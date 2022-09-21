Co-Host of Speak and former NFL player LeSean Shady McCoy joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to share his thoughts on the latest news in the league. They start with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Shady makes a case for Mike Tomlin to bench Mitch Trubisky and put Kenny Pickett on the field, especially after they've fallen to 1-2 with a loss to the Cleveland Browns. They also discuss the rise of Jalen Hurts, and what he expects from the Philadelphia Eagles.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO