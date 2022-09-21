Typical of Southern Whites, they miss the Days of Jim Crow Laws when they were Dixiecrats, before they left our Party and joined the GOP after the Civil Rights Act."History-How the 'Party of Lincoln' Won Over the Once Democratic South-Apr 10, 2019 — Democratic defectors, known as the “Dixiecrats,” started a switch to the Republican party in a movement
Black ppl have every single right that anyone else in america does. What rights do they not have? Why don't they ever discuss which rights they don't have?
would you stay in a black business bar,whatever, if you received a less than friendly welcome or would you start yelling racism and going on about your rights.....recently I've seen opinion pieces where a black woman and black men were sounding off on how much they want a place where they can just be black
Trump was in a bad mood and experienced ‘real withdrawal’ after being barred from Twitter, says filmmaker who was with him at the time
Fox Host Says With Straight Face That Trump Never Attacked a ‘Whole Group of People’
Trump-Defending Fox News Host Drops Accidental Truth Bomb: 'Seems Kinda Stupid'
'I Am Racist': Patrons Harass Black Woman For Visiting A 'White Place'
'I'm exhausted with these white folx': Black female diversity officer at Dept of Defense boasted on Twitter about reprimanding a white woman for her 'CAUdacity' after she said 'black people can be racist too'
Trump called on lawmakers to institute the 'death penalty for drug dealers' despite the fact that he pardoned people convicted of selling drugs
“Educator” Calls Black Teacher “The Monkey Next Door”, Says She Didn’t Mean It In A Racist Way
How Much Money Has Marjorie Taylor Greene Lost on Trump’s Social Media Company?
Rachel Maddow Explains What Trump And His Attorneys Are Really Trying To Pull
Another White Student Is In Trouble For Another ‘If I Was Black, I’d Be Picking Cotton’ Sign
DL Hughley slams people celebrating Queen Elizabeth death
Trump's lawyer tried to defend him, but revealed the former president 'frequently' had guests inside a Mar-a-Lago office that held boxes of classified documents
Ann Coulter Accuses Conservative Media of 'Lying' About Trump's Popularity
Jimmy Kimmel Embarrasses Donald Trump Jr. Over His ‘Saddest Video Yet’
‘When You Come to America You Want to Avoid Anyone Black’: Author Talks About New Book ‘America Made Me a Black Man’ and Being Black in America
Alec Baldwin is sued for $25million by family of Marine killed in Kabul after publicly shaming the fallen soldier's sister on Instagram because she attended the Capitol riot
Michelle Obama has a dig at Donald Trump in White House portrait remarks: ‘Once our time is up, we move on’
White People Say They’re Being Discriminated Against ‘A Lot More’ Than Black Americans, Poll Finds
Black ambulance driver who sued his employers claiming the phrase 'ten a penny' was 'racist' and linked to slavery loses discrimination claim
