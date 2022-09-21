Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Reba McEntire Returns to TV Wednesday Night
It's been roughly a decade since Reba McEntire had a main role in a TV series, but the country music icon returns on Wednesday night in Big Sky Season 3. Renamed Big Sky: Deadly Trails, the new episodes will follow Montana cop Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick), interim sheriff Beau Arlen (Jensen Ackles), and P.I. Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) as they work a number of mysterious wilderness cases, which includes a backpacker who has gone missing. Through their search, they meet Sunny Barnes (McEntire), who is the boss of a "family backcountry outfitter business," and who also appears to be inexplicably connected to multiple missing person cases.
Collider
'The Winchesters' Teaser: Meet Hometown Hero John Winchester
Today, a teaser for The Winchesters is inviting audiences to meet John (Drake Rodger). Just returning home following a tour of service in Vietnam, John is eager to uncover some family secrets and discover the real reason why his father left him and his mom when he was just a kid. In the clip, we see a bumbling John trying to keep up with his new friends — a seasoned group of demon hunters who are doing their best to show the newbie the ropes without getting him, or themselves, killed.
Popculture
Elijah Wood Joins Major TV Show
Elijah Wood has joined the cast of one of the hottest shows on the air right now – Showtime's Yellowjackets. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Wood would hold a guest starring role for the entire second season of the acclaimed drama. Fans were eager to see what he could add to this strange dynamic.
‘The Vampire Diaries’ Cast Dating Histories: Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder and More
Keeping love alive! The Vampires Diaries, which aired from 2009 to 2017, focused on the inhabitants in the fictional town of Mystic Falls, Virginia. Fans quickly found themselves invested not only in the romantic relationships explored on the show, but also the ones in real life. Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder, who portrayed Elena Gilbert […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Here's How The Goldbergs Handled Murray's Death in Season 10 Premiere
The Goldbergs‘ Season 10 premiere kicked off with Murray Goldberg’s well-spoiled demise. So, how exactly did the ABC comedy handle the passing of Jeff Garlin’s cantankerous alter ego? The Powers That Be could have gone in any number of directions. Murray could’ve been pushed in front of a train in Paris and exploded like a balloon full of meat. Or he could have succumb to a previously unknown drug addiction. Heck, he could’ve been offed via kung fu coupon — there’s precedent! But instead, The Goldbergs chose to sidestep the specifics of Murray’s death. The cold open only disclosed that Murray was...
TV Fanatic
Criminal Minds Boss Explains: Reid's Absence is "A Bit of a Mystery"
When Criminal Minds: Evolution debuts this Thanksgiving, it will be without some of its most familiar faces. As previously reported, Matthew Gray Gubler is not returning as Spencer Reid for the 10-episode Paramount+ revival. The same can be said for Daniel Henny, who played Matthew Simmons when the series aired...
Actress Jennifer Esposito Left 'NCIS' After One Season — What Happened?
The third longest-running scripted primetime television series, NCIS, is gearing up to make its much-awaited return to CBS this fall for its 20th season. Throughout its nearly two-decade tenure, the police procedural show has seen various characters come and go, including Special Agent Alexandra "Alex" Quinn (Jennifer Esposito). Article continues...
‘NCIS’: Meet the Other Actors in Sean Murray’s Family
NCIS star Sean Murray has a handful of acting credits to his name. However, none are nearly as prevalent as his longtime role as the CBS show’s beloved special agent, Timothy McGee. Sean Murray originally joined NCIS during its first season. And, despite having not been cast as a regular character from the start, he’s one of two remaining season one cast members left in the series. The second includes Jimmy Palmer actor Brian Dietzen. However, while Murray is at the pinnacle of fans’ most favorite characters, it’s no wonder he’s so adored—acting seems to run in his blood. As we anxiously await NCIS‘s next all-new season, let’s take a look at what other Murray family members have pursued a career in acting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Alum Scott Bakula on ‘Very Difficult’ Decision to Pass on ‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot
Scott Bakula won’t be joining the cast of the upcoming Quantum Leap reboot and is opening up about passing on it. Fans eager for a follow-up to the original series were hoping Bakula would at least make an appearance. Thirty years have passed since Sam Beckett leaped into the...
