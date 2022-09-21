The Taste of Fitness is an all-ages event that provides an inside look at Scottsdale’s fitness scene and features a health and wellness expo, kids zone, live DJ and fitness workshops led by industry experts including CycleBar, Camelback Nutrition & Wellness, The Now Massage, and more! Be sure to wear the appropriate clothes as there will be a variety of stations set up for people to sample mini fitness classes including barre, spin, kickboxing, rowing, and zumba.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO