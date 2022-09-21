Read full article on original website
Will Binghamton See the Big ‘S’ Word Before Halloween
With summer behind us, my mind races past the fall season and right to winter. Why? Well, I dread winter, and I know it's coming, but there's nothing I can do about it. Oh well, that's my issue to deal with I suppose. Just a couple of days ago, it was 80, and as soon as Autumn showed up, Wham! Temperatures dropped into the 40s with frost warnings.
Opinion: Southern Tier Animal Cruelty Case Highlights Continuing Problem
I don't get it. I can't figure it out when it comes to animal cruelty. Why would certain people treat lovng animals so cruely? Is it more prevelant that we know?. So, why am I writing about this? Over the course of just two days, I've read about four cases of animal cruelty. Three locally, and one in North Carolina. The first is from WNEP-TV reporting about a case in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania where a person is facing animal cruelty counts. According to investigators, two dogs were discovered without food and water, locked inside a hot trailer.
PHOTOS: Explore Earth and Its Prehistoric Past at the Museum of the Earth in Ithaca
It's much harder to find things like arrowheads today than it was when we were kids, isn't it? I vividly remember going for walks in the woods and finding all sorts of treasures in the dirt but those days are very few and far between now. While we may not...
How Broome County Carousels Inspired One Of The ‘Nicest Places In America’
One of my pastimes, when I'm relaxing at camp on summer weekends and vacations, involves reading. No, I'm not someone who picks up a book to read. I have a hard time concentrating on reading a book. Too many distractions or my mind just starts to wander. Rather, I read...
New York State Free Fishing Day Is Coming Back
Sure, I see the date. The summer of 2022 is now history. For me, it was a great summer, and the weather was almost perfect in my opinion. Summer is my favorite season. The rest, well, I tolerate them as best. But, at least the first half of the fall...
Former “Dos Rios” Site in Downtown Binghamton Available for Lease
The owners of the space where Dos Rios Cantina was located on Court Street in Binghamton are looking for someone interested in setting up another restaurant. The restaurant, which opened in June 2018, closed last April. Two partners in the business are facing criminal charges in connection with a sexual assault that allegedly occurred late last year.
Take a Look: Photos From Final Days of Ross Park Zoo’s Illumination for Conservation Lantern Fest
Ross Park Zoo’s Illumination for Conservation massive lighted lantern display is nearing the end of its two-month long run at the zoo on Binghamton's south side. Keep scrolling for photos from the spectacular display (and a little silliness.) Zoo director Philip Ginter says, as the days for the festival...
Strange Cornell University Tradition Will Make You Scratch Your Head
A dragon, a phoenix, and an epic battle. What do those three things have in common? They are all part of a pretty bizarre (yet sort of fun-sounding) day at Cornell University in Ithaca. Every year in the month of March, students at the Cornell University College of Architecture, Art,...
Take A Walking Tour For The Spirits Of Binghamton’s Past
Everywhere you look, the signs for Halloween are there. It's that time of the year. Well, actually the first signs of Halloween began in some stores in mid-August. Maybe the early hype is trying to rival the Christmas season. And with the Halloween season upon us, we love to immerse...
Endicott May Install License Plate Readers at Village Entrances
Several license plate readers could be put in place at various spots in the village of Endicott to assist law enforcement agencies. Mayor Linda Jackson said police chief Patrick Garey has been working with a company to develop a proposal that would include plate readers and cameras. Speaking on WNBF...
Broome County Hospitals Take Aim at Opioid Crisis
As Broome County continues to fight against its higher than average opioid overdose rate, some health care providers will now give patients opioid disposal bags for unused medications. According to a report by Vince Briga of Spectrum News 1, short-term opioid prescriptions from Lourdes Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital...
Hide Grandma! Wolf Confirmed in Upstate New York!
Some wildlife watchers in parts of New York State are vindicated as they are not a case of “The Boy Who Cried Wolf!” It really was a wolf. The Associated Press reports that after New York State Department of Environmental Conservation officials maintained a large canine killed by a hunter in Otsego County last winter was probably a coyote or a coyote-mix, new information is confirming the animal was, indeed a wolf.
8 Impressive Guinness World Records Set In Upstate New York
Remember when you were a kid and couldn't wait to get your hands on the latest Guinness World Records book? You'd pour over it for hours while daydreaming about the world record you would one day set. Millions of people around the world have had the same dream of holding...
16 Top Diners in the Catskills & Adirondacks of Upstate New York
There are well over 100 diners spread out across the Upstate New York region. Not all of them carry the name "diner" on their sign, but lets face it, we know a diner when we see one. To me a diner is a wonderful touchstone to the past. Of visiting...
Southern Tier Gets Its Own Craft Beverage Trail
Fans of locally crafted beer, wines and spirits have a new opportunity to sample all the Southern Tier has to offer. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County and Visit Binghamton with support from Experience Tioga and Explore Chenango County are launching the new Southern Tier Craft Beverage Trail September 23 with over a dozen businesses in Broome, Chenango and Tioga Counties featured.
Binghamton Philharmonic Season Starts off With Shouting!
The Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra kicks off its season with some random yelling, on purpose!. The orchestra’s 2022-2023 season starts Saturday, September 24 at the Broome County Forum Theater in Binghamton with “American Journey”, which is a concert exploring classical music of the Americas, under the direction of Maestro Daniel Hege.
Susquehanna County Woman Accused of Leaving Dogs in Hot Trailer
A Montrose woman is accused of leaving dogs locked in a hot trailer with no food or water. Pennsylvania State Police say they were called about the dogs on September 8 and found the animals to be severely malnourished. 26-year-old Makayla Kingston is charged with felony cruelty to animals. Troopers...
Binghamton University Researchers: Downtime Is Imperative for Women
You’ve no doubt seen the memes and the t-shirts emblazoned with the phrase uttered by Michael Scott in the television show The Office, “It’s fine, I’m fine everything is fine.” But despite our attempt to put on a happy mask and pretend that everything is great, it mostly isn’t – especially for women.
Real POT-ential Cannabis Business Opportunities in Binghamton
Local entrepreneurs are looking at real "POT-ential" with the growing cannabis industry in New York. New York State Cannabis Connect, in partnership with the City of Binghamton, is hosting “Catch a Cont@ct Career Summit” Saturday, September 24 at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in downtown Binghamton. Organizers say...
Vestal American Legion Hall to Be Demolished for New Fire Station
An American Legion clubhouse that opened six decades ago is about to be torn down for construction of a Vestal Fire Department station. Crews from Upstate Companies of Oneonta are doing preparation work for demolition of the two-story cinder block building west of Jensen Road. Hundreds of special events, including...
