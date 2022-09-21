ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

The Motley Fool

5 Ways to Save Money on Pet Care

Don't spend more than is necessary to provide the best care for your furry family members. Pets are part of the family and they deserve high quality veterinary care. It can be expensive to get good care for your pets. There are ways to save money, including buying pet insurance...
PETS
msn.com

How To Cut Costs on Pet Food and Other Pet Needs Amid Inflation

As inflation continues to batter our bank accounts, consumers are forced to cut costs wherever they can. Unfortunately, our dearest family members — our pets — are also feeling the pain. Discover: 9 Best Dollar Tree Items for Fall 2022. According to a new survey by LendingTree, more...
PETS
marthastewart.com

7 Common Things That Actually Scare Your Pets, According to Veterinarians

From treats and daily walks to belly rubs and playtime, many pet owners go out of their way to ensure their four-legged friends are living their very best lives. Since you want your pet to be happy, it can be disheartening when they feel scared or appear anxious—but knowing the warning signs, which indicate that your companion has been triggered by something, is half the battle. "Pets show fear in a variety of ways," says Dr. Carly Fox, a senior veterinarian at Schwarzman Animal Medical Center. "The most common signs include a crouched posture, trembling, an arched back, and pinned back ears."
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
smithmountainlake.com

Pets of the Week for Adoption

Shellie is learning a simple commands and she is okay on a leash, except she prefers to carry the leash. She does play fetch and brings the toy back when thrown. She is very sweet but has lots of energy. Not recommended with young children because of her hyper ways. She is in a kennel at night and does not potty inside. She does like to be with her people and will bark some when left alone. She rides well in a vehicle while in a crate. Shellie has been dewormed, microchipped, is free of external parasites and has received the distemper-parvo combination vaccine.
PETS
rsvplive.ie

Owners in danger of losing their dogs in ongoing cost of living crisis

As the cost of living crisis continues, many households are struggling to make ends meet. Many dog owners are struggling with the costs associated with looking after a pet. Dogs Trust said 48% of dog owners in Northern Ireland think it is now more difficult to give their dog all they need, compared to before the cost of living crisis began.
PETS
DogTime

New Device Helps Dog Parents Track Their Pets

Do you ever wonder what your dogs get up to when you’re not around? Maybe you worked from home for a while but you’ve gone back to the office. Or perhaps you simply want to know what they do all day. Sure, you could put dog cameras around the house, but that’s a lot of […] The post New Device Helps Dog Parents Track Their Pets appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
DogTime

Fit Dog Parents Have Fit Dogs, Study Shows

Dog parents who exercise regularly are more likely to have fit dogs, too, according to a recent study conducted at the University of Guelph in Ontario. While it’s a no-brainer that dog parents tend to get more exercise than people without dogs, this new study shows that dogs with more active owners also get more exercise. […] The post Fit Dog Parents Have Fit Dogs, Study Shows appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
pumpkin.care

Best-in-show dog insurance for the best dog ever – yours.

Extensive accident & illness coverage that doesn’t decline with age. No sneaky insurance add-on fees, breed, or upper age restrictions. A Pumpkin Dog Insurance plan can help you say ‘yes’ to the best care pawsible. From everyday illnesses to emergency accidents, the costs of vet care can...
PETS
pumpkin.care

Best-in-class cat insurance for the best kitty ever – yours.

Extensive accident & illness coverage that doesn’t decline with age. No sneaky insurance add-on fees, breed, or upper age restrictions. A Pumpkin Cat Insurance plan can help you say ‘yes’ to the best care pawsible. From everyday illnesses to emergency accidents, the costs of vet care can...
PETS
petproductnews.com

Bright Planet Pet Partners with Central Pet Distribution

Bright Planet Pet has inked a new distribution contract with Central Pet Distribution to further meet the demand of vegan, sustainable plant based dog treats. The new distribution partnership will increase product availability to independent and regional pet specialty stores across the United States, company officials said. The brand also...
PET SERVICES

