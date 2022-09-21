Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Women’s Soccer Scores Win in Overtime
Sophomore forward AJ Jones played hero on Tuesday night, Sept 20th in YC’s 1-0 overtime victory on the road against the Mesa Community College Thunderbirds. Jones’ overtime goal gave the Roughriders their third win in a row and moved their overall record to 4-4 and conference record to 3-0.
SignalsAZ
Late Season Monsoons, Fall Gardening, YMCA in Prescott Valley, Weight Loss | Top Prescott AZ Podcasts on Cast11
Cast11, Prescott Arizona’s podcast network covers community events, sports, events, people, and the community in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, and beyond. Tune in to all of Cast11’s podcasts on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you stream podcasts. Check out these top podcasts from the Prescott, Arizona...
SignalsAZ
Monsoons, Rattlesnakes, Fall Events in Prescott, Ultimate Holiday Guide in Prescott Valley, Bradshaw Football – September 21st, 2022
Hosts Elicia Morigeau and Guy Roginson cover this week’s top local news, events, and updates from all across the Prescott area and beyond. This week they Bradshaw’s football loss, Tormé in Prescott, holiday events and the 2022 Ultimate Holiday Guide, local deals, events, and more. Buckle up...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Arizona
Have you ever had the chance to visit the beautiful state of Arizona? If you have never been, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three beautiful places in Arizona that are a great choice for people of all ages. No matter, who you're travelling with, you'll definitely enjoy your time in any of these places.
prescottenews.com
Arizona Oncology Set To Expand to New Location in Prescott
New Practice to Provide More Space, Additional Cancer Treatments to Prescott-Area Patients. Arizona Oncology, one of the largest cancer centers in Arizona with more than 70 physicians, will break ground on its new Prescott practice on Saturday, Sept. 24. The new 22,000 square-foot comprehensive care center, located at 5430 Landmark...
SignalsAZ
Goldflame Honeysuckle: Watters Plant of the Week
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shares the Watters Plant of the Week: Goldflame Honeysuckle! Check out this week’s fun selection and stay tuned to see more information on how to grow this plant!. The number one selling vine because it’s so darn tough. It quickly...
SignalsAZ
Caring for Autumn Evergreens: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott talk about caring for autumn evergreens. How frequently should you water an established landscape during the fall? What can you use as a privacy screen along a chain link fence? How do you get that rich evergreen color back in trees? Learn all this and more!
SignalsAZ
Sedona Art Exhibit Celebrates Nature with Three Artists
The city invites the public to attend the next Sedona art exhibit artist reception on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers and Vultee Conference Room at City Hall. On display are oil landscapes painted by Melanie Chambers Hartman and nature photography by husband and wife, Stan and Susie Rose. Special music guest will be Näthan “Saith” Gangadean.
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Riders Read Offers Variety of Benefits
A garden gnome hunt, a bestselling author’s autograph, a chance to study alongside YC Honors students, and hopefully, a greater sense of belonging are among the benefits of participating in the latest Yavapai College Riders Read. That’s because in its fourth year, Riders Read (YC’s version of a common...
12news.com
Cave Creek Italian restaurant named 'most authentic' in all of Phoenix
Cave Creek Italian restaurant Pomodoro was recently named the "most authentic" in all of Phoenix. Emily Pritchard gives us a tour.
AZFamily
Former 3TV pilot now flying helicopter tours over Sedona's red rocks
Arizona's Family profiled three lodging options that are unlike any other. Shuttle Trailhead Service started up in March and offers up a free park-and-ride. Aumbase Sedona specializes in yoga, consciousness, and sound healing. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. "Awaken Your Yoga" with an adventure tour company specializing in yoga and...
nhonews.com
I-17 improvement project between Anthem and Sunset Point to begin soon
ARIZONA - The Interstate 17 Improvement Project from Anthem Way to Sunset Point is set to begin soon, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Construction is scheduled and is expected to take approximately three years. Work will include 15 miles of widening from Anthem Way to Black Canyon City and eight miles of flex lanes from Black Canyon City to Sunset Point.
prescottenews.com
Prescott prepared for a million-dollar solution to its pollution, Part 2 – Bill Williams
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality helped ID Prescott’s pollutant, now the city has to get rid of it. Most of the reports on water in Arizona this past year have been about quantity, with the seven states who are in the Colorado River compact going to battle, as Lakes Mead and Powell shrink. Several of the seven did not ratify the compact in time to prevent the feds from stepping in and bringing rationing. And now that Mexico raised its hand and said they want to be the eighth member, we have an international water rights crisis.
AZFamily
Family identified after being killed in fiery big-rig crash near Sedona
SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety has identified the family of four that were the victims of a deadly car crash involving a semi-truck along a Sedona-area highway over the weekend. On Tuesday, troopers identified them as driver Athish Nagarajan, 24, of Tempe, and three...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley YavaLine Service Has Launched
On September 12, 2022, the Town of Prescott Valley Launched YavaLine as part of its first phase of the Central Yavapai Metropolitan Planning Organization’s (CYMPO) Phased Transit Plan. The new transit system, the YavaLine Regional Transit System (YAV), began operation of its On-Demand/Microtransit system in the heart of Prescott Valley.
aztv.com
Yavapai Humane Society Pet of the Week
Every Thursday on Arizona Daily Mix, we check in with the Yavapai Humane Society and introduce you to an animal looking for a forever home. We are passionate about finding homes for the 3,000+ animals they rescue each year. And, we are dedicated to matching families and pets of all ages, sizes, and breeds.
AZFamily
Police seek help finding two suspects in Prescott Valley pharmacy robbery
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Prescott Valley Police Department are asking the public for help finding two suspects accused of robbing a pharmacy Wednesday night. Police say the two men stole opioids from a Walgreens near SR 69 and Glassford Hill Road around 7:20 p.m. One of the suspects jumped over the counter and demanded prescription drugs from employees, who were not injured during the ordeal, police say. Officers arrived shortly after the robbery and tried to find the two men, but weren’t successful.
theprescotttimes.com
PANT DETECTIVES DETAIN COTTONWOOD DEALERS
PANT DETECTIVES DETAIN COTTONWOOD DEALERS ON PROBATION. Over the past few weeks, Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) has been gathering information on Evan Blackwood (23) of Cottonwood who is currently on probation. With enough evidence for a search warrant, detectives executed a search of Blackwood’s residence. Once inside, Detectives located Blackwood’s brother, Michael Smith (18) of Cottonwood, with a handgun and a few fentanyl pills on him.
