Police to conduct sobriety checkpoint in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Charleston Police will conduct a DUI sobriety/child safety seat checkpoint on Thursday, Sept. 22.

The police department says the checkpoint will take place starting at 5 p.m. in the area of MacCorkle Ave. and Rt. 119.

This checkpoint is in conjunction with the Governor’s Highway Safety Program.

CPD says the purpose of the checkpoint is to “reduce criminal and traffic-related activities.”

