one of 63 being made globally to commemorate the founding year of Lamborghini Automobili.
Ford Trademarks Megazilla Name Likely For New V8 Crate Engine
Usually, when an automaker files a trademark, its potential use is a bit of a mystery. That’s not the case with Ford’s recent trademark filling. On September 16, the Blue Oval filed one with the US Patent and Trademark Office for “Megazilla,” and it’s not the first time we have heard Ford use that name.
It’s Final: Switzerland Is Getting a Fleet of F-35 Fighters
Though a popular grass-roots initiative sought to derail the purchase, Swiss lawmakers ultimately favored the American stealth fighter. In a statement, the Swiss government announced the finalization of the American F-35A stealth fighter, despite a somewhat rocky and uncertain tender process. “National Armaments Director Martin Sonderegger and the Swiss F-35A...
Coyote V8 Fans Will Love Ford Performance's Newest Part
The Ford Performance parts catalog is an impressive one and boasts just about every component you can think of for your restomod or any other aftermarket project. For instance, while the manual gearbox continues to fall out of favor, you can get yourself a five-speed manual Tremec gearbox from Ford. Those with a bit more cash to burn can even drop almost $30,000 on the 760-horsepower supercharged V8 engine found in the soon-to-be-gone Ford Mustang GT500.
Elegant Mercedes Cabriolet Selling On Bring A Trailer
One drive in this vehicle will have you feeling like a boss. Mercedes has always been about two things in the eyes of most automotive enthusiasts, performance, and luxury. The prestige that comes with owning a Benz has made many people very proud of their cars and eventually became the brands most effective marketing tool. Whether you like the looks from onlookers hopeful to someday own an example like yours or the speed that comes almost instantaneously when you push the gas, these cars can appeal to pretty much everybody. This particular car is a great example of that as it combines the two major traits in a convertible luxury car built for driving on the road.
The fastest street-legal supercar promises the closest feeling to driving an F1 car
Delage, a French automaker, has declared that their hybrid supercar D12 will be the world's fastest vehicle for public roads. The company earlier declared that the D12 hybrid supercar would revive the brand, which was founded in 1905 and ceased operation in 1953, back in 2019. The car, which will...
China's Version Of The Toyota Tundra Is As Silly As It Looks
Chinese carmakers love nothing more than copying other manufacturers and clearly have no regard for international copyright laws. We've seen some amazing and truly blatant copies in our time, but this is one of the weirdest ones we've seen in a while and is more of a play on words than anything else.
As the V8 Engine Era Ends, We Look at the Worst Ones Ever Made
While American V8 engines have been the powerhouse of car production over the last 75 years, there were some real duds. That's what we look at here. The post As the V8 Engine Era Ends, We Look at the Worst Ones Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Couple That Left Car Dealership Begging Delights Internet: 'Walk Away'
"Play stupid games, lose out on a sale," one commenter quipped.
Road & Track
Someone Please Buy This SRT-4-Swapped Consulier GTP
The Consulier GTP is one of the strangest sports cars to come out of the United States during the Radwood Era. First introduced by Warren Mosler in 1985, the wedge-shaped sports car featured plenty of amenities that wouldn’t be out of place today. You got an ultra-lightweight carbon-kevlar body, a heavily-turbocharged engine mounted in the middle, and a full-blown composite monocoque holding everything together. In fact, it was the first road-going vehicle to utilize a composite chassis and body. While only a small number of these machines were originally built down in Riviera Beach, Florida, a highly-modified example has just popped up for sale on Facebook Marketplace.
