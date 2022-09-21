ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Steelers' Suspension News

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without a member on the backend of their defense for the at least the next three games according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport. Per RapSheet, "Steelers S Damontae Kazee was suspended for the next 3 games for violations of the NFL’s substances of abuse policy."
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Meet The Girlfriend Of Steelers Quarterback Kenny Pickett

Earlier this offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted former Pitt standout Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick. Veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky won the starting quarterback job, but fans have been clamoring for Pickett already. While he won't get the start tonight against the Cleveland Browns, he could be in mix in the near future.
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

Mike Tomlin addresses potential quarterback change

While Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky did not have a terrible game on Thursday night, throwing for 207 yards with no turnovers while rushing for a touchdown, there seems to be a consensus in the NFL world that rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett would give the team a better chance to win. But it’s become clear that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin doesn’t see it that way.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

3 reasons the Cleveland Browns will lose against the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Cleveland Browns very easily could lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Cleveland Browns are not in a stable place right now. The team is at odds with one another over a variety of issues, the offense and defense are, at their best inconsistent. The coaching staff is a wreck, and the ownership has proven that attitude really is reflective of leadership.
CLEVELAND, OH
On3.com

Mike Tomlin takes clear stance on Steelers quarterback room after Week 3 loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ offense faltered in the second half versus the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night. Out-scored 13-3 in the final frames, the Steelers ultimately lost the game 29-17. Despite quarterback Mitch Trubisky going 20-for-32 with no touchdown passes, head coach Mike Tomlin insisted after the Week 3 loss that he doesn’t intend to make a change at the position.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Bench Tribusky, go with Pickett says LeSean McCoy to Steelers | THE HERD

Co-Host of Speak and former NFL player LeSean Shady McCoy joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to share his thoughts on the latest news in the league. They start with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Shady makes a case for Mike Tomlin to bench Mitch Trubisky and put Kenny Pickett on the field, especially after they've fallen to 1-2 with a loss to the Cleveland Browns. They also discuss the rise of Jalen Hurts, and what he expects from the Philadelphia Eagles.
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

Impact player ruled out of Browns-Steelers game

The Pittsburgh Steelers–Cleveland Browns game is on Thursday and when you have a Thursday game, it limits the amount of recovery time for someone if they pick up an injury the week before. That’s what happened to the Browns as they already ruled out defensive end Jadeveon Clowney for Thursday’s game.
CLEVELAND, OH

