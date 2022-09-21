ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Mizzou, KU + K-State podcast about league openers, undefeated matchups and a sandwich

By Blair Kerkhoff
 2 days ago

A weekend of opportunities awaits the college football programs at Missouri, Kansas and Kansas State, and the Tigers and Wildcats will encounter theirs on the road.

Mizzou visits Auburn in the SEC opener for both schools. K-State is looking for a “sandwich” victory over the Sooners. Sandwich? Well, K-State played well in beating Mizzou two weeks ago, lousy in an upset loss to Tulane last week, and now looks to make it a sandwich with a big victory over the favored Sooners.

And KU chugs along undefeated, coming off a second straight road victory, this time against Houston. The Jayhawks play host to Duke Saturday, and in this case nobody’s going to wonder on what seed line Joe Lunardi will place the winner. The traditional hoops powers are undefeated on the gridiron heading into this one.

Perhaps the winner can find some nets to cut.

Story links:

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma: Five things to know

Missouri vs. Auburn: Five things to know

Kansas vs. Duke: Five things to know

