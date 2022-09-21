Dan Wotten calls Justin Trudeau’s singing ahead of Queen’s funeral ‘disgraceful’

Journalist Dan Wootton has branded Justin Trudeau as a “disgrace” for turning the “official mourning period into some sort of jolly.”

The Canadian prime minister was filmed singing “Bohemian Rhapsody” last Saturday (17 September) at The Corinthia Hotel during his trip to London for Queen Elizabeth II ’s funeral.

Speaking on GB News, Mr Wootton said “woke God” Justin Trudeau “didn’t give a damn about anything other than enjoying himself” during his visit to the UK.

Mr Trudeau’s office confirmed that a sing-along took place during a “small gathering with members of the Canadian delegation.”

