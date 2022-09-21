ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Isolated monsoon storms hit Gilbert, Mesa

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thunderstorms were ringing the East Valley during the late afternoon hours on Friday. Isolated storms started in Gilbert and Chandler popped up around 5:30, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the East Valley but it expired at 6:30 p.m.
GILBERT, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa pair sells all to pay cancer bills

It was a yard sale for love, not money. Andrew Kuzyk, 60, and Pamela Andersen of Mesa have spent the past four weekends selling most of their worldly possessions. Andersen said it’s “overwhelming” but it’s their last hope to pay for Kuzyk’s brain cancer treatment.
MESA, AZ
SignalsAZ

How Tempe Maintains Streets

Twenty new street improvement projects planned in the next year will make the ride smoother for everyone in Tempe. Keep reading to find out how Tempe cares for and reinvests in your city streets. Every three years, a specialized vehicle, equipped with imaging technology and sensors, scans and analyzes your...
TEMPE, AZ
SignalsAZ

Scottsdale’s Taste of Fitness on Sept. 25

The Taste of Fitness is an all-ages event that provides an inside look at Scottsdale’s fitness scene and features a health and wellness expo, kids zone, live DJ and fitness workshops led by industry experts including CycleBar, Camelback Nutrition & Wellness, The Now Massage, and more! Be sure to wear the appropriate clothes as there will be a variety of stations set up for people to sample mini fitness classes including barre, spin, kickboxing, rowing, and zumba.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Arizona State
Mesa, AZ
College Sports
City
Mesa, AZ
Local
Arizona College Sports
City
Prescott, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Sports
fox10phoenix.com

SR 238 reopens after flooding shuts down Gila Bend, Maricopa

GILA BEND, Ariz. - Damage from flooding temporarily closed a 20-mile stretch of roadway between Gila Bend and Maricopa, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation. The road, which stretches between Gila Bend and State Route 347, reopened Thursday after being shut down for nearly a day. SkyFOX video showed...
GILA BEND, AZ
ABC 15 News

RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 9-21-22

Monsoon storms brought measurable rain to the Valley overnight and into Wednesday morning, with storm chances continuing into the first day of fall on Thursday. A Flood Watch is in effect for the Valley until 11 p.m. Wednesday while Flood Watches are in effect along the Mogollon Rim, near the Grand Canyon, and all across northeastern Arizona through Thursday.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Soccer#The Yavapai College#Roughriders
SignalsAZ

Helping Mesa Residents Fight Inflation One Library Card at a Time

With the valley experiencing higher than average inflation rates, according to the Consumer Price Index, Mesa Public Library offers residents a way to save money. A 2021 West Monroe poll found that the average consumer spends $273 per month on subscription services, up 15 percent from 2018. The same survey revealed that an overwhelming 89 percent of participants underestimated what they spent each month.
MESA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
SignalsAZ

Tempe to Launch BIPOC Micro-Manufacturing Program

Tempe-based micro-manufacturing businesses owned by BIPOC entrepreneurs will get a boost from a series of first-ever federal and local grants under a new program being created by the City of Tempe. At its Sept. 8 Regular Meeting, the Tempe City Council approved contracts to support Black, Indigenous and people of...
TEMPE, AZ
12 News

Drought conditions prompt Scottsdale to stop HOAs from forcing residents to overseed lawns

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Scottsdale City Council has approved a code amendment that prohibits homeowner associations from requiring its residents to over-seed their lawns. In response to water shortages on the Colorado River, the council has offered an option for residents in HOAs to forgo over-seeding their properties during the fall season and potentially save some water.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Raw pork brains stored above garlic among health code violations at Arizona restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants that have been recently been inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Couple deny Club West Course owner’s allegations

The president of the Club West Foothills Association and her husband are rejecting the assertions of the four golf course owners, who want them to pay $5 million for allegedly impeding their business and costing them a fortune. In a suit filed in Maricopa County Superior Court last month, The...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Peoria Recycles Day on Oct. 29

The City of Peoria is hosting Peoria Recycles Day on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 from 8 a.m. – noon at the Peoria Sports Complex, located at 16101 N. 83rd Ave. Peoria residents may drop off electronics and appliances for recycling. There will also be stations for shredding old documents.
PEORIA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy