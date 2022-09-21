Read full article on original website
Congrats to Dan Proft on this exciting new frontier in setting Dick Uihlein’s money on fire. Maybe next month he can mail out DVD box sets of his PAC’s campaign ads. Anyway, now seems like a good time to list some of Dennis Byrne’s greatest hits. I’ll start with “It’s 2020, and Florida is handling the COVID pandemic so much better than Illinois, because I am able to sit indoors at a restaurant and eat a pizookie.”
