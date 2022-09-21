ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Police to conduct sobriety checkpoint in Charleston

By Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pQXNY_0i4hZxOR00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Charleston Police will conduct a DUI sobriety/child safety seat checkpoint on Thursday, Sept. 22.

The police department says the checkpoint will take place starting at 5 p.m. in the area of MacCorkle Ave. and Rt. 119.

West Virginia LIEAP recipients to get extra one-time payment

This checkpoint is in conjunction with the Governor’s Highway Safety Program.

CPD says the purpose of the checkpoint is to “reduce criminal and traffic-related activities.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wchstv.com

Charleston police say stabbing report unfounded

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 11:10 a.m. 9/22/22. Charleston police say an incident that was initially reported as a stabbing proved to be unfounded. Police responded Thursday morning to the 1300 block of Renaissance Circle after emergency dispatchers said a person reportedly had been stabbed. After investigating, police said...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

First female K-9 officer at Beckley P.D.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Today, September 23, 2022, Beckley Police Department announced the addition of their newest K-9 officer. Patrolman Birchfield and her K-9 partner, Gabo, received their qualifying certificates with the West Virginia Police Canine Association. More than 200hrs of training and instruction go into obtaining the certification and Ptl. Birchfield passed the written […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Three new officers join Beckley Police Department

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Today, September 23, 2022 saw a few new officers join the ranks of the Beckley Police Department. Today, Chief Bailey welcomed three new officers into the Beckley PD Family. The officers welcomed were Ptl. Dickens, Ptl. McGinnis and Ptl. Kinnee, pictured below. Mayor Rappold administered the oath of office to the […]
BECKLEY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Crime & Safety
State
West Virginia State
WOWK 13 News

Woman hit by vehicle in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A woman has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a driver. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the incident happened at Chesapeake Avenue and Washington Street East in Charleston. Authorities describe the woman as having a “moderate head injury.” Police say the driver stayed on the scene and has […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Two men sentenced to prison for trafficking methamphetamine in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two men were sentenced to prison Thursday for trafficking large amounts of methamphetamine in a multi-state drug ring. Ramon David Alston, 42, of Decatur, Georgia was sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release time for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Checkpoint#Sobriety#Charleston Police#Rt#Cpd#Nexstar Media Inc
WSAZ

Man wanted in connection with arson

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man wanted in connection with an arson from earlier this month. An arrest warrant has been issued for Bryan Ramella, who’s 40, investigators said Thursday. Deputies said Ramella is accused of setting an excavator on...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

I-64 East back open after crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All lanes of Interstate 64 East are back open Friday evening after a two-vehicle crash near the Oakwood Road exit in Charleston, Metro 911 dispatchers say. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, dispatchers say. The accident was reported just after 5 p.m.
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WSAZ

Deputies searching for arson suspect

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Deputies are searching for a man wanted in connection with an arson from earlier this month. An arrest warrant has been issued for Bryan Ramella, 40, according to investigators. Deputies said Ramella is accused of setting an excavator on fire on Stover Road in...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man pleads guilty to threatening Kanawha County judge

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has pleaded guilty to charges of threatening to kill a Kanawha County judge. According to statements made in Kanawha County Court today Thursday, Sept. 21, 2022, Matthew Newsome of Charleston pleaded guilty to Retaliation Against Public Officers and Employees. Newsome was indicted by a grand jury in June 2022 […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Beckley Travel Plaza closed following a fire

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Travel Plaza on I-77 is closed following a fire. According to David Wriston, Fire Chief of the Bradley Prosperity Volunteer Fire Department, the fire started as a grease fire in Burger King. Employees called 911 and evacuated. Wriston said the fire was contained within 30 minutes. Bradley Prosperity Volunteer […]
BECKLEY, WV
Mingo Messenger

Mingo grand jury indicts Gilbert man on murder charge

The Mingo County Grand Jury returned an indcitment against a Gilbert man resulting from a charge of first-degree murder as it sat in session on Sept. 19. The grand jury also returned 31 other indictments during its session (see related article). Heath Allen Rose, 50, was charged with the shooting...
GILBERT, WV
CBS Detroit

Michigan man pleads guilty to gun crime in West Virginia bar shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Michigan man charged in a New Year's Eve shooting at a West Virginia bar that wounded seven people pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal gun crime.Kymoni Davis, 33, of Redford, Michigan, entered the plea in U.S. District Court in Huntington to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He still faces several state counts of wanton endangerment and malicious wounding pertaining to the people who were shot.Davis was thrown out of a party at the Kulture Hookah Bar in Huntington on Dec. 31, 2019. He returned with a 9mm pistol and fired shots through the door before fleeing, according to court records. Surveillance video and witness statements helped identify Davis.The victims were treated at a hospital and released. Authorities shut down the bar, citing licensing issues and a failure to pay taxes.Davis had three prior felony convictions in state court in Michigan. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing was set for Dec. 19.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Police: Charleston hit-and-run did not happen

UPDATE (11:49 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20): Charleston Police say initial reports that a man was struck by a vehicle turned out to be unfounded. Metro 911 received a call that a man was hit by a driver, and the driver left the scene. Charleston Police say that upon further investigation, no such event happened. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Man pleads guilty in connection with shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man pleaded guilty Thursday to his role in a shooting that injured a woman last April in the Alum Creek area, according to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office. Brett Peters, 40, entered a guilty plea to unlawful wounding in connection with the incident.
ALUM CREEK, WV
WSAZ

No charges to be filed in Boyd County shooting

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- A woman is in stable condition at a hospital after being shot in the stomach in Westwood, Kentucky. The Boyd County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call just before 3 a.m. from a home along McKnight Street before requesting that the Kentucky State Police take over.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

43K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy