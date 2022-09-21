Read full article on original website
PWMania
What Happened After AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Went Off-Air, Jon Moxley Cuts Promo
Following Wednesday night’s Dynamite Grand Slam main event, in which Jon Moxley won the vacant title by defeating stablemate Bryan Danielson of the Blackpool Combat Club in the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions finals, he addressed the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. Moxley posed on...
BBC
Saraya: WWE's Paige shocks fans in debut for rival firm AEW
Saraya-Jade Bevis, aka WWE's Paige, has shocked fans by making her debut for a rival. The British-born wrestler walked out to a standing ovation at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Wednesday. All Elite Wrestling (AEW), which staged the Dynamite: Grand Slam event, officially welcomed her after the surprise...
wrestlingrumors.net
Stephanie McMahon’s Favorite NXT Heel Is Gone From The Company
That’s some high praise. Despite what took place earlier this year, the McMahon family continues to be the most powerful and influential in wrestling history. An endorsement from a member of the family can change everything for a wrestler as they give someone a huge rub. That seemed to take place again with an NXT star but now he is already gone to another promotion.
wrestlinginc.com
Madison Rayne Names AEW Stars She Hopes To Wrestle
The AEW women's roster received a major upgrade recently when Madison Rayne, a former TNA Impact Knockouts Champion, joined the company as an in-ring talent and coach. Rayne was recently interviewed by Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards for the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, where she talked about how she got started with the company. The former five-time Knockout's Champion also mentioned some members of the AEW women's roster that she'd like to wrestle.
wrestlinginc.com
MJF Names The Only Wrestling Promotion He Wouldn't Work For
MJF has no plans of stepping inside a New Japan Pro-Wrestling ring. MJF recently made his return to AEW by winning the Casino Ladder Match (under a mask) at the All Out pay-per-view. In storyline, it was explained that AEW CEO Tony Khan bumped up MJF's pay without signing him to a contract extension in order to get him to return. MJF told Ariel Helwani on "The MMA Hour" that he took notice of how much top stars from other companies were making in comparison to him. Although there was one company he wasn't concerned with.
PWMania
Updated Line-Up for Monday’s WWE RAW, New Matches Revealed
New matches have been added to the WWE RAW card for Monday. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will face WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY in a non-title match on Monday night. Damage CTRL’s feud with Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss continues on Monday nights, and it...
PWMania
Thee WWE SmackDown Matches Revealed for Next Week, Sami Zayn Update
Three matches have been announced for next week’s SmackDown on FOX. Bayley returns to blue brand ring action next week when she takes on Shotzi. Raquel Rodriguez defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai on this week’s SmackDown. Damage CTRL triple-teamed Rodriguez after the match until Shotzi made the save. Shotzi also rescued Rodriguez from Damage CTRL after Bayley had defeated her the previous week.
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Believes Former WWE NXT Match Could Headline WrestleMania
The Four Horsewomen of the WWE broke boundaries for women's wrestling, creating a new dynamic in the way fans and the company viewed the division, garnering tons of interest and breathing life into a division that had been pushed to the side for decades. Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch,...
Report: Gabe Sapolsky Returns To WWE, Joins Creative Team
Mike Johnson at PWInsider reports Gabe Sapolsky has returned to WWE and is working on the creative team. It was not clarified if Sapolsky is working on the main roster or NXT. Sapolsky was a member of Triple H's team in NXT before he took his health leave in fall 2021. Sapolsky was released by WWE in January 2022. Triple H assumed creative duties in July after Vince McMahon retired amid a WWE Board investigation regarding alleged sexual misconduct and hush money.
411mania.com
Kurt Angle On Possibly Having a Last Match With John Cena, Weighs in On Ric Flair’s Last Match
Kurt Angle has intimated that he might have one last match at some point, and he recently weighed in on how likely that is as well as Ric Flair’s Last Match. Angle spoke with Wrasslinews’ The Wrassingh Show for a new interview and they sent along some highlights, which you can check out below:
PWMania
Juice Robinson to Make AEW Dynamite Debut, Set to Face Jon Moxley
Next week, NJPW superstar Juice Robinson will make his AEW Dynamite debut. Robinson will face new AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in a World Title Eliminator match next Wednesday night. The Match was announced during Friday night’s Grand Slam edition of AEW Rampage. If Robinson can defeat Moxley on Dynamite, he will earn a future title mach.
Seth Rollins and Bianca Belair Matches Added To 9/26 WWE Raw
Two new matches have been added to Monday's WWE Raw. WWE announced that Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio will collide on the September 26 episode of WWE Raw in singles competition. Plus, WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair battles IYO SKY. From WWE:. Intense rivals Rey Mysterio and Seth “Freakin”...
wrestlinginc.com
Jon Moxley Set To Face NJPW Star On Next Week's AEW Dynamite
Earlier this year, the main event of New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Capital Collision pay-per-view in Washington D.C., saw Juice Robinson win the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship for the third time in a four-way match over defending champion Hiroshi Tanahashi, Will Ospreay, and Jon Moxley. Robinson and Moxley, the newly crowned AEW World Champion, will now go one-on-one in All Elite Wrestling.
Tag-Team Specialist Karl Anderson Enjoying Singles Run in NJPW
He’ll defend his NEVER Openweight championship against the great Hiroshi Tanahashi on Sunday.
wrestlinginc.com
Will Ospreay And WWE Star Reminisce About Previous Match
A long time ago, in a galaxy somewhat far away, one of Will Ospreay's greatest rivals was Ricochet. The two had many notable, and controversial, fast-paced matches during their day, for promotions such as New Japan Pro-Wrestling in Japan, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla in the United States, OTT in Ireland, and What Culture Pro Wrestling in England. And while the good times ended once Ricochet went off to WWE, that doesn't stop Ospreay from recreating that one Wolverine meme where he looks back on their matches fondly.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (9/23/22) Roman Reigns Returns
As the buildup to Extreme Rules and Crown Jewel continues, tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be live from the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will make his first appearance on SmackDown since the Crown Jewel match with Logan Paul was announced. As of this writing, WWE had not announced Paul for tonight’s show.
wrestlinginc.com
William Regal On Why He Was Ringside For Recent AEW Match And Not On Commentary
Fans may have been left wondering why William Regal accompanied Claudio Castagnoli to the ring during the former Ring of Honor World Champion's match against Dax Harwood on "AEW Rampage" earlier this month rather than taking his usual spot on commentary. Regal addressed the question on his "Gentleman Villain" podcast with co-host Matt Koon.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Executive Explains “Up Or Out” Rule Regarding NXT Releases
That’s their policy. There are some incredibly talented stars in NXT, which is an important destination for several wrestlers. It is the official developmental territory for WWE and being there means that a wrestler is on their way to the main roster. That is in theory at least as some wrestlers never quite make it. Now a WWE executive is explaining the process behind making it or not.
