KVAL
Cedar Creek Fire containment increases as weather slows down fire spread
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Warmer and drier weather has slowed down the Cedar Creek Fire and firefighters have been successful in their mop up operations, fire officials say. These operations include extinguishing hot spots, breaking apart smoldering debris, and cutting snags and fire weakened trees along the western edge of the fire.
KVAL
LRAPA extends air quality advisory for eastern Lane County due to wildfire smoke
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Due to wildfire smoke from the Cedar Creek fire, The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has extended an air quality advisory for eastern Lane County until further notice. According to the agency, the fire will continue to negatively affect air quality in Oakridge and Westfir...
KVAL
Cow Creek Tribe plans controlled burns on Tribal Lands north of Myrtle Creek
MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. — The Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians will be conducting a prescribed burn on Tribal land located just north of Myrtle Creek next week. The burn will occur on Monday and Tuesday, September 26th to the 27th in two different areas located between Myrtle Creek and Roseburg near Interstate 5 (I-5).
KVAL
U.S. Hwy 20 east of Sweet Home now open
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Update (2:45 p.m.): Oregon Department of Transportation announced Friday, September 23rd that as of 1:30 p.m. that U.S. 20 is now open about half a day earlier than scheduled. ODOT says they are nearing completion of the landslide repair project and that work will continue...
KVAL
Goodwill collecting donations for Red Cross to aid those affected by wildfires
Goodwill will be collecting and matching donations in local stores for the American Red Cross to help people affected by western wildfires. From Sunday, September 25 to Saturday, October 1, stores in Brookings, Cottage Grove, Eugene, Florence, Junction City, North Bend, and Springfield will collect donations by rounding up customers' purchases, or anyone can come in and make a donation at any register.
KVAL
Mobile Medical Unit to provide healthcare services to Diamond Lake residents
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Starting in October, Aviva Health's Mobile Medical Services team will send one of its mobile medical units (MMU) to Diamond Lake, OR. On October 14th, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. the MMU will serve health care services to the area which is Douglas County's most medically underserved.
kqennewsradio.com
THREE CITED FOR LITTERING NEAR A WATERWAY
Three people were cited for littering near a waterway early Tuesday, in two separate incidents. A Roseburg Police report said at 8:00 a.m. a 54-year old transient was contacted near the corner of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard. The man had a camp set up on the old train trestle, which is now a walking bridge directly over Deer Creek. Debris was spread over an area of forty feet in length and almost the complete width of the bridge. The trash appeared to amount to about five pickup truck loads. The transient was cited and instructed to clean up the huge mess.
KVAL
Lane County Sheriff's Office says to be prepared when mushroom hunting
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — It's mushroom hunting season right now. But after many missing person reports in the past, the Lane County Sheriff's Office wants you to have a plan to get back safely. Mushroom hunting is usually a family-fun event. But the Lane County Sheriff's Office wants you...
KVAL
Discussions took place with a proposal to rename Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A discussion took place Friday at the Eugene City Club on an idea that's come up before: renaming Lane County. During the meeting, people talked about the proposal of renaming the county to "Kalapuya County." Speakers there say the Kalapuya and their ancestors are estimated...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 38 Fatal, Douglas Co., Sept. 21
On Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 1:34 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 38 near milepost 53. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Toyota Prius, operated by Nathan F. Rowe (29) of Yoncalla, lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve. The vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment, overturned and caught fire. Rowe sustained critical injuries and was transported to Riverbend Medical Center. A passenger, Kelsey Willburn (28) sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 38 was affected for 4 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated. OSP was assisted by Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Medical Examiner, North Douglas County Fire and EMS and ODOT.
KVAL
University of Oregon preps for move-in day, hoping to avoid last year's traffic back-ups
EUGENE, Ore. — Freshman will start moving into the dorms at the University of Oregon Thursday at 8 a.m. Move-in day last year caused a major traffic jam near campus. Should you expect bad traffic again this year? Not to the same extent. 2,000 students will move into the...
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
KVAL
Weyerhaeuser employee contract negotiations ongoing
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — Weyerhaeuser employees are in the second week of their ongoing strike against the contract proposal from Weyerhaeuser. Over the past two years, Weyerhaeuser has reported record profits, and the most recent contract proposal it submitted to its employees involved healthcare premium cuts, making benefits more expensive during a time when money is already tight.
KVAL
Proposed parks levy on the November ballot for Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — If a new Lane County Parks levy passes in November, homeowners could see an increase in their property taxes. They will be paying about $40 more per year for five years. The proposed parks levy is on the November ballot this year. If passed, the...
Klamath Falls News
KCSO: Missing Endangered [UPDATED]
At approximately 9:45 PM (9/20/22) Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Pilot Travel Center in Chemult where they located Molly Mae Swedenskey who was previously abducted. The person of interest in the abduction, Eric Patrick Koon, age 19, fled south on US Highway 97 at speeds exceeding 100 mph.
UPDATE ON ABDUCTED, MISSING CHILOQUIN WOMAN
At approximately 9:45PM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Pilot Travel Center in Chemult where they located Molly May Swedenskey who was previously abducted. The person of interest in the abduction, Eric Patrick Koon, age 19, fled south on highway 97 at speeds exceeding 100 mph. Deputies...
kqennewsradio.com
U.S. MARKET NOW OPEN ON NORTHWEST AVIATION DRIVE
U.S. Market + Space Age Fuel is now open in Roseburg. The 4,000 plus square foot store and adjacent fueling station is at 3150 Northwest Aviation Drive, just east of Interstate 5. Director of Marketing for U.S. Market Enterprises Ian Koenig told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that the company is expecting to hire between 15-30 employees for the new location. Koenig said they offer some of the cheapest fuel in Roseburg along with fresh chicken and deli food, and some of the best pricing on tobacco products. There is a milkshake machine, slushie machines, plus snacks including both frozen and healthy options.
KVAL
Ghost guns seized after two different shootings
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Late on Thursday night at 11:30 p.m. the Eugene Police Department responded to a "shots fired" call near Walnut Lane and Harlow Road in Eugene. Springfield Police were able to assist in the incident because it was near the Gateway area. Then at 11:33 p.m. witnesses...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUII CRASH
A Roseburg man was cited following an alleged DUII crash on Wednesday. A report from RPD said at 3:15 p.m. the 78-year old allegedly drove his pickup into some landscaping which caused it to high center, at the intersection of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard and Northeast Rocky Ridge Drive. The report said the man was so intoxicated he was unable to comprehend standard field sobriety tests. He consented to a blood draw and was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center, where that blood draw was obtained.
KVAL
Sutherlin PD arrests man in stolen car out of Eugene following burglary-in-progress call
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — A man police say was driving a stolen car out of Eugene was arrested in Sutherlin, the Sutherlin Police Department reported. Around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sutherlin Police responded to a burglary-in-progress call at a residence in the area of Comstock and Central Avenue. The suspect, later...
