Justice Elena Kagan warns Supreme Court can forfeit legitimacy when overturning precedent
Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Monday cautioned that courts look political and forfeit legitimacy when they needlessly overturn precedent and decide more than they have to. Speaking less than three months after a five-justice conservative majority overturned Roe v. Wade's constitutional guarantee of abortion access, Kagan said the public's...
John Roberts defends supreme court as Kamala Harris lashes out at Roe ruling
Chief justice warns against linking contentious decisions with court legitimacy as vice-president rebukes ‘activist court’
Ruling the US supreme court isn’t enough. The right wants to amend the constitution
In a recent primetime address, President Joe Biden spoke about “the soul of the nation” – calling out rightwing forces for their numerous efforts to undermine, if not overthrow, our democracy. Biden’s speech was prescient, in more ways than one. In addition to many Republicans promoting the “big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen and working to fill elected offices with people ready to subvert the will of the people, there is a conservative movement underway to radically rewrite the US constitution.
thecentersquare.com
Michigan Court of Claims declares abortion ban unconstitutional
(The Center Square) –Michigan Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth Gleicher ruled the state’s 1931 law that bans abortion, triggered by the U.S. Supreme Court overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, is unconstitutional. Gleicher said the law violates the Michigan Constitution’s Due Process and Equal Protection Clauses....
Appeals court questions ruling on Florida’s 2021 elections law
TALLAHASSEE — Arguing that the ruling was an “insult” to Republican state leaders, lawyers for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration and national GOP groups this week tried to convince an appeals court to overturn a federal judge’s ruling that parts of a 2021 Florida elections law were intended to discriminate against Black voters.
Jared Kushner says he's 'pro-life' and that the Supreme Court correctly decided to overturn Roe v. Wade
Kushner's wife, Ivanka Trump, came out as "unapologetically" anti-abortion toward the end of President Trump's term.
Trump judge backtracks after court rebuke — legal experts say it may sink his chance to appeal
District Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday struck portions of her special master ruling barring the Justice Department from investigating former President Donald Trump just hours after the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ripped apart her decision to halt the criminal probe. The three-judge panel — which included two Trump...
Mark Finchem's startling admission should disqualify him from being secretary of state
After nearly two years of waiting, Rep. Mark Finchem has at long last revealed the source of his certainty that Arizona’s 2020 election was stolen. The Oro Valley Republican who held Stop the Steal hearings and supported fake electors and rushed to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, to ask Vice President Mike Pence not...
Delaware judge rules no-excuse mail-in voting unconstitutional
A Delaware judge ruled Wednesday that a new vote-by-mail law enacted earlier this year is unconstitutional and that voting by mail cannot be used in upcoming November election. Vice Chancellor Nathan Cook ruled that the law, the result of legislation that Democrats rammed through the General Assembly in less than...
Trump-Appointed Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Parents Who Sued over Merrick Garland School Board Memo That Sparked Conservative Outrage
A little less than a year ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a single-page memo that denounced threats of violence and intimidation against school teachers, administrators and staff. The memo quickly sparked outrage from conservative media and lawmakers on Capitol Hill — and even a federal lawsuit from parents claiming it was a blueprint to “silence” them.
Mar-A-Lago Case Special Master Asks Trump To Pay $500 Hourly Fee To His Assistant Or Face Court Sanction
Raymond Dearie, the special master appointed by District Court Judge Aileen Cannon in the Mar-a-Lago case, called for external assistance to review over 11,000 documents recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Florida residence, court filings done on Thursday showed. What Happened: Dearie enlisted the support of James Orenstein,...
Washington Examiner
South Carolina Senate fails to pass total abortion ban as GOP women object
South Carolina Republicans splintered over abortion restrictions as the state Senate Thursday rejected a total ban but settled on new limits to the existing abortion law. Originally, Republicans sought to pass a bill banning abortion without any exception for rape or incest but were met with resistance from fellow Republicans, especially women, who believed the law was too extreme.
Conservative podcaster can run for Ohio secretary of state, state Supreme Court says
A conservative podcaster who embraces former President Donald Trump’s discredited claims of a stolen 2020 election is eligible to run for Ohio secretary of state this fall, the state's high court ruled Tuesday. Terpeshore "Tore" Maras, who calls President Joe Biden "resident not president" and embraces aspects of the...
GOP governor nominee says he'll fight US abortion ban
Nevada’s GOP governor nominee said Thursday he would fight against a national abortion ban if congress were to pass one. “It’s the vote of the people within the state of Nevada, and I will support that,” Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who is anti-abortion, said in a press gaggle next to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin after the two spent the day campaigning across the state. “That is an issue that doesn’t need to be in politics.”
Oklahoma court: Weed question won’t make November ballot
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A proposed state question on whether to legalize the recreational use of marijuana in Oklahoma won’t appear on the November ballot, the state Supreme Court ruled Wednesday, dealing a blow to Democrats who hoped the question would energize liberal voters. The high court rejected...
Justices halt voting laws, temporarily bringing back Election Day voting, college IDs
For now, Election Day voting and using college or university identification to vote will stand as the Montana Supreme Court narrowly upheld a Yellowstone County District Court judge’s temporary injunction on two laws passed by the 2021 Montana Legislature. In a 4-3 split decision, Justice Laurie McKinnon wrote the...
Ex-Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer says he’s ‘very sorry’ about abortion decision
Former Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer expressed regret for the high court’s decision to allow states to force women to carry unwanted pregnancies to term, in his first interview since leaving the bench earlier this year.Mr Breyer told CNN’s Chris Wallace he is "very, very, very sorry" about the decision, which overturned a half-century of expanded reproductive rights for women."Was I happy about it? Not for an instant. Did I do everything I could to persuade people? Of course, of course,” he said in the interview for the former Fox News anchor’s new CNN programme, Who’s Talking to Chris...
Indiana judge blocks abortion ban ruling it unconstitutional
An Indiana judge sided with the ACLU’s argument that the new abortion ban law in the state is unconstitutional. The judge blocked the ban and said it impacts the liberty and privacy of women and girls. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said, “we plan to appeal and continue to make the case for life in Indiana.”Sept. 23, 2022.
GOP Senate nominee in blue Washington says she supports state law guaranteeing abortion up to fetal viability
The GOP nominee for US Senate in Washington said Sunday that she supports a law in her state guaranteeing the right to an abortion up to fetal viability, a rare Republican to take a stance supportive of abortion rights as her party navigates the delicate issue ahead of the November midterms.
With the balance of power on the line, Supreme Court candidates clash on judicial philosophy
During a Wednesday candidate forum, five candidates for the Michigan Supreme Court differed on whether previously elected officeholders should serve on the body and judicial philosophy. Political parties nominate candidates, although their political affiliation is not listed on the ballot. The candidates are vying on Nov. 8 for two spots with eight-year terms on the […] The post With the balance of power on the line, Supreme Court candidates clash on judicial philosophy appeared first on Michigan Advance.
