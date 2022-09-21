ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get Fired Up for Tri-C’s Autumn Blaze 5K

Course winds through Western Campus at Oct. 8 race to benefit three nonprofit agencies. Competitors will feel the burn once again at the Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C®) Autumn Blaze 5K while running on a course at the Western Campus. Proceeds from the one-of-a-kind race benefit Greater Cleveland Community Shares,...
