Footage shows arrest of man who stabbed his neighbour to death over motorbike noise

Norfolk Police have released bodycam footage showing the arrest of a man who stabbed his neighbour to death in a “cold-blooded attack” over motorbike noise.

Jamie Crosbie, 48, has been sentenced for stabbing father-of-three Dean Allsop 17 times in the street, while also armed with a saw, after he became annoyed by the sound of his son’s motorbike.

Crosbie has been jailed for a minimum of 28 years for the murder, which happened in Thorpe St Andrew near Norwich in April of 2021.

