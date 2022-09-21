ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSNBC

Federal Reserve takes truly cruel turn with interest rate hikes

The Federal Reserve, led by chair Jerome Powell, is taking a cold-hearted turn in its effort to stem inflation. Powell has gotten more vocal in recent weeks about the need for the economy to sustain some “pain” as a result of increasing interest rates, which is effectively the only tool the Fed has to stem inflation. The conceit is that raising interest rates will decrease the money in circulation and, in turn, lower prices. And the obvious downside to decreasing the money in circulation is that it may lead to a recession.
The Hill

The Federal Reserve is the rest of the world’s problem

In 1971, at the time when the United States delinked the dollar from gold, Treasury Secretary John Connally famously told a group of European finance ministers that the dollar was “our currency but your problem.”. Today, he might have said something similar about the Federal Reserve’s recent shift to...
Lael Brainard
CNBC

Gold reverses losses on Fed Chair Powell's comments

Gold reversed losses after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell explained the central bank's reasoning for hiking interest rates on Wednesday. Spot gold initially fell after the Fed increased interest rates by 75 basis points for the third time in a row. The central bank also indicated it will continue hiking above the current level.
US News and World Report

Brazil Central Bank Holds Interest Rates After 12 Straight Increases

BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil's central bank on Wednesday chose to keep interest rates unchanged, pausing an aggressive monetary tightening cycle even as U.S. and European policymakers are still racing to catch up with inflation. The bank's rate-setting committee, known as Copom, decided by a vote of 7-to-2 to leave its benchmark...
UPI News

Stocks rebound ahead of Federal Reserve meeting

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Stocks on Monday recovered slightly from last week's losses in a volatile trading session ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting starting on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 197.26 points, or 0.64%, to close at 31,019.68. The S&P 500 gained 0.69% to 3,899.89,...
bloomberglaw.com

Think of Powell as Volcker’s Wannabe Second Coming: John Authers

To get John Authers’ newsletter delivered directly to your inbox, sign up here. It looks like Jerome Powell made himself clear this time. After a bizarre summer in which investors convinced themselves that a Fed “pivot” toward easier money was imminent, the Federal Open Market Committee announced another 75 basis-point hike to the fed funds rate, implicitly promised more of the same, and then watched as markets crossed critical landmarks.
CNBC

Yields on 2-year, 10-year Treasury notch new highs ahead of Fed's rate hike decision

Treasury yields marched higher on Tuesday as traders awaited the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rate hikes due out Wednesday. The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury rose a basis point to 3.96% after reaching 3.983% — a level it had not hit since 2007. The yield on the 10-year Treasury last traded up 8 basis points to 3.567%. Earlier in the session, the yield on the 10-year note jumped to 3.593% to trade near levels not seen since April 2011.
US News and World Report

Goldman, Barclays, SG Raise Fed Rate Projections

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs, Barclays and a bunch of investment banks raised their estimates for U.S. policy rates on Thursday, following the Federal Reserve's 75 basis point rate rise and hawkish message the previous day. Goldman said in its note "the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) is willing to...
