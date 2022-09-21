The Federal Reserve, led by chair Jerome Powell, is taking a cold-hearted turn in its effort to stem inflation. Powell has gotten more vocal in recent weeks about the need for the economy to sustain some “pain” as a result of increasing interest rates, which is effectively the only tool the Fed has to stem inflation. The conceit is that raising interest rates will decrease the money in circulation and, in turn, lower prices. And the obvious downside to decreasing the money in circulation is that it may lead to a recession.

