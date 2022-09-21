Read full article on original website
Related
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Riders Read Offers Variety of Benefits
A garden gnome hunt, a bestselling author’s autograph, a chance to study alongside YC Honors students, and hopefully, a greater sense of belonging are among the benefits of participating in the latest Yavapai College Riders Read. That’s because in its fourth year, Riders Read (YC’s version of a common...
azbex.com
TownePlace Suites Proposed in Prescott Valley
Beck Legacy Group – managing partner of the Hampton Inn and Suites in Prescott Valley – wants to bring another hotel to the area. The company is proposing a 93-room Marriott TownePlace Suites hotel on the NEC of Glassford Hill and Florentine Roads. Beck Legacy Group will also serve as managing partner for the new hotel.
SignalsAZ
Flagstaff Announced 2023 Minimum Wage
The minimum wage in the City of Flagstaff will increase to $16.80 beginning on January 1, 2023. On November 8, 2016, the voters of Flagstaff wrote and passed The Minimum Wage Act (“the Act”) as a citizen’s initiative (Proposition 414). The Act, which is codified in Title 15 of the Flagstaff City Code, prescribes that beginning in 2023, the Flagstaff minimum wage shall be increased annually by the increase in the cost of living. Pursuant to the Act, “[t]he increases in the cost of living shall be measured by the percentage increase as of August of the immediately preceding year over the level as of August of the previous year of the consumer price index (all urban consumers, U.S. city average for all items)” (15-01-001-0003(B)). The increase shall be rounded to the nearest $0.05.
SignalsAZ
Sedona Art Exhibit Celebrates Nature with Three Artists
The city invites the public to attend the next Sedona art exhibit artist reception on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers and Vultee Conference Room at City Hall. On display are oil landscapes painted by Melanie Chambers Hartman and nature photography by husband and wife, Stan and Susie Rose. Special music guest will be Näthan “Saith” Gangadean.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley YavaLine Service Has Launched
On September 12, 2022, the Town of Prescott Valley Launched YavaLine as part of its first phase of the Central Yavapai Metropolitan Planning Organization’s (CYMPO) Phased Transit Plan. The new transit system, the YavaLine Regional Transit System (YAV), began operation of its On-Demand/Microtransit system in the heart of Prescott Valley.
SignalsAZ
Monsoons, Rattlesnakes, Fall Events in Prescott, Ultimate Holiday Guide in Prescott Valley, Bradshaw Football – September 21st, 2022
Hosts Elicia Morigeau and Guy Roginson cover this week’s top local news, events, and updates from all across the Prescott area and beyond. This week they Bradshaw’s football loss, Tormé in Prescott, holiday events and the 2022 Ultimate Holiday Guide, local deals, events, and more. Buckle up...
SignalsAZ
Late Season Monsoons, Fall Gardening, YMCA in Prescott Valley, Weight Loss | Top Prescott AZ Podcasts on Cast11
Cast11, Prescott Arizona’s podcast network covers community events, sports, events, people, and the community in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, and beyond. Tune in to all of Cast11’s podcasts on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you stream podcasts. Check out these top podcasts from the Prescott, Arizona...
prescottenews.com
Arizona Oncology Set To Expand to New Location in Prescott
New Practice to Provide More Space, Additional Cancer Treatments to Prescott-Area Patients. Arizona Oncology, one of the largest cancer centers in Arizona with more than 70 physicians, will break ground on its new Prescott practice on Saturday, Sept. 24. The new 22,000 square-foot comprehensive care center, located at 5430 Landmark...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SignalsAZ
Goldflame Honeysuckle: Watters Plant of the Week
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shares the Watters Plant of the Week: Goldflame Honeysuckle! Check out this week’s fun selection and stay tuned to see more information on how to grow this plant!. The number one selling vine because it’s so darn tough. It quickly...
prescottenews.com
Prescott prepared for a million-dollar solution to its pollution, Part 2 – Bill Williams
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality helped ID Prescott’s pollutant, now the city has to get rid of it. Most of the reports on water in Arizona this past year have been about quantity, with the seven states who are in the Colorado River compact going to battle, as Lakes Mead and Powell shrink. Several of the seven did not ratify the compact in time to prevent the feds from stepping in and bringing rationing. And now that Mexico raised its hand and said they want to be the eighth member, we have an international water rights crisis.
