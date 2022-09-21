ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, IN

nypressnews.com

Woman charged with DUI in deadly rollover crash in Will County

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – A Park Forest woman is charged with driving under the influence in a rollover crash that left one passenger dead, and another injured in July. Niara Harris, 32, turned herself into the ISP District 15 at the Park Forest Police Department on Thursday. ISP...
WILL COUNTY, IL
iheart.com

Multiple People Killed After Barricade Situation, House Fire

The Cook County Medical Examiner said that four people were killed in a shooting and fire at a home in Oak Park, Illinois, on Friday (September 23) morning. Dozens of shots rang out around 6:30 a.m. as the suspect shot members of his family in front of his house. He then went back inside the house and barricaded himself inside. When officers arrived, they found two victims in the driveway and a third person in the street. They were all rushed to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
OAK PARK, IL
hometownnewsnow.com

Charges in Hot Tempered Driver Chase

(Michigan City, IN) - The squealing of tires and then a police chase have resulted in multiple felony charges against a Michigan City man. Michael Zawacki, 30, is charged with resisting law enforcement, operating while intoxicated and other counts. According to court documents, Michigan City Police officers on September 13...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Hammond, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Hammond, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
95.3 MNC

High-speed chase results in La Porte County death

A high-speed chase claimed a life in La Porte County. It happened around 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sep. 22, in Michigan City when police saw a vehicle headed eastbound in the westbound lanes of Michigan Blvd. Officers tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver did not stop. Instead,...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Michigan City Boy Honored for Saving Life

(La Porte County, IN) - A 10-year-old Michigan City boy is credited with saving the life of an older man who could not get up off the floor of his house for an extended period. Jonathan Mendez was given a "Certificate of Recognition for Exemplary and Life Saving Service" from...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Valpo School Board member becomes campaign issue in township trustee race

The Valparaiso School Board's first Black member has found herself at the center of a political battle in the Center Township trustee race. The township board's appointment of Erika Watkins to the school board last year was cited as a poor decision in materials from Casey Schmidt's campaign, according to residents. Schmidt currently serves as Valparaiso City Council president.
VALPARAISO, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hometownnewsnow.com

Jail from Theft of Lighter

(Michigan City, IN) - A Michigan City man is behind bars again for allegedly stealing a cigarette lighter. Timothy Borman, on August 23, was inside the Marathon station at 2101 E. Michigan Boulevard when he allegedly placed the lighter into his backpack. When confronted by a store employee, the 32-year-old Borman fled down an alley.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Injustice Watch

SCRAM devices come under fire from Cook County board

At a meeting of the Cook County board’s criminal justice committee Wednesday, commissioners questioned how a private company that provides SCRAM alcohol-monitoring devices to people ordered to wear them by the courts had been allowed to operate without a contract since January 2021. The hearing, called by Commissioner Bridget...
COOK COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Rally held for Oak Lawn teen beaten by police during violent arrest

OAK LAWN, Ill. - The Arab American Action Network hosted a rally Wednesday in support of Hadi Abuatelah. Abuatelah was beaten by three Oak Lawn police officers during an arrest in July. The incident was caught on camera. The teen ran from a vehicle during a traffic stop, and a...
OAK LAWN, IL

