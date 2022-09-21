Teacher shortage continues in Arizona, according to state survey

Arizona continues to see a severe teacher shortage, according to the yearly Arizona School Personnel Administrators Association (ASPAA) survey.

The survey states that teacher vacancies are at about 26% and about 41% of vacancies are filled by teachers who don't reach Arizona's standard certification requirements.

The ASPAA says a quarter of teacher vacancies haven't been filled since 2016 and that "Arizona continues to not address the reasons our young adults are not entering the education field."

One possible reason for unfilled spots is due to Arizona having one of the lowest pay rates for teachers in the U.S., says the ASPAA.

