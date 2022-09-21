ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego apologizes for support of WWII detention camps

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JCoqc_0i4hY61u00

The San Diego City Council rescinded a resolution it passed 80 years ago in support of the incarceration of Japanese Americans in prison camps during World War II.

During a meeting Tuesday, council members called the camps and the 1942 resolution supporting them racist and unjust.

“We can acknowledge the wrong that the city committed," council President Sean Elo-Rivera said.

The council also approved a formal apology to Japanese Americans , the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Leaders of the local Japanese American community praised the council’s decision, noting how residents sent to the camps lost their property, their opportunities for education and their dignity.

During World War II, more than 120,000 people of Japanese ancestry — regarded as a threat to national security because of their ethnicity — were forcibly relocated to 10 camps in the western U.S. and Arkansas.

Among those incarcerated were more than 1,900 San Diego County residents of Japanese descent, according to the Union-Tribune.

The council’s actions were requested by the San Diego chapter of the Japanese American Historical Society.

Kay Ochi, the society’s president, said the camps and the council’s resolution supporting them reflected the prejudice and fear of the time. Her parents, U.S. citizens, were incarcerated from 1942 to 1945 in Arizona.

“The trauma of that racist act, the shame that it brought upon the Japanese American community to be targeted as spies, was deep and painful,” she said. “You are reaffirming your commitment — the city’s commitment — to the promises of the Constitution.”

Comments / 1

Related
KPBS

Protestors call for cancellation of the Miramar Air Show

Protestors gathered on Interstate 15's Carroll Canyon overpass Thursday for one last day of demonstrations against the Miramar Air Show before its opening on Friday. “We’re not here to kill a party, but the climate crisis is here to kill us as a species," Gary Butterfield, past president of Veterans For Peace, said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

Say what? San Diego ranked only #8 best taco city in America

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diegans will argue that they have the best tacos in the country, but a recent ranking puts America's Finest City in the petty #8 position. Clever Real Estate crunched the numbers to unwrap this year’s top 15 best cities in America for tacos. To determine the best cities for taco lovers, the company analyzed data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Roaming Hunger, Yelp, and Numbeo.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Education
State
Arizona State
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
State
Arkansas State
Local
California Education
spectrumnews1.com

The slavery case in San Diego County riveted the nation

Seventy-five years ago, in the summer of 1947, slavery was remembered vaguely as a Southern thing, vanquished by the Civil War nearly a century earlier and buried in the dust of Dixie. Then Alfred and Elizabeth Ingalls got arrested in Coronado. Click the arrow above to watch the full segment.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
powayiliad.com

German Foreign Exchange Student Takes on Poway

Looking out on the city lights below, sophomore Enni Wissmann took it all in. She was a long way from Obertshausen, Germany. For Wissmann, the experience was nothing short of surreal. “I felt like I’d hit the jackpot,” she said, “getting assigned California and San Diego after not knowing what state I’d end up in,”
POWAY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japanese Americans#The Union Tribune
kusi.com

San Diego business owners fed up with homeless in community

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s homeless crisis continues to grow and residents are calling out to city leaders to find a solution. Sara Krencicki owns Lashlift San Diego in the East Village. As a a business owner in Downtown, she deals with the growing homeless population on a near-daily basis.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Fight to Keep ‘Mega Church' Out of Del Cerro, Heats Up

The City of San Diego is in the middle of the approval process for a proposed project, a congregation called All People’s Church. The church purchased the vacant and overgrown lot, located where College Avenue meets Interstate 8. Just recently, the city completed its Environmental Impact Report (EIR) detailing a proposed 54,476 square foot church and more than 71,000 sq. ft. parking structure and lot. The church would have 900 seats, as well as room for offices, Sunday school programs and a gymnasium.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

SANDAG decides fate of controversial Mileage Tax

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Friday, Sept. 23 SANDAG voted to eliminate the Mileage Tax within the 2021 Regional Transportation Plan. In the final months of 2021, SANDAG approved a transportation plan worth $165 billion with the aim of adding a 200 mile regional rail network and eliminating fares for public transit.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World War II
San Diego weekly Reader

Sports Arena developer Brad Termini pays Gloria dues

On September 13, the same day the San Diego City Council rubber-stamped Democratic mayor Todd Gloria’s pick to redevelop the city-owned sports arena and environs, the chosen developer filed disclosure papers revealing it spent $34,000 during the final quarter of last year, $36,000 in the first quarter of this year, and $48,000 during the quarter after that to grease the project’s way through city hall.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Cub reporter for L.A. Times scoops PSA crash story

Even after the passage of 44 years, the tiniest of details still remains fresh when I relive the hot awful Monday of September 25, 1978 in San Diego. At fifty seconds past 9 am, above El Cajon Boulevard at 38th Street, the right wing of a Pacific Southwest Airlines jet descending in a turn toward Lindbergh Field was gashed from below by a single-engine Cessna that the 727 pilot had lost sight of. Killed were the two Cessna pilots, all 135 PSA passengers and crew, and seven people on the ground where the jet plunged into houses along Dwight Street between Nile and Boundary streets in North Park.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Sock Maker Opens First U.S. Plant in Oceanside

A high-end sock maker headquartered in San Clemente has opened its first U.S. manufacturing and research operation in Oceanside with more to come. FutureStitch has leased a 9,000 square-foot industrial building, where it makes knitwear and specialty socks for such companies as Stance, TOMS, Crocs and Everlane to create specialized and durable sock designs, according to CEO Taylor Shupe.
OCEANSIDE, CA
San Diego Channel

Questions about San Diego trash bin replacements

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — After a San Diego resident said a city trash truck destroyed his trash container, he turned to Team 10 to get answers about who is responsible for paying for a replacement. DJ Showtime, as he is known on stage, said his trash can has seen...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Independent

The Independent

857K+
Followers
273K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy