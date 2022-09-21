ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diana Vickers puts on a VERY leggy display in a quirky mini dress at the Amsterdam UK premiere

By Geraint Llewellyn For Mailonline
 2 days ago

She's known for her unique sense of style.

And Diana Vickers looked sensational at the premiere of Margot Robbie's new flick Amsterdam in London on Wednesday.

The X Factor star, 31, put on a very leggy display in a quirky mini dress as she posed up a storm on the red carpet.

Leggy lady: Diana Vickers, 31,  looked sensational at the premiere of Margot Robbie's new flick Amsterdam in London on Wednesday

The chic black frock boasted oversized sleeves and a plunging neck with a floral asymmetrical print across one sleeve.

The stunner slipped her feet into a pair of black heels and accessorised the incredible look with a selection of gold jewellery.

Opting for a glamorous palette of make-up for the swanky event Diana let her blonde tresses cascade past her shoulders in a gentle curl.

Gorgeous: The X Factor star put on a very leggy display in a quirky mini dress as she posed up a storm on the red carpet
Stylish: The chic black frock boasted oversized sleeves and a plunging neck with one third emblazoned with a tapestry style floral print
Stunning: The stunner slipped her feet into a pair of black heels and accessorised the look with gold jewellery
Don't mind me: But Diana was hard to miss as she posed for photos at the event on Wednesday 

Amsterdam was directed by Sliver Lining Playbook's David O. Russell, who also penned its screenplay.

The movie, which takes place in the 1930s, is centered on a trio of friends who become the prime suspects in a murder investigation.

Alongside Barbie actress Margo it also stars, Christian Bale, Anya Taylor-Joy, John David Washington and Taylor Swift.

Stunning: The former X Factor contestant commanded attention during her latest public appearance 
Amsterdam: Margot Robbie (centre) co-stars with Christian Bale (left) and John David Washington (right) in the movie, a 1930s-set comedy-drama

It comes after Diana claimed a healer helped cure her from her crippling endometriosis.

The singer said that she was at her wits end when she was left with agonising stomach and leg pain which forced her to seek the alternative treatments.

Speaking to The Sun, the star said the illness left her a shell of her former self and isolated from her family and friends.

Diana told the publication: 'She said I can do a bit of magic on you,I kid you not, after the first session we did my bloating went down, and I went back to her again because I was still getting leg pain and the leg pain went'.

Endometriosis is an often painful disorder in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus — the endometrium — grows outside the uterus in places like the ovaries.

Diana's symptoms escalated in January while she was on a work trip in LA which forced her to seek the help of Antonia Harman.

 'She did magic on me': It comes after Diana revealed a healer helped her crippling endometriosis symptoms (pictured in July) 

She added: 'I went from being totally anti-social, disengaged from my friends, I spent a lot of time in my bedroom falling asleep in the day, crying.

'I'd noticed a changed in my body, and as a woman you feel shame in that you don't really know what's going on, and it's very confusing. I was struggling'.

The healer helped Diana over the phone with the star feeling much better in a matter of days.

Diana said: 'I was surprised, like how can that be possible, but it happened and I have to just be happy and grateful it has.'

The pairs relationship dates back 10 years after Antonia helped Diana overcome tonsillitis which was hindering her singing career.

Sad: Endometriosis is an often painful disorder in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus — the endometrium — grows outside the uterus in places like the ovaries (pictured earlier this year) 

