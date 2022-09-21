Read full article on original website
Elizabeth Warren says she is 'very worried' the Federal Reserve is leading the US into a recession by hiking up interest rates
Senator Elizabeth Warren said she is "very worried that the Fed is going to tip this economy into recession." Speaking on CNN's "State of the Union," Warren voiced concern about the Federal Reserve's strategy to hike interest rates. The senator said Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is failing to address causes...
Federal Reserve raises benchmark interest rate by 0.75%
The Fed continues to try and combat inflation by raising interest rates three quarters of a percentage point for the third time in a row. NBC News’ Emilie Ikeda has more details on Chairman Jerome Powell’s efforts to avoid a recession.Sept. 21, 2022.
The Fed’s interest rate hikes are going to hit the most vulnerable
When the Federal Reserve board hiked interest rates by another three-quarters of a point this week, the move was widely applauded by the business press. The rate hike showed the Fed’s commitment to fighting inflation. While this is arguably true, it also showed the Fed’s willingness to make the...
MSNBC
Federal Reserve takes truly cruel turn with interest rate hikes
The Federal Reserve, led by chair Jerome Powell, is taking a cold-hearted turn in its effort to stem inflation. Powell has gotten more vocal in recent weeks about the need for the economy to sustain some “pain” as a result of increasing interest rates, which is effectively the only tool the Fed has to stem inflation. The conceit is that raising interest rates will decrease the money in circulation and, in turn, lower prices. And the obvious downside to decreasing the money in circulation is that it may lead to a recession.
The Federal Reserve is the rest of the world’s problem
In 1971, at the time when the United States delinked the dollar from gold, Treasury Secretary John Connally famously told a group of European finance ministers that the dollar was “our currency but your problem.”. Today, he might have said something similar about the Federal Reserve’s recent shift to...
The House may finally vote — next week — on legislation to ban members of Congress from trading stocks
House Democrats just teed up a potential vote next week on a congressional stock trading ban. Top Democrats told colleagues that the legislation will most likely include Supreme Court justices. That inclusion — along with the short time members will have to consider the bill — may signal peril....
How Fed Interest Rate Hikes Affect You
The Fed's rate hike would mean it would be more expensive to borrow, reducing the amount of money in circulation to combat inflation.
Interest rate hikes may bite Biden
Along with inflation, a one-two punch to Democrats' economic record.
Putin speech sends sterling to fresh 37-year low ahead of Fed, BoE meetings
LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The pound touched a new 37-year low against the dollar on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin's accusation of "nuclear blackmail" by the West boosted the safe-haven dollar.
CNBC
Gold reverses losses on Fed Chair Powell's comments
Gold reversed losses after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell explained the central bank's reasoning for hiking interest rates on Wednesday. Spot gold initially fell after the Fed increased interest rates by 75 basis points for the third time in a row. The central bank also indicated it will continue hiking above the current level.
US News and World Report
Brazil Central Bank Holds Interest Rates After 12 Straight Increases
BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil's central bank on Wednesday chose to keep interest rates unchanged, pausing an aggressive monetary tightening cycle even as U.S. and European policymakers are still racing to catch up with inflation. The bank's rate-setting committee, known as Copom, decided by a vote of 7-to-2 to leave its benchmark...
CNBC
Full recap of the Fed’s rate hike and Powell’s comments on the outlook for future increases
The Federal Reserve announced that it will raise its benchmark rate by three-quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday afternoon in its latest attempt to quash inflation. Chair Jerome Powell gave an update update on the central bank's economic outlook and forecast for future rate hikes. Fed Chair Jerome Powell...
Stocks rebound ahead of Federal Reserve meeting
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Stocks on Monday recovered slightly from last week's losses in a volatile trading session ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting starting on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 197.26 points, or 0.64%, to close at 31,019.68. The S&P 500 gained 0.69% to 3,899.89,...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin 'nuke' warning as Fed rate hike decision looms — Dollar index hits 20-year high
Bitcoin (BTC) underwent a weak rebound on Sept. 21, and the U.S. dollar jumped to a new yearly high as investors await Sept. 21's Federal Open Market Committee's interest rate decision. BTC price holds $19K ahead of Fed decision. BTC's price has managed to cling on to $19,000 with a...
Another big interest rate hike is coming, as the Fed battles stubborn inflation
The Federal Reserve is expected to order another super-sized jump in interest rates today, as it tries to put the brakes on runaway prices. "If we don't get inflation down, we're in trouble," Fed governor Christopher Waller said this month. "So that's the number one job." Markets are projecting that...
U.S. two-year yield at almost 15-year high before Fed meeting
NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The yield on two-year U.S. Treasury notes, a rough gauge of interest rate expectations, rose to almost a 15-year high on Tuesday, a day before the Federal Reserve is likely to hike rates by 75 basis points as it continues to fight inflation.
bloomberglaw.com
Think of Powell as Volcker’s Wannabe Second Coming: John Authers
To get John Authers’ newsletter delivered directly to your inbox, sign up here. It looks like Jerome Powell made himself clear this time. After a bizarre summer in which investors convinced themselves that a Fed “pivot” toward easier money was imminent, the Federal Open Market Committee announced another 75 basis-point hike to the fed funds rate, implicitly promised more of the same, and then watched as markets crossed critical landmarks.
CNBC
Yields on 2-year, 10-year Treasury notch new highs ahead of Fed's rate hike decision
Treasury yields marched higher on Tuesday as traders awaited the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rate hikes due out Wednesday. The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury rose a basis point to 3.96% after reaching 3.983% — a level it had not hit since 2007. The yield on the 10-year Treasury last traded up 8 basis points to 3.567%. Earlier in the session, the yield on the 10-year note jumped to 3.593% to trade near levels not seen since April 2011.
US News and World Report
Goldman, Barclays, SG Raise Fed Rate Projections
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs, Barclays and a bunch of investment banks raised their estimates for U.S. policy rates on Thursday, following the Federal Reserve's 75 basis point rate rise and hawkish message the previous day. Goldman said in its note "the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) is willing to...
Jerome Powell Says the Housing Market Correction 'Reset' Is Already Underway
Back in June, Fed chair Jerome Powell announced plans to "reset" the housing market, increasing the likelihood of falling home prices. In the months that ensued, economists questioned Powell's use of the term "reset." On Thursday, CNN business reporter Nicole Goodkind prompted Powell to clarify, to which he gave a...
