Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe Mertens
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen Walters
Related
NFL World Reacts To The Steelers' Suspension News
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without a member on the backend of their defense for the at least the next three games according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport. Per RapSheet, "Steelers S Damontae Kazee was suspended for the next 3 games for violations of the NFL’s substances of abuse policy."
Look: Meet The Girlfriend Of Steelers Quarterback Kenny Pickett
Earlier this offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted former Pitt standout Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick. Veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky won the starting quarterback job, but fans have been clamoring for Pickett already. While he won't get the start tonight against the Cleveland Browns, he could be in mix in the near future.
3 quarterbacks Steelers could’ve signed instead of Mitch Trubisky
The Pittsburgh Steelers decided to entrust their offense to Mitch Trubisky when they could have brought in other quarterbacks for the short term. The Steelers have experienced three games of Mitch Trubisky at quarterback. And they now have three games worth of film to prove he shouldn’t be their starting quarterback.
thecomeback.com
Mike Tomlin addresses potential quarterback change
While Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky did not have a terrible game on Thursday night, throwing for 207 yards with no turnovers while rushing for a touchdown, there seems to be a consensus in the NFL world that rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett would give the team a better chance to win. But it’s become clear that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin doesn’t see it that way.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL Thursday Night Football Steelers vs. Browns: Can Mitchell Trubisky hold off Kenny Pickett another week?
Mitchell Trubisky's gap year with the Buffalo Bills wasn't as productive as the Pittsburgh Steelers expected. Any hope of Trubisky turning into a star while he sat behind Josh Allen has been dashed by Trubisky's slow start. Through two games, Trubisky has completed 59.3 percent of his passes for 362...
Pittsburgh Steelers: 3 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Browns on TNF
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the road to face the Cleveland Browns for a Week 3 Thursday Night Football matchup, and it’s time to make some bold Steelers predictions for this AFC North showdown. The Steelers are coming off two very close games. In Week 1, Pittsburgh defeated...
Browns LB Anthony Walker Suffered Season Ending Injury Against Steelers
The Cleveland Browns will be without Anthony Walker for the rest of the 2022 season.
Look: Top photos from the Browns win over the Steelers
Cleveland rose up on Thursday night. A strong crowd in FirstEnergy Stadium helped fuel an efficient Browns team get back to the winning ways in a 29-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football. Big games from QB Jacoby Brissett, RB Nick Chubb and CB Denzel Ward, among...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Steelers Need to End The Mitch Trubisky Experiment Now
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense has done nothing but struggle for three weeks.
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Ugly losses adding up heading into Week 4 against the Jets
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Week 4 Week 4: vs New York Jets Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 2
3 reasons the Cleveland Browns will lose against the Pittsburgh Steelers
The Cleveland Browns very easily could lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Cleveland Browns are not in a stable place right now. The team is at odds with one another over a variety of issues, the offense and defense are, at their best inconsistent. The coaching staff is a wreck, and the ownership has proven that attitude really is reflective of leadership.
Mike Tomlin takes clear stance on Steelers quarterback room after Week 3 loss
The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ offense faltered in the second half versus the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night. Out-scored 13-3 in the final frames, the Steelers ultimately lost the game 29-17. Despite quarterback Mitch Trubisky going 20-for-32 with no touchdown passes, head coach Mike Tomlin insisted after the Week 3 loss that he doesn’t intend to make a change at the position.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pitt Misses Five-Star WR Hykeem Williams
The Pitt Panthers miss out on their highest-rated recruit.
FOX Sports
Bench Tribusky, go with Pickett says LeSean McCoy to Steelers | THE HERD
Co-Host of Speak and former NFL player LeSean Shady McCoy joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to share his thoughts on the latest news in the league. They start with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Shady makes a case for Mike Tomlin to bench Mitch Trubisky and put Kenny Pickett on the field, especially after they've fallen to 1-2 with a loss to the Cleveland Browns. They also discuss the rise of Jalen Hurts, and what he expects from the Philadelphia Eagles.
thecomeback.com
Impact player ruled out of Browns-Steelers game
The Pittsburgh Steelers–Cleveland Browns game is on Thursday and when you have a Thursday game, it limits the amount of recovery time for someone if they pick up an injury the week before. That’s what happened to the Browns as they already ruled out defensive end Jadeveon Clowney for Thursday’s game.
New Orleans Pelicans sign CJ McCollum to two-year, $64 million extension
Just weeks ahead of the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, the New Orleans Pelicans have agreed to a contract
Comments / 0