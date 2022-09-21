Read full article on original website
wfxl.com
Albany police need help from community to identify suspects wanted for entering autos
The Albany Police Department would like the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in the video seen below. Police say that the suspect(s) were involved in an entering auto that occurred in the 2700 block of Joshua Street. Anyone with tip information can contact Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS...
WALB 10
Man sentenced in Berrien Co. boater death
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been sentenced in the Berrien County boater death that happened at a June 2019 fishing tournament, according to the Waycross Circuit District Attorney’s Office. Robbie McInvale was sentenced Friday to 14 years, with six years in prison and eight on probation after...
WCTV
Man arrested for attacking 3 elderly women, carjacking in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A man is in custody after sheriff’s deputies say he attacked a group of women, stole a car, and lead law enforcement on a high-speed chase from Madison County into Jefferson County. The sheriff’s office says the man attacked three elderly women Wednesday afternoon...
Leon County Sheriff’s Office investigating video with minors
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it is investigating a video that is circulating among local middle school students on social media.
WCTV
GBI investigating death of Cairo 18-year-old
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating the death of an 18-year-old Cairo man that happened on Wednesday, according to the agency. Around 1:30 p.m., the GBI was requested by the Cairo Police Department to assist in an investigation into the death of Lewis Herring, Jr., 18.
wfxl.com
Moultrie man sentenced for more than 50 years in 2021 Cook County shooting
A man will remain behind bars after a plea was entered in the July Term of Court. Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney Chase L. Studstill announced that 45-year-old James Avery, of Moultrie, was sentenced July 28, on felony charges of two counts of aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
wfxl.com
No injuries reported after bullet passes through West Gordon home
Albany police are investigating a late-night shooting on West Gordon Wednesday. Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of West Gordon Avenue around 11 p.m. Officers made contact with the victim who told police she was laying in bed scrolling through her phone when she heard several gunshots. The victim...
wfxl.com
GBI, Cairo police investigating death of missing teen
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to help investigate the death of a missing teen in Cairo Wednesday. The GBI says that their agency was requested by the Cairo Police Department around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. 18-year-old Lewis Herring, Jr. was found deceased in the Forrest Lawn Cemetery, located...
WCTV
Mother charged after missing child recovered in Jefferson County
MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) – Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies recovered a two-year-old boy early Tuesday who had been missing for three days and his mother is now under arrest. The sheriff’s office says Kyson Washington was found with his mother, Karlee Soldiew, hiding at an apartment at the Jefferson...
wfxl.com
Commissioners approve the purchase of 4 new trucks for the Worth County Sheriff's Office
The Worth County Sheriff's Office will soon have four new vehicles added to their fleet. At a special called meeting held Wednesday, the Worth County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of four trucks for the agency. Worth County Sheriff Don Whitaker tells FOX 31 News that with a county...
southgatv.com
Missing Cairo teen found deceased
CAIRO, GA – GBI agents say they’ve been called to assist the investigation of a Cairo teen, who was reported missing prior to the discovery of his body. GBI Special Agent Jamy Steinberg says Wednesday afternoon, they got the call by the Cairo Police Department to assist in the death investigation of 18 year old Lewis Herring, Jr, of Cairo.
valdostatoday.com
Arrest made for attempted burglary in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – Valdosta police arrested a 40-year-old man following an attempt to break into a home’s kitchen window. Arrested: Brinson, Patrick A, African American male, age 40, resident of Valdosta. On September 20, 2022, at approximately 12:13 am., Patrol Officers with Valdosta Police Department responded to the 200...
valdostatoday.com
16-year-old arrested for murder in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – A 16-year-old Valdosta resident has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a 15-year-old. ARRESTED: African American male juvenile, 16 years of age, Valdosta resident. VICTIM: Jaybrie Hampton, African American male, 15 years of age, Valdosta resident. On September 18, 2022, at approximately 10:34 am.,...
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta police make multiple arrests following assault at Hudson Dockett
VALDOSTA – Valdosta police arrested three individuals for multiple charges following a report of assault at Hudson Dockett apartments. Arrested: Shepherd Williams, African American male, 21 years of age, Hinesville GA resident. Arrested: Maceo Duncan, African American male, 21 years of age, Valdosta resident. Arrested: Antonio Johnson, Jr., African...
WALB 10
3 wanted on Dougherty Co. Schools lawn mower thefts
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County School System Police Department is asking for help identifying three men connected to lawn mower thefts. Police said at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, three men were caught on surveillance stealing four lawnmowers worth more than $30,000 from the school system. The suspects cut...
wfxl.com
4 arrested, 11 cited following Highway 300 road check in Crisp County
Numerous law enforcement agencies teamed up for a road check in Crisp County. The Crisp County Sheriff's Office and the Middle Georgia Traffic Enforcement Network conducted a road check on Georgia Highway 300 in Crisp County Friday night. Citations were issued for suspended licenses, seat belt violations, child restraint violations...
wfxl.com
Omega man sentenced for assaulting an officer, terroristic treats in Cook County
An Omega man was sentenced in August following a 2018 assault on a police officer in Cook County. Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney Chase L. Studstill announced that 31-year-old Clyde Hamby, Jr., of Omega, was sentenced August 24, for felony charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, terroristic threats and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
wfxl.com
New charges lead to revocation of probation for Berrien County man
District Attorney Chase Studstill announced the revocation of the probation of Zachery Paul Zeigler in the Superior Court of Berrien County. Zeigler was original sentenced during the February term of court in 2019 to six years with the first two in confinement after pleading guilty to false imprisonment and battery family violence.
‘An egregious abuse of power’: Georgia correctional officers sentenced for handcuffed inmate beating
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WRBL) — Four former deputy and supervisory correctional officers for Valdosta State Prison were sentenced for the beating of a handcuffed inmate, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District of Georgia. Lieutenant Geary Staten, 31, and Sergeant Patrick Sharpe, 30, along with Deputy Correctional Officers Brian Ford, 25, and Jamal […]
UPDATE: 16-year-old arrested in Valdosta homicide incident
The Valdosta Police Department has made an arrest in a a homicide investigation after an altercation led to a deadly shooting in Valdosta on Sunday morning.
