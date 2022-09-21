Read full article on original website
Related
This Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer for Bear Market Growth
It may not look like it right now, but Rockwell Automation's business will likely benefit from rough economic times.
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 145% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
The gaming industry is slowing as consumers tighten their belts, which deals a short-term blow to Nvidia's revenue. The company's data center segment is picking up the slack in a very big way. One Wall Street firm sees Nvidia stock significantly higher within the next 12 to 18 months. You’re...
Why Ford Stock Is Crashing Today
The automaker warned investors its supply chain problems are far from over.
Why FedEx Stock Is Popping Thursday Afternoon
FedEx Corp FDX shares are trading higher Thursday afternoon after the company reported fiscal first-quarter results that were better than feared following the company’s weak preliminary results from last week. Q1 Results: FedEx reported first-quarter revenue of $23.2 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $24.01 billion, according to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Down Over 50%, Is FedEx Stock a Buy?
FedEx stock plummeted to a 52-week low after its disconcerting business update.
Cash Expected To Become Obsolete
A post in The New York Times expects cash to become obsolete "soon.". The author notes some people like cash for two reasons. The first? The texture of physical currency in their hands. Second? The confidentiality of these transactions. But they also note that digital payments have fast become the norm. To keep the money relevant, central banks are experimenting with digital currencies. These are virtual, like Bitcoin. Unlike Bitcoin, the state will issue it. And it will function like traditional currencies. (source)
tipranks.com
2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’
In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices.
2 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in September
The tech sector is full of beaten-down growth stocks that could make you a lot of money in the years to come.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Costco Stock Slides As Profit Margins Narrow, But Hot Dog Costs, Membership Fees Safe
Costco Wholesale (COST) shares moved lower Friday after the bulk retailer posted better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings but noted pressures on profit margins amid surging inflation costs and shifting consumer habits. Costco said diluted earnings for the three months ending on August 28, its fiscal fourth quarter, rose 11.7% from last...
FedEx to close stores, put off hiring as demand slumps
FedEx said Thursday it is shuttering storefronts and corporate offices while putting off new hires in a belt-tightening drive brought on by drop-off in its global package delivery business. The company based in Memphis, Tennessee, warned it will likely miss Wall Street’s profit target for its fiscal first quarter that...
3 Top Cloud Stocks to Buy in September
These stocks are inexpensive and the companies should grow for many years to come.
Motley Fool
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 61% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring
A struggling tech sector and tepid revenue growth have weighed on Nvidia stock. Even in the midst of the downturn, the company has continued to steal market share from rivals. Nvidia's industry-leading position and large addressable market should help the stock come roaring back. You’re reading a free article with...
CNBC
Investors betting on short-term gains will miss out when Powell ‘wins the game,’ Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday advised investors to think of the bigger picture when it comes to the Federal Reserve's battle against inflation and its effect on the stock market. "The short-term camp is made up of people who either can't handle any pain or don't believe in [Fed Chair...
Insiders Selling Kellogg, Guess? And This Technology Stock
U.S. stocks traded lower on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Why I'm Not Selling Ford Stock Despite Weak Q3 Guidance
The iconic automaker will report weak results this quarter, but Ford stock still looks as attractive as ever.
JPMorgan Chase CEO warns policy makers to be 'prepared for the worst'
CEO of JPMorgan Chase Jamie Dimon told policy members during a House Financial Services Hearing to be “prepared for the worst” when asked about the likelihood that the Fed would achieve a “soft landing” in their efforts to combat inflation.
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
Motley Fool
Today's Sole Dow Jones Stock Winner Just Signaled a Recession
Markets fell after the Federal Reserve increased interest rates. The Fed's stance suggests prioritizing lower inflation over economic strength. Walmart has performed very well during past recessions and could do so again. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Wednesday's Market Minute: The Fed is Right to Sink the Stock Market
It’s looking like one of the biggest mistakes in the inflation analysis this year was the conviction with which many said it was primarily a supply-chain problem. Crude oil is down 35% from its high and is below where it traded before Russia invaded Ukraine seven months ago. Same with wheat and lumber. The further we get from the original COVID shutdowns, the more the supply chain unbuckles. China has been a big laggard, but even the closures this past quarter weren’t worse than in 2020. Despite these improvements, inflation is stuck above 8%. Supply chain pressures have eased, yet inflation hasn't meaningfully moved.
Better Stock Buy Now: FedEx or UPS?
Both of these package delivery titans are trading down big off recent highs.
Comments / 0