Live blog: Flash flood warnings in place in the west Valley, storms growing near Flagstaff
PHOENIX — You might need an umbrella as monsoon moisture makes for a wet Wednesday. Concentrated storms have been moving across the west Valley with showers stretching from Eloy across Phoenix. Several areas around Buckeye are under flood warning until the mid-afternoon. Some roads are closed due to flooding.
SignalsAZ
Caring for Autumn Evergreens: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott talk about caring for autumn evergreens. How frequently should you water an established landscape during the fall? What can you use as a privacy screen along a chain link fence? How do you get that rich evergreen color back in trees? Learn all this and more!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
aztv.com
Yavapai Humane Society Pet of the Week
Every Thursday on Arizona Daily Mix, we check in with the Yavapai Humane Society and introduce you to an animal looking for a forever home. We are passionate about finding homes for the 3,000+ animals they rescue each year. And, we are dedicated to matching families and pets of all ages, sizes, and breeds.
theprescotttimes.com
Breaking News Now Suspect Identified In Homicide
BLACK CANYON CITY, ARIZONA (September 23, 2022) – On July 2, 2022, at approximately 4:45 pm, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call at the Black Canyon City Family Dollar store where reports that a man had been shot and involved in a single vehicle collision on Old Black Canyon Highway had taken place.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Arizona
Have you ever had the chance to visit the beautiful state of Arizona? If you have never been, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three beautiful places in Arizona that are a great choice for people of all ages. No matter, who you're travelling with, you'll definitely enjoy your time in any of these places.
AZFamily
Former 3TV pilot now flying helicopter tours over Sedona's red rocks
Arizona's Family profiled three lodging options that are unlike any other. Shuttle Trailhead Service started up in March and offers up a free park-and-ride. Aumbase Sedona specializes in yoga, consciousness, and sound healing. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. "Awaken Your Yoga" with an adventure tour company specializing in yoga and...
prescottenews.com
The Prescott Valley Police Department is seeking information concerning a pharmacy robbery at Walgreens
One suspect was a male in his twenties, wearing a black hoodie, black mask, and blue jeans. The other suspect was male in his twenties, wearing a black hoodie, black mask, and gray pants. The suspects took narcotics from the pharmacy. Fortunately, no employees were injured. Officers, including a police...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Women’s Soccer Scores Win in Overtime
Sophomore forward AJ Jones played hero on Tuesday night, Sept 20th in YC’s 1-0 overtime victory on the road against the Mesa Community College Thunderbirds. Jones’ overtime goal gave the Roughriders their third win in a row and moved their overall record to 4-4 and conference record to 3-0.
L.A. Weekly
Athish Nagarajan, Dhinesh Nagarajan, Gnanappan Nagarajan, and Vijaya Lakshmi-Gopal Killed in Truck Accident on Interstate 17 [Sedona, AZ]
Car vs Tractor-Trailer Collision on Interstate 17 Claimed the Lives of Four People. The fatal incident happened around 2:15 p.m., at the Sedona exit along Interstate 17. According to the police, a family of four were stopped at a stop sign when a truck, who’s breaks reportedly failed, collided into the family’s sedan. Both vehicles wrecked into a nearby embankment, trapping four passengers inside the sedan.
theprescotttimes.com
PANT DETECTIVES DETAIN COTTONWOOD DEALERS
PANT DETECTIVES DETAIN COTTONWOOD DEALERS ON PROBATION. Over the past few weeks, Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) has been gathering information on Evan Blackwood (23) of Cottonwood who is currently on probation. With enough evidence for a search warrant, detectives executed a search of Blackwood’s residence. Once inside, Detectives located Blackwood’s brother, Michael Smith (18) of Cottonwood, with a handgun and a few fentanyl pills on him.
Comments / 0