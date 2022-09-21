Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Isolated monsoon storms hit Gilbert, Mesa
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thunderstorms were ringing the East Valley during the late afternoon hours on Friday. Isolated storms started in Gilbert and Chandler popped up around 5:30, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the East Valley but it expired at 6:30 p.m.
East Valley Tribune
Mesa pair sells all to pay cancer bills
It was a yard sale for love, not money. Andrew Kuzyk, 60, and Pamela Andersen of Mesa have spent the past four weekends selling most of their worldly possessions. Andersen said it’s “overwhelming” but it’s their last hope to pay for Kuzyk’s brain cancer treatment.
SignalsAZ
How Tempe Maintains Streets
Twenty new street improvement projects planned in the next year will make the ride smoother for everyone in Tempe. Keep reading to find out how Tempe cares for and reinvests in your city streets. Every three years, a specialized vehicle, equipped with imaging technology and sensors, scans and analyzes your...
SignalsAZ
Scottsdale’s Taste of Fitness on Sept. 25
The Taste of Fitness is an all-ages event that provides an inside look at Scottsdale’s fitness scene and features a health and wellness expo, kids zone, live DJ and fitness workshops led by industry experts including CycleBar, Camelback Nutrition & Wellness, The Now Massage, and more! Be sure to wear the appropriate clothes as there will be a variety of stations set up for people to sample mini fitness classes including barre, spin, kickboxing, rowing, and zumba.
This three-mile stretch of I-10 is Arizona's most 'dangerous' for crashes
PHOENIX — A three-mile stretch near the heart of downtown Phoenix is among one of the most dangerous stretches of road for drivers in the Valley, according to data from the Arizona Department of Transportation. The stretch near the downtown "mini-stack" where the I-10 intersects with SR-51 and Loop...
fox10phoenix.com
SR 238 reopens after flooding shuts down Gila Bend, Maricopa
GILA BEND, Ariz. - Damage from flooding temporarily closed a 20-mile stretch of roadway between Gila Bend and Maricopa, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation. The road, which stretches between Gila Bend and State Route 347, reopened Thursday after being shut down for nearly a day. SkyFOX video showed...
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 9-21-22
Monsoon storms brought measurable rain to the Valley overnight and into Wednesday morning, with storm chances continuing into the first day of fall on Thursday. A Flood Watch is in effect for the Valley until 11 p.m. Wednesday while Flood Watches are in effect along the Mogollon Rim, near the Grand Canyon, and all across northeastern Arizona through Thursday.
SignalsAZ
Helping Mesa Residents Fight Inflation One Library Card at a Time
With the valley experiencing higher than average inflation rates, according to the Consumer Price Index, Mesa Public Library offers residents a way to save money. A 2021 West Monroe poll found that the average consumer spends $273 per month on subscription services, up 15 percent from 2018. The same survey revealed that an overwhelming 89 percent of participants underestimated what they spent each month.
Man Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
According to the police, a pedestrian accident was reported in Phoenix on Monday. The officials stated that a man was hit by a car near Camelback Road and [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
12news.com
Cave Creek Italian restaurant named 'most authentic' in all of Phoenix
Cave Creek Italian restaurant Pomodoro was recently named the "most authentic" in all of Phoenix. Emily Pritchard gives us a tour.
Motorcyclist Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Chandler (Chandler, AZ)
According to the police, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Chandler on Wednesday afternoon. The officials reported that a crash between a motorcyclist and a FedEx truck happened at around noon near [..]
Dad, mom in town from India were killed in a crash near Flagstaff along with two sons
PHOENIX — A mother and father from India were visiting their two sons in Arizona when a tragic accident killed the family of four. Authorities said the family was on their way to visit Sedona when the car they were in was hit by a tractor-trailer that had run a stop sign. The driver of the truck told authorities his brakes had failed.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix, Scottsdale first responders rescue animals from house fire, hiking trail
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - First responders in Phoenix and Scottsdale have been busy coming to the aid of animals in need recently. Over in Phoenix, two cats were rescued from a house that caught fire, and in Scottsdale, a dog became overheated while on a hike with his owner. Cats...
SignalsAZ
Tempe to Launch BIPOC Micro-Manufacturing Program
Tempe-based micro-manufacturing businesses owned by BIPOC entrepreneurs will get a boost from a series of first-ever federal and local grants under a new program being created by the City of Tempe. At its Sept. 8 Regular Meeting, the Tempe City Council approved contracts to support Black, Indigenous and people of...
Drought conditions prompt Scottsdale to stop HOAs from forcing residents to overseed lawns
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Scottsdale City Council has approved a code amendment that prohibits homeowner associations from requiring its residents to over-seed their lawns. In response to water shortages on the Colorado River, the council has offered an option for residents in HOAs to forgo over-seeding their properties during the fall season and potentially save some water.
AZFamily
Raw pork brains stored above garlic among health code violations at Arizona restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants that have been recently been inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Hiker hospitalized in critical condition after collapsing on Phoenix trail
PHOENIX – A hiker was airlifted off a Phoenix mountain trail in critical condition Friday morning after becoming overheated, first responders said. The 38-year-old woman collapsed on Echo Canyon Trail at Camelback Mountain, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release. A friend of the woman’s called emergency...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Couple deny Club West Course owner’s allegations
The president of the Club West Foothills Association and her husband are rejecting the assertions of the four golf course owners, who want them to pay $5 million for allegedly impeding their business and costing them a fortune. In a suit filed in Maricopa County Superior Court last month, The...
SignalsAZ
Peoria Recycles Day on Oct. 29
The City of Peoria is hosting Peoria Recycles Day on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 from 8 a.m. – noon at the Peoria Sports Complex, located at 16101 N. 83rd Ave. Peoria residents may drop off electronics and appliances for recycling. There will also be stations for shredding old documents.