‘Chicago Med’ Shake-Up: Guy Lockard and Sarah Rafferty Exit, Yaya DaCosta Rejoins Cast in Recurring Role
There are changes coming to Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. Both Guy Lockard and Sarah Rafferty, who portrayed Dr. Dylan Scott and Dr. Pamela Blake, respectively, are leaving NBC’s “Chicago Med,” Variety confirms. Additionally, Yaya DaCosta, who exited the show in 2021 after six seasons, has returned as April Sexton. During the Season 8 premiere Dylan chose to leave his job at the hospital following the death of Jo (Riley Voelkel), an undercover cop he became romantically involved with last season, who died in the ER. Co-showrunners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov confirmed his exit. “Right now, we’ve finished that arc of his...
Paul Wesley and Wife Ines de Ramon’s Relationship Timeline
Happily ever after for Stefan Salvatore? Paul Wesley and Ines de Ramon have been married since 2019, offering glimpses into their life with their dog, Gregory, before their split. The Vampire Diaries alum started dating Anita Ko Jewelry’s head of wholesale following his split from Phoebe Tonkin. Us Weekly confirmed...
Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2022-2023? Get the Status of Your Favorite Series
Who’s on the TV chopping block? Us Weekly will continue to track every show renewal and cancelation for the 2022-2023 season right here, so bookmark this page now. The TV gods have smiled down upon the One Chicago universe with NBC renewing Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. in 2020 with three-year […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tvinsider.com
‘Law & Order’ 3-Show Crossover Trailer: Benson & Stabler Join Forces With Jack McCoy (VIDEO)
“Three squads, three hours, one case.” And so Mariska Hargitay (Captain Olivia Benson) introduces the full-length trailer for the Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime crossover that will kick off the three seasons on September 22. “I’d like to combine forces, work this case together,” Benson says, which...
What to Expect When Criminal Minds: Evolution Premieres This Fall
Watch: "Criminal Minds" Cast Celebrates 300th Episode Milestone. There's yet another item to add to the list of things we're grateful for this Thanksgiving. On Sept. 21, Paramount+ announced the first two episodes of the Criminal Minds spin-off Criminal Minds: Evolution will debut on the streaming platform Nov. 24, a.k.a. Thanksgiving Day. The remaining episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays.
‘1923’: Jerome Flynn Cast In Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel At Paramount+
EXCLUSIVE: Game of Thrones alum Jerome Flynn has joined the cast of 1923, Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone prequel series at Paramount+. Led by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, the next installment of the Yellowstone origin story will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain West and the Duttons who call it home. 2022 Paramount+ Pilots & Series Orders Flynn will play Banner Creighton, a hard-headed Scot with a brogue and the leader of the local sheep men. In addition to Ford and...
Sarah Michelle Gellar Says She “Had No Intention Of Saying Yes” To ‘Wolf Pack’ But The Script Changed Her Mind—TCA
Sarah Michelle Gellar had no intention of joining the upcoming Paramount+ series Wolf Pack, but reading the script changed her mind. The role marks Gellar’s return to the horror genre on TV following her successful run on the WB’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer which premiered in 1997. Gellar spoke about her decision to star and executive produce the latest werewolf series from Jeff Davis, who developed Teen Wolf for MTV, during the streamer’s TCA presentation on Wednesday. “I’ve been pitched once, twice, 2000 of these [types of shows]. Honestly, at first, I had no intention of saying yes [to Wolf Pack],” she...
Chicago P.D. Premiere Sneak Peek Shows the Dark Aftermath of Anna's Death
Every action has its consequences, and now the characters on Chicago P.D. are dealing with theirs. The NBC police drama's season nine finale left the Chicago officers in a dark place. Not only was Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) shot by his informant, Anna Avalos (Carmela Zumbado), after trying to protect her from the Los Temidos gang, but Anna herself was shot and killed by Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) immediately after.
The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan Shares Unpleased Thoughts About How Negan Spinoff News Was Handled
Jeffrey Dean Morgan spoke out about the way AMC revealed his upcoming Walking Dead spinoff for Negan.
startattle.com
SEAL Team (Season 6 Episode 1) Paramount+, “Low Impact” trailer, release date
The SEAL team returns for Season 6 with its premiere episode titled “Low Impact”. Startattle.com – SEAL Team | Paramount+. – David Boreanaz as Master Chief Special Warfare Operator Jason Hayes a.k.a. Bravo 1/1B. – Max Thieriot as Special Warfare Operator Second Class Clay Spenser a.k.a. Bravo...
Drag performer Shangela makes 'Dancing With the Stars' history
Drag entertainer and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alumnus Shangela made history Monday night on the hit competition show “Dancing With the Stars.”. On the show’s 31st season premiere, Shangela, whose real name is D.J. Pierce, became the first drag queen to compete in the U.S. version of the international franchise.
E! News
214K+
Followers
52K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0