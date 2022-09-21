Far from a good idea just imagine homeless people not flushing and possibly shooting up with needles in that bathroom or falling asleep with the doors locked SMH who comes up with these dumb ideas needs a brain check seriously
Installing a public toilet on a sidewalk in Center City Philadelphia smh lol damn. That's not going to go well. I see all kinds of crimes happening. And nasty people using it. What a waste.
This Not a good idea! What about the smell of the toliet when people dont flush or it doesn't work right or get clotted up . Some people are very nasty in the bathrooms. The Porta Potties be smelling really bad . Hope they keep them clean ,These toliet will fcause germs from other People using them . Good luck with this plan. not a good one
