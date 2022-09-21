ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creek County, OK

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Body Of Dead Man Found In Long-Empty Tulsa Police Car

A city employee found a dead man in the back of a wrecked Tulsa Police patrol car. The car was parked in a salvage yard and officials say it may have been there for months. The city stores wrecked cars in the yard before they are salvaged, and they speculate a homeless man crawled into one to sleep but never woke up.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man dies after being hit by train in Wagoner County

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — A man died Thursday after being hit by a train, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. The crash happened on OK-51B and 171st Street South, approximately 5 miles south of Coweta. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene, troopers said. Troopers said a Union Pacific...
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

TPD: Robbery Suspect Dies In Custody

An armed robbery suspect who died in Tulsa Police custody has been identified. Ramond Thompson, 40, died Wednesday night. On Sept. 21, police responded to an armed robbery at the 2-Go Food Mart near 5506 E. Pine Street. Officers said two males robbed the store with a gun, fired the gun at least once inside the store, and then drove away from the scene.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

3 Wanted In Connection To Series Of Owasso Thefts

A search is underway for three people that Owasso Police say are connected to several theft investigations. Investigators identified two of the suspects as William Haley and Christopher Brantly but have yet to identify the third suspect, a woman. Investigators say Haley also tried to fraudulently buy a car in Owasso with another woman. They say Haley is currently out on bond on charges of using fake checks and identity theft.
OWASSO, OK
News On 6

New Fire Station In Sapulpa Nearing Completion

Work is underway to improve response times for firefighters in Sapulpa. The Sapulpa Fire Department is about a month away from opening a new fire station and officials hope it will make things much safer for residents. News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Tuesday with details.
SAPULPA, OK
News On 6

Burn Ban In Effect For Rogers County

A burn ban has been put into effect by the Rogers County Board of County Commissioners. In a release, the board said that a large portion of the county is seeing severe drought conditions and that the majority of Rogers County Fire Chiefs are reporting "above-normal" fire occurrences. The burn ban will be in effect for at least the next 12 days and prohibits setting fire to grass, forests, crops, trash, or building a bonfire.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
sapulpatimes.com

RV bursts into flames in Town West

Shortly before 9 p.m Monday, a motorhome caught fire on Old Highway 66 behind Harbor Freight in Town West Shopping Center. Sapulpa Residents Ben and Melissa Miller were coming back from Tulsa on Skelly Drive when they saw smoke and flames rising above the Harbor Freight. Thinking the store was on fire, they drove into the shopping center parking lot and discovered that the fire was behind the store. Melissa Miller said the heat from the flames was so intense she could feel it standing at the edge of the parking lot.
SAPULPA, OK

