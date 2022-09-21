Read full article on original website
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Sept. 23
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Domestic violence, Sept. 22, GPD. Officers responded to a Gillette residence after a...
Pronghorn causes rollover on Union Chapel Road
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A teenage driver was taken to the hospital Monday night after a wildlife collision caused his vehicle to overturn on Union Chapel Road, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said. The driver, a 16-year-old boy, was reportedly westbound on Union Chapel Road in a 2006 Ford...
Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Sept. 23
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Sept. 21
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Hit and run, Sept. 20, Ledoux Avenue, GPD. Officers located and stopped a...
Gate-Crashing Poacher Gets Hefty Fine From Wyoming Authorities
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Putting the pedal to metal and crashing through gates in Johnson County with a mule deer buck strapped to his flatbed may have seemed a good escape plan for a Wyoming poacher. He thought wrong. Instead of getting treats for his...
Man arrested for trespass after forcing way into woman’s apartment
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Rozet man is in custody after allegedly forcing his way into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and damaging the door this morning, a police official said Friday. Christopher B. Holcomb, 41, has been charged with criminal trespass, property destruction, and criminal entry after he allegedly broke...
Gillette library adult program coordinator: basement has water damage
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Public Library in Gillette suffered water damage after a water main unexpectedly broke Monday. “All of the water — my understanding is a lot of water — came into the basement which houses our Young Adult Department and Technical Services Department (where all our collection is processed), as well as a couple offices, a storage room, and a staff work room and break room,” Campbell County Public Library Adult Program Coordinator Genevieve Schlekeway said Tuesday afternoon.
Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, Sept. 21
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Forest Service may double Hunter Campground overnight fees in 2023
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Overnight camping fees at a popular equestrian campground east of the Cloud Peak Wilderness could more than double next year, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Starting in 2023, the forest service is proposing to increase overnight camping fees at Hunter Campground from $10 per night...
Library board agenda for Monday includes water main break flooding update, child policy
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Public Library System and Public Library Board will hold their quarterly joint meeting at 4 p.m. Monday in the Campbell County Courthouse’s Commissioners’ Chambers, at 500 S. Gillette Ave. The Campbell County Public Library Board’s agenda said discussion items include the...
Gillette library to reopen Saturday for book sale, car show
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Public Library, which is at 2101 S. 4-J Road in Gillette, will open again this weekend, but solely for two special events. The partial reopening follows nearly a week of repairs and cleanup after a water main broke Monday, pouring water into the library’s basement.
Wright Preparedness Advisory Council receives national award
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Wright Preparedness Advisory Council, or WPAC, received national recognition Tuesday for its emergency management work. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Weather Service recognized WPAC among its 2022 “Ambassadors of Excellence.” NOAA and NWS have posted a map here that shows the nation’s 2022 Ambassadors of Excellence.
Shadowy PACs Draw Concern in Campbell County
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A pair of shadowy political groups may have made a significant difference in Campbell County’s primary election last month. “Wyoming deserves to know who it is,” said former Campbell County Commissioner and state House candidate Micky Shober. “This is something...
Wyoming high school football schedule: Week 4
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at who and where Wyoming’s high school football teams will play in Week 4 across the state this weekend. Local schools (in Campbell County) are in bold. Games will take place Friday unless otherwise noted. Games featuring non-varsity opponents are not listed.
Gillette’s Paintbrush Elementary receives top grade on WDE school accountability assessment
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Paintbrush Elementary, which is at 1001 W. Lakeway Road in Gillette, excelled in the 2021-2022 school year, according to a state assessment. The Wyoming Department of Education released Sept. 14 its Accountability in Education Act School Performance Ratings for the past school year. Paintbrush is performing better on the assessment than it did before the pandemic.
Father Identifies Body Found In Campbell County On Wednesday Is Of His Son, Bryan Morgan
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The father of a missing Gillette man announced on Thursday afternoon that a body found in the area of Weston Hills, north of Gillette, is of his 37-year-old son who had been missing since September 2. Daryl Morgan said on a...
