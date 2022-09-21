Read full article on original website
Fort Morgan Times
Predictions for game day: Northern Colorado has pieces to dominate Idaho State
UNC (1-2) hosts Idaho State (0-3) in Greeley for homecoming, a game it hasn’t won since 2016. The Bears are coming off a 21-14 win at Lamar, coming up clutch on defense for multiple plays. Meanwhile, the Bengals had an embarrassing loss to Central Arkansas and would like to win for the first time since last season.
Idaho State Journal
Pocatello/Chubbuck School District announces selection of food service coordinator
POCATELLO — Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 is pleased to announce the selection of Ms. Heather Canfield as the food service coordinator. She is replacing Tom Wilson, who recently retired after working for PCSD 25 for 24 years, and as the food service coordinator for 13 years. Ms. Canfield grew...
Post Register
Idaho State Bar to hold Citizens’ Law Academy in Idaho Falls
The Seventh District Bar Association of the Idaho State Bar has opened the application process for this year’s 2022 Citizens’ Law Academy. The Citizens’ Law Academy is an adult education program offered free to attendees and is coordinated by the Idaho Law Foundation’s Law Related Education Program in collaboration with our Seventh District Bar Association, an Academy news release said. The Seventh District Bar Association includes Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Custer, Jefferson, Madison, Clark, Fremont, Lemhi and Teton counties. The Academy's purpose is to educate others about their rights under the law, discover what lawyers do and how they serve the public, and understand how the judicial system works.
Box Of Gold From Failed Heist Could Still Lie South Of Twin Falls
Southern Idaho is rumored to hide an abundance of lost gold and artifacts from numerous botched 1800s coach robberies. Between Pocatello and Boise, there are well-known, documented cases of bandits stealing loads of valuables from stagecoach runs where the loot supposedly never turned up. I love a good buried treasure...
Post Register
Idaho Falls man arrested, reportedly grabbed woman by neck
An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly grabbed a woman by the neck and hit her in the face. According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer that she was trying to get Domingo Pena, 66, to leave when she shoved him.
Post Register
Free STEM-A-RAMA event planned Saturday in Idaho Falls
The Boy Scouts Grand Teton Council is hosting a STEM-A-RAMA from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Idaho Falls Boy Scout Office, 3910 S. Yellowstone Highway. The free event, which is focused on science, technology, engineering and mathematics, is open to all ages. Participants will be able to explore a magic show, classic cars, sailing and more. They'll also be able to check out a police crime lab and an exhibit from the Idaho National Laboratory Fire Department.
eastidahonews.com
Storm hits eastern Idaho with tornado warning; gustnado caught on camera
POCATELLO — East Idaho experienced a severe thunderstorm on Wednesday evening. At 7:20 p.m., the National Weather Service detected the storm 11 miles south of Pocatello and issued a tornado warning, which expired at 7:45 p.m. Now a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for Bannock,...
RC Willey plans put on hold
RC Willey, an appliance retailer based in Salt Lake City, has apparently put expansion plans for Idaho Falls on hold. The post RC Willey plans put on hold appeared first on Local News 8.
School District 25 intends to purchase Downard Funeral Home property for $500K
POCATELLO — The Downard Funeral Home building could soon have a date with a wrecking ball. School District 25 Board of Trustees on Tuesday night voted during a special session to approve district officials authoring a letter of intent to purchase the Downard Funeral Home property at 241 N. Garfield Ave. for $500,000. The vote to approve the letter of intent was approved unanimously. ...
Three Grace High School students charged with hazing
GRACE — Three Southeast Idaho high school students were recently charged in connection to an alleged hazing incident earlier this year, authorities said. Caribou County Sheriff Adam Mabey told the Idaho State Journal on Thursday that the three students were charged in connection to two separate incidents that occurred near the end of August. Two students were charged with misdemeanor hazing and another student was charged with misdemeanor charges of...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Four Dead After Crash Involving Potato Truck
Four people are dead after an accident between Fort Hall and Pocatello Wednesday night. Idaho State Police responded to a call of a crash around 6:45 p.m. The crash was between a potato truck and a passenger vehicle near the intersection of Rio Vista and Reservation Roads. The four people...
Four dead, one injured when car and potato truck collide near Chubbuck
Four people died in a two-vehicle crash northwest of Chubbuck early Wednesday evening, the Bannock County Coroner’s Office reported. The 6:40 p.m. wreck involved a potato truck and car at the intersection of Reservation and Rio Vista roads on the border of the Fort Hall Reservation. It is believed the car was traveling east on Reservation Road when it collided with a Searle Farms potato truck driving north on Rio...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho Land Board approves investment in country's largest research dairy
The Idaho Board of Land Commissioners voted Tuesday to purchase farmland in south-central Idaho that will be the site of the country’s largest research dairy. The Idaho Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment, known as the CAFE project, will include a 2,000-cow dairy and farm fields in Minidoka County, an outreach center in Jerome and a food-processing training program at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.
Coroner identifies 4 killed in Bannock County crash
Next of kin has been notified. The post Coroner identifies 4 killed in Bannock County crash appeared first on Local News 8.
Contract at Idaho Falls Public Library for Bonneville County residents ending soon
Bonneville County residents who use the Idaho Falls Public Library services are asked to return all checked out items by Sept. 27. The post Contract at Idaho Falls Public Library for Bonneville County residents ending soon appeared first on Local News 8.
Local man accused of attempting to strangle 13-year-old boy
POCATELLO — A 35-year-old local man has been charged with felony injury to a child after police say he attempted to strangle a 13-year-old boy. Joshua Ray Constantinoff, 35, of Pocatello, was charged on Monday following a Pocatello police investigation on Saturday, according to police and court records. The incident began to unfold around 8:15 p.m. Saturday when Pocatello police were dispatched to the 2400 block of South Second Avenue...
Post Register
Death penalty attorneys appointed to defend Mark Bent
Two attorneys who regularly handle death penalty cases have been appointed to defend a man who admitted to shooting and killing an acquaintance. Mark Bent, 41, will be represented by James Archibald and John Thomas in his first-degree murder case for reportedly shooting and killing 23-year-old Nikolas Bird.
eastidahonews.com
Man gets probation revoked, sentenced to prison for stalking
BLACKFOOT – A local man is being sent to prison after admitting to violating the terms of his probation. George Carl Capson, 44, was originally sentenced to probation in May on a felony stalking charge. On Monday, he admitted to violating the terms of that sentence and was ordered...
Pocatello couple attends funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
A vacation to Scotland for one Pocatello couple turned into an impromptu funeral visitation when Queen Elizabeth II unexpectedly passed. Deacon Scott Pearhill of Holy Spirit Catholic Community and his wife, Marcy, were among tens of thousands of people who attended the queen’s funeral to pay their respects. “We had booked a trip to Scotland about six months before the queen died,” said Pearhill, a Pocatello resident of the past...
