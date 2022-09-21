Read full article on original website
Related
Homebuyer’s remorse: most people who bought a house recently have regrets
The home buying experience over the last two and a half years has been nothing short of extraordinary, but not all homeowners were satisfied with the process. Nearly three in four Americans have at least one regret about their new home or the home-buying process, according to a new survey from Anytime Estimate, a home-buying website, based on home buyer experiences throughout 2021 and 2022.
BBC
Warning over scam energy bill support messages
People are being warned to look out for fake emails and texts claiming to offer discounts on energy bills. A number of different scams have been circulating, including some that appear to be from the energy regulator Ofgem. The government has announced that a £400 energy bill discount will be...
Comments / 0