Putnam County, TN

Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.

Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
PCSO Seeking Public Assistance On Missing Baxter Woman

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office seeking public assistance in locating a missing Baxter woman. Sheriff Eddie Farris said 46-year-old Lori Ann Hicks was reported missing by family Tuesday but was last seen in the county on September 2nd. “48 hours is a pretty good standard before we start sending...
BAXTER, TN
Baxter, TN
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Tennessee State
Florida State
Putnam County, TN
Putnam County, TN
Tennessee rescue group speaks on 'horrific' animal cruelty arrest

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Sumner County man is behind bars after being accused of throwing a tiny kitten into a burn pit last weekend. The five-week-old kitten died, but not before some extensive suffering. The rescue group FOX 17 News spoke with says this was one of the most graphic cases yet.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
Cyclist killed in Roane County crash, THP says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Oliver Springs cyclist was killed in a crash in Roane County Wednesday night, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. A driver, identified as Sheldon Hickman, 33, of Harriman, struck a cyclist while traveling north on Harriman Highway around 9:50 p.m. on Sept. 21, according to a report obtained by WVLT News.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
Tennessee man, woman arrested on drug charges in Marion County

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – Marion County deputies arrested a man and a woman from Tennessee on drug charges. Investigators said deputies conducted a safety checkpoint on September 16 in the area of Highway 35 North and Old Highway 35 North in Columbia. During the checkpoint, deputies said a white Nissan Armada drove through the checkpoint […]
COLUMBIA, MS
Tennessee deputy rams 'uncontrollable driver' at homecoming parade

LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A deputy in Middle Tennessee is being acknowledged for ramming an "uncontrollable driver" to prevent students from being hurt at a school parade Friday. The Macon County School District says the driver came through the homecoming parade route when it was stopped by a sheriff's...
MACON COUNTY, TN
Tennessee man accused of beating girlfriend to death with hammer

DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 35-year-old man stands accused of fatally beating his girlfriend with a hammer. According to a news release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, on Wednesday, Sept. 21, Smithville Police Department officers responded to a home on South Mountain Street to a report of possible domestic violence. At the scene, authorities reportedly found Yuri Guerra, 39, deceased.
SMITHVILLE, TN
THP: Cyclist dies after being hit by car in Harriman

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — A cyclist is dead after being hit by a car on Wednesday, Sept. 21, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. At around 9:50 p.m., 47-year-old Amy Hicks of Oliver Springs was hit by a 2001 Nissan Altima on Harriman Highway in Roane County, THP said.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
Siblings escape Murfreesboro house fire, 2 dogs saved

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A brother and sister were able to escape a house fire in Middle Tennessee on Thursday afternoon. Firefighters with the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) arrived at the residence on Roxbury Drive and found flames and smoke coming from the second story. The blaze was quickly contained.
MURFREESBORO, TN
CUMBERLAND CO SCHOOL IDENTIFIED WHERE SUSPICOUS LIQUID WAS DISCOVERED

We’ve learned which Cumberland County School a suspicious liquid was brought to yesterday morning. A joint press release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department and Director of Schools William Stepp stated the following:. This morning, school administrators received a report that a student brought a suspicious liquid to...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN

