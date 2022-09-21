ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

The Guardian

Ruling the US supreme court isn’t enough. The right wants to amend the constitution

In a recent primetime address, President Joe Biden spoke about “the soul of the nation” – calling out rightwing forces for their numerous efforts to undermine, if not overthrow, our democracy. Biden’s speech was prescient, in more ways than one. In addition to many Republicans promoting the “big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen and working to fill elected offices with people ready to subvert the will of the people, there is a conservative movement underway to radically rewrite the US constitution.
thecentersquare.com

Michigan Court of Claims declares abortion ban unconstitutional

(The Center Square) –Michigan Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth Gleicher ruled the state’s 1931 law that bans abortion, triggered by the U.S. Supreme Court overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, is unconstitutional. Gleicher said the law violates the Michigan Constitution’s Due Process and Equal Protection Clauses....
Fox News

Delaware judge rules no-excuse mail-in voting unconstitutional

A Delaware judge ruled Wednesday that a new vote-by-mail law enacted earlier this year is unconstitutional and that voting by mail cannot be used in upcoming November election. Vice Chancellor Nathan Cook ruled that the law, the result of legislation that Democrats rammed through the General Assembly in less than...
Law & Crime

Trump-Appointed Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Parents Who Sued over Merrick Garland School Board Memo That Sparked Conservative Outrage

A little less than a year ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a single-page memo that denounced threats of violence and intimidation against school teachers, administrators and staff. The memo quickly sparked outrage from conservative media and lawmakers on Capitol Hill — and even a federal lawsuit from parents claiming it was a blueprint to “silence” them.
Washington Examiner

South Carolina Senate fails to pass total abortion ban as GOP women object

South Carolina Republicans splintered over abortion restrictions as the state Senate Thursday rejected a total ban but settled on new limits to the existing abortion law. Originally, Republicans sought to pass a bill banning abortion without any exception for rape or incest but were met with resistance from fellow Republicans, especially women, who believed the law was too extreme.
The Independent

GOP governor nominee says he'll fight US abortion ban

Nevada’s GOP governor nominee said Thursday he would fight against a national abortion ban if congress were to pass one. “It’s the vote of the people within the state of Nevada, and I will support that,” Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who is anti-abortion, said in a press gaggle next to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin after the two spent the day campaigning across the state. “That is an issue that doesn’t need to be in politics.”
The Independent

Ex-Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer says he’s ‘very sorry’ about abortion decision

Former Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer expressed regret for the high court’s decision to allow states to force women to carry unwanted pregnancies to term, in his first interview since leaving the bench earlier this year.Mr Breyer told CNN’s Chris Wallace he is "very, very, very sorry" about the decision, which overturned a half-century of expanded reproductive rights for women."Was I happy about it? Not for an instant. Did I do everything I could to persuade people? Of course, of course,” he said in the interview for the former Fox News anchor’s new CNN programme, Who’s Talking to Chris...
NBC News

Indiana judge blocks abortion ban ruling it unconstitutional

An Indiana judge sided with the ACLU’s argument that the new abortion ban law in the state is unconstitutional. The judge blocked the ban and said it impacts the liberty and privacy of women and girls. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said, “we plan to appeal and continue to make the case for life in Indiana.”Sept. 23, 2022.
Michigan Advance

With the balance of power on the line, Supreme Court candidates clash on judicial philosophy

During a Wednesday candidate forum, five candidates for the Michigan Supreme Court differed on whether previously elected officeholders should serve on the body and judicial philosophy. Political parties nominate candidates, although their political affiliation is not listed on the ballot. The candidates are vying on Nov. 8 for two spots with eight-year terms on the […] The post With the balance of power on the line, Supreme Court candidates clash on judicial philosophy appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE

