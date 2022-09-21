Read full article on original website
Videos Show Mexico Earthquake Rocking Structures in Several States
In the aftermath of the 7.7 temblor in which one person died, images have posted online showing the region's destruction.
Mexico earthquake triggers 'desert tsunami' 1,500 miles away in Death Valley cave
The pool in Devils Hole, home to the endangered pupfish, saw waves erupt up to 4 feet high after a 7.6-magnitude earthquake hit near Mexico on Monday.
Preliminary 7.6-magnitude earthquake hits west coast of Mexico; tsunami alert issued
A massive earthquake struck along the west coast of Mexico Monday morning. The preliminary magnitude 7.6 earthquake was centered near La Placita de Morelos, about 300 miles northwest of Acapulco in the relatively sparsely populated western central Pacific Coast of Mexico, according to the US Geological Survey. People as far away as Mexico City, which is over 300 miles away from the epicenter, reported light shaking. Originally, USGS registered the quake as a 7.5-magnitude just off the coast in the Pacific Ocean. However, USGS has since updated their alert and upgraded the preliminary magnitude to 7.6 as well.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued an alert for Mexico near the coast of Michoacan after the earthquake. According to the tsunami warning center, waves of up to three meters are possible. Communities like Manzanillo and Acapulco, along with Puerto Vallarta, may see the tsunami waves. A little further down the coast, officials say the Pacific coasts of Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama and Peru could also see tsunami waves of less than .3 meters. Notably, Monday's earthquake came on the fifth anniversary of a 2017 quake that left 216 people dead in Mexico City.
Magnitude 7.6 earthquake hits Michoacan, Mexico, as Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issues Hawaii caution alert
A POWERFUL earthquake has hit Mexico leaving one person dead as a threat of a tsunami is being monitored in Hawaii. The earthquake's magnitude of 7.6 shook the coast of Michoacan, Mexico on Monday at around 2.05 pm (EST). One person died so far from damage created by the earthquake.
Major earthquake strikes Mexico for 3rd time on same date since 1985, this time a magnitude 7.6; 1 dead
A 7.6 magnitude earthquake shook the west coast of Mexico on Monday, coincidentally on the same date that two previous major quakes had rattled the country years before. Originally pegged at 7.5 magnitude, there were no immediate reports of major damage or fatalities from the quake, which hit at 1:05 p.m. local time, the U.S. Geological Survey said. One person was killed in the port city of Manzanillo, Colima, when a wall at a mall collapsed, according to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
Mexico earthquake: 2 dead after magnitude 6.8 quake strikes Michoacan
AGUILILLA, Mexico — Two people have died after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck Mexico’s Michoacan state early Thursday, officials said. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake, which occurred at 1:16 a.m. CDT, was centered about 30.9 miles south-southwest of Aguililla at a depth of 15 miles.
Powerful Earthquake Off Mexico’s Pacific Coast Triggers Tsunami Warning
U.S. scientists have warned there is a risk of tsunami for a portion of Mexico’s Pacific coast after a powerful earthquake struck near La Placita de Morelos in western Mexico on Monday afternoon. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said the risk of a tsunami is for the Mexican state of Michoacan, where the earthquake occurred, and there is no tsunami threat for the United States. The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake registered at 7.6 on the richter scale just after 1 p.m., but damage reports out of Mexico were not immediately available. The quake struck on the anniversary of two devastating temblors that preceded it, in 1985 and 2017. Monday’s quake reportedly shook buildings, knocked out power and sent residents in Mexico’s capital—more than 350 miles to the east—running into the streets. “It’s this date, there’s something about the 19th,” said Ernesto Lanzetta, a business owner in the Cuauhtemoc borough of Mexico City, told Reuters. “The 19th is a day to be feared.”Read it at Reuters
Earthquake Strikes Mexico City on Anniversary of 2 Deadly Quakes
The 7.6-magnitude earthquake took place Monday after a commemoration of previous earthquakes and victims in Mexico.
Strong earthquake shakes Mexico´s Pacific coast; 1 killed
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A magnitude 7.6 earthquake shook Mexico’s central Pacific coast on Monday, killing at least one person and setting off a seismic alarm in the rattled capital on the anniversary of two earlier devastating quakes. There were at least some early reports of damage to buildings from the quake, which hit at 1:05 p.m. local time, according to the U.S. Geologic Survey, which had initially put the magnitude at 7.5. It said the quake was centered 37 kilometers (23 miles) southeast of Aquila near the boundary of Colima and Michoacan states and at a depth of 15.1 kilometers (9.4 miles). President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said via Twitter that the secretary of the navy told him one person was killed in the port city of Manzanillo, Colima when a wall at a mall collapsed.
6.8 earthquake leaves 2 dead in Mexico
Just days after a powerful 7.6 rattled Mexico’s central Pacific Coast, another earthquake jolted the Mexican state of Michoacán. The aftershock was felt in five states. Just three days after an earthquake shook western and central Mexico, another powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 struck Mexico early Thursday, causing buildings to topple and leaving at least two dead in the country's capital.
Mexico struck by another earthquake as 6.8 tremor kills at least two people
At least two people have been killed in Mexico after a 6.8 magnitude tremor rattled the country overnight, terrifying residents of central and western areas and the capital, Mexico City.In a series of updates overnight, Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the tremor was an aftershock from Monday’s 7.6 magnitude earthquake, which reportedly took the lives of two people.Mr Obrador said “Unfortunately, two people lost their lives in Mexico City, according to the report by Claudia Sheinbaum, head of government,” in the latest earthquake and that there were no fatalities in the states of Colima, Jalisco and Guerrero....
