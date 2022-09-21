Read full article on original website
3 quarterbacks Steelers could’ve signed instead of Mitch Trubisky
The Pittsburgh Steelers decided to entrust their offense to Mitch Trubisky when they could have brought in other quarterbacks for the short term. The Steelers have experienced three games of Mitch Trubisky at quarterback. And they now have three games worth of film to prove he shouldn’t be their starting quarterback.
Everyone Said The Same Thing About Kenny Pickett After Browns-Steelers Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to 1-2 on the season Thursday night, dropping a divisional game to the Cleveland Browns. Following the loss, the NFL world started calling for Kenny Pickett to start. Pittsburgh selected Pickett with the 20th pick in this year's draft. In the preseason, the Pitt product completed...
Yardbarker
Browns CB Greg Newsome Shows Love to Late Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins
CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome shared some love for late Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins ahead of the AFC North Thursday Night battle. Newsome entered FirstEnergy Stadium wearing a Haskins t-shirt, remembering the former Ohio State QB. Haskins and Newsome faced each other in college as Big Ten...
Pittsburgh Steelers: 3 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Browns on TNF
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the road to face the Cleveland Browns for a Week 3 Thursday Night Football matchup, and it’s time to make some bold Steelers predictions for this AFC North showdown. The Steelers are coming off two very close games. In Week 1, Pittsburgh defeated...
Look: Top photos from the Browns win over the Steelers
Cleveland rose up on Thursday night. A strong crowd in FirstEnergy Stadium helped fuel an efficient Browns team get back to the winning ways in a 29-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football. Big games from QB Jacoby Brissett, RB Nick Chubb and CB Denzel Ward, among...
Titans OT Taylor Lewan Out For Season With Knee Injury
He was carted off the field last week vs. Buffalo.
TMZ.com
O.J. Simpson Says Steelers Have To Bench Trubisky, Start Kenny Pickett!
O.J. Simpson has a solution to the Steelers' offensive struggles, and it starts with making a change at the QB position by benching Mitchell Trubisky and starting Kenny Pickett. Simpson broke down why the Steelers' offense seemingly stalled all night against the Browns during their Thursday Night Football game (CLE...
NFL Thursday Night Football Steelers vs. Browns: Can Mitchell Trubisky hold off Kenny Pickett another week?
Mitchell Trubisky's gap year with the Buffalo Bills wasn't as productive as the Pittsburgh Steelers expected. Any hope of Trubisky turning into a star while he sat behind Josh Allen has been dashed by Trubisky's slow start. Through two games, Trubisky has completed 59.3 percent of his passes for 362...
Steelers vs Browns: Full inactives for both teams
As the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare to square off with the Cleveland Browns here is the full list of inactives for both teams. No surprises for the Steelers as former starting center Kendrick Green is a healthy scratch for the third straight week.
FOX Sports
Bench Tribusky, go with Pickett says LeSean McCoy to Steelers | THE HERD
Co-Host of Speak and former NFL player LeSean Shady McCoy joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to share his thoughts on the latest news in the league. They start with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Shady makes a case for Mike Tomlin to bench Mitch Trubisky and put Kenny Pickett on the field, especially after they've fallen to 1-2 with a loss to the Cleveland Browns. They also discuss the rise of Jalen Hurts, and what he expects from the Philadelphia Eagles.
Bengals optimistic La'el Collins can play vs. Jets
The Cincinnati Bengals might get good news about offensive tackle La’el Collins after all. It was an unfortunate development on Wednesday when Collins missed practice with what the team listed as a back injury considering a back injury cost him most of training camp. But on Thursday, Bengals head...
NY Jets’ injury report features good news entering Bengals game
QB Zach Wilson (knee): Out. All six of the players listed as questionable are expected to play on Sunday. It’s a positive development after each of those players dealt with minor ailments throughout the week. Uzomah will make his return to the lineup after sitting out in Week 2...
