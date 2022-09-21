Read full article on original website
WSMV
Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.
Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.
Sheriff’s deputy prevents erratic driver from hitting children during Macon County parade
No one was hurt following an incident during the Macon County High School homecoming parade.
THP trooper injured after shooting on I-24 in Coffee County
The incident happened in the westbound lanes near exit 117 around 11:00 p.m., according to online records from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
newstalk941.com
PCSO Seeking Public Assistance On Missing Baxter Woman
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office seeking public assistance in locating a missing Baxter woman. Sheriff Eddie Farris said 46-year-old Lori Ann Hicks was reported missing by family Tuesday but was last seen in the county on September 2nd. “48 hours is a pretty good standard before we start sending...
fox17.com
Tennessee rescue group speaks on 'horrific' animal cruelty arrest
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Sumner County man is behind bars after being accused of throwing a tiny kitten into a burn pit last weekend. The five-week-old kitten died, but not before some extensive suffering. The rescue group FOX 17 News spoke with says this was one of the most graphic cases yet.
wvlt.tv
Cyclist killed in Roane County crash, THP says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Oliver Springs cyclist was killed in a crash in Roane County Wednesday night, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. A driver, identified as Sheldon Hickman, 33, of Harriman, struck a cyclist while traveling north on Harriman Highway around 9:50 p.m. on Sept. 21, according to a report obtained by WVLT News.
Tennessee man, woman arrested on drug charges in Marion County
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – Marion County deputies arrested a man and a woman from Tennessee on drug charges. Investigators said deputies conducted a safety checkpoint on September 16 in the area of Highway 35 North and Old Highway 35 North in Columbia. During the checkpoint, deputies said a white Nissan Armada drove through the checkpoint […]
fox17.com
Tennessee deputy rams 'uncontrollable driver' at homecoming parade
LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A deputy in Middle Tennessee is being acknowledged for ramming an "uncontrollable driver" to prevent students from being hurt at a school parade Friday. The Macon County School District says the driver came through the homecoming parade route when it was stopped by a sheriff's...
Bicyclist killed in crash on I-40 in Wilson County
At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 in Wilson County early Friday morning.
Man arrested after reportedly throwing kitten into firepit
A man has been arrested after he reportedly threw a kitten into a firepit, leading to its death.
fox17.com
Trooper, man wounded in gunfire exchange after traffic stop in Coffee County
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says that a THP trooper was shot during a traffic stop in Coffee County on Interstate 24 Thursday night. The TBI says that preliminary information shows that around 11 p.m. Thursday troopers with THP stopped a vehicle that was driving along I-24 West in Coffee County.
Tennessee man accused of beating girlfriend to death with hammer
DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 35-year-old man stands accused of fatally beating his girlfriend with a hammer. According to a news release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, on Wednesday, Sept. 21, Smithville Police Department officers responded to a home on South Mountain Street to a report of possible domestic violence. At the scene, authorities reportedly found Yuri Guerra, 39, deceased.
Estranged husband arrested after firing shots at wife’s home
An estranged husband is now behind bars after shooting at his wife's home.
fox17.com
THP investigating deadly crash on I-40 in Wilson County Friday morning
Wilson County, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Friday morning in Wilson County. The crash involved multiple vehicles and THP says that the accident was deadly. This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates. Get reports like this...
THP: Cyclist dies after being hit by car in Harriman
ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — A cyclist is dead after being hit by a car on Wednesday, Sept. 21, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. At around 9:50 p.m., 47-year-old Amy Hicks of Oliver Springs was hit by a 2001 Nissan Altima on Harriman Highway in Roane County, THP said.
fox17.com
Siblings escape Murfreesboro house fire, 2 dogs saved
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A brother and sister were able to escape a house fire in Middle Tennessee on Thursday afternoon. Firefighters with the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) arrived at the residence on Roxbury Drive and found flames and smoke coming from the second story. The blaze was quickly contained.
wjle.com
Former County Landfill Employee Charged with Theft and Debit Card Fraud
A DeKalb County Landfill employee has been terminated and charged with theft and fraudulent use of a debit card for allegedly using a county government fuel card for personal use. The theft allegedly occurred multiple times from June 21, 2021 to September 11, 2022 totaling almost $3,000. 54-year-old Mark Randall...
Mother looks to transfer daughter after repeated bullying, assaults at La Vergne Lake Elementary
Amber Nabi says her daughter was assaulted Monday, but she wasn't notified until Wednesday.
crossvillenews1st.com
CUMBERLAND CO SCHOOL IDENTIFIED WHERE SUSPICOUS LIQUID WAS DISCOVERED
We’ve learned which Cumberland County School a suspicious liquid was brought to yesterday morning. A joint press release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department and Director of Schools William Stepp stated the following:. This morning, school administrators received a report that a student brought a suspicious liquid to...
Jail expansion set to double inmate capacity in Wilson County
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The $42 million expansion is nearly complete at the Wilson County Jail, with the sheriff saying this couldn’t come soon enough as growth in the area continues to be a double-edged sword. Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan tells News 2 the plan is to transfer inmates to the new facility […]
