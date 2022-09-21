ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals TE Drew Sample (knee) out indefinitely

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Drew Sample will undergo knee surgery and be out indefinitely.

Head coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday that Sample will miss several months.

Sample was injured Sunday after catching a pass near the line of scrimmage in the second quarter of the Bengals’ 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He left the game and did not return.

Sample, 26, started both games this season for the Bengals and made two catches for minus-2 yards.

In his career, Sample has appeared in 44 games (25 starts), catching 58 passes for 458 yards and a touchdown.

He is in the final season of his four-year, $5.5 million rookie deal.

The Bengals (0-2) visit the New York Jets (1-1) on Sunday.

–Field Level Media

