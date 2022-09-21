Read full article on original website
Body Of Dead Man Found In Long-Empty Tulsa Police Car
A city employee found a dead man in the back of a wrecked Tulsa Police patrol car. The car was parked in a salvage yard and officials say it may have been there for months. The city stores wrecked cars in the yard before they are salvaged, and they speculate a homeless man crawled into one to sleep but never woke up.
Officials: 2 injured in Pottawatomie County shooting
Authorities are investigating a shooting in Pottawatomie County on Friday morning.
TPD: Homicide detectives investigating after man arrested for armed robbery died in police custody
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police confirmed to FOX23 Friday afternoon that the department’s homicide division is investigating after a man died in police custody this week. Thursday, Tulsa Police said 40-year-old Ramond Thompson, an armed robbery suspect, died while in police custody Wednesday night. On Wednesday, Sept. 21,...
Man dies after being hit by train in Wagoner County
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — A man died Thursday after being hit by a train, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. The crash happened on OK-51B and 171st Street South, approximately 5 miles south of Coweta. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene, troopers said. Troopers said a Union Pacific...
TPD: Robbery Suspect Dies In Custody
An armed robbery suspect who died in Tulsa Police custody has been identified. Ramond Thompson, 40, died Wednesday night. On Sept. 21, police responded to an armed robbery at the 2-Go Food Mart near 5506 E. Pine Street. Officers said two males robbed the store with a gun, fired the gun at least once inside the store, and then drove away from the scene.
Owasso Post Office collection box broken into on Monday morning
OWASSO, Okla. — A U.S. Postal Collection Box outside the Owasso Post Office was broken into during the early morning hours of Sept. 19. Unfortunately, anyone who may have dropped an envelope with a check in it may be at risk for fraudulent crimes. Owasso Police say that several...
Tulsa woman admits to murder, attempting to light the victim’s body on fire
TULSA, Okla. — The above video contains coverage from McBride’s initial arrest in 2019. A Tulsa woman has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in Indian County, two years after a woman was murdered in her home. 30-year-old Jessica Lavon McBride admitted to federal investigators that she strangled Tracey...
Stillwater Officer Injured During Arrest Early Thursday Morning
A Stillwater police officer was injured during an arrest early Thursday morning. According to police, officers were called to a bar on S. Washington Street due to a disturbance outside the establishment. When they arrived they found a group of people about a block away that matched the description of...
Owasso police asks for help in identifying two men accused of stealing from construction site
OWASSO, Okla. — The Owasso Police Department is asking for the public’s help after they say two thieves broke into a closed construction site on Monday evening, making off with more than ten thousand dollars worth of equipment. According to Owasso Police Lt. Nick Boatman, the suspects stole...
Man arrested after girlfriend dies following assault
Authorities say an Oklahoma man is in custody following the death of a woman from a domestic assault.
Midtown Tulsa residents concerned after “Swan Lake Serial Slasher” vandalized cars, slashed tires
TULSA, Okla. — Brandon Curry came out of his home to find four flat tires Saturday morning. Flat tires are never ideal, but even more frustrating when he realized his tires had been intentionally slashed. Curry also found a note on his car that said, “Use the force to...
Mother of Sand Springs crash victim describes devastating loss of 16-year old daughter
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The community of Sand Springs continues to grieve, as the first of three funerals for the Charles Page High School students killed in last Thursday’s single vehicle collision was held at Broadway Baptist Church Wednesday afternoon. FOX23 met with Kori Fletcher, the mother of...
3 Wanted In Connection To Series Of Owasso Thefts
A search is underway for three people that Owasso Police say are connected to several theft investigations. Investigators identified two of the suspects as William Haley and Christopher Brantly but have yet to identify the third suspect, a woman. Investigators say Haley also tried to fraudulently buy a car in Owasso with another woman. They say Haley is currently out on bond on charges of using fake checks and identity theft.
Funeral for Sand Springs crash victim Ethan Gibson to be held Wednesday
The funeral for a Sand Springs student killed in a car accident last week will be held Wednesday. Ethan Gibson, 17, and four other Charles Page High School students were involved in a single-car accident during lunch time, less than a mile from campus on Sept 15. Gibson, Cyra Saner,...
New Fire Station In Sapulpa Nearing Completion
Work is underway to improve response times for firefighters in Sapulpa. The Sapulpa Fire Department is about a month away from opening a new fire station and officials hope it will make things much safer for residents. News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Tuesday with details.
Man Arrested, Faces Multiple Complaints Following Stabbing In Stillwater
Stillwater police arrested a man who is accused of stabbing a woman in a car Thursday morning. Authorities said James Kerns got into an altercation with a female when he stabbed her in the neck. Kerns ran away when the car stopped, police said. He was arrested around 11 a.m....
Burn Ban In Effect For Rogers County
A burn ban has been put into effect by the Rogers County Board of County Commissioners. In a release, the board said that a large portion of the county is seeing severe drought conditions and that the majority of Rogers County Fire Chiefs are reporting "above-normal" fire occurrences. The burn ban will be in effect for at least the next 12 days and prohibits setting fire to grass, forests, crops, trash, or building a bonfire.
RV bursts into flames in Town West
Shortly before 9 p.m Monday, a motorhome caught fire on Old Highway 66 behind Harbor Freight in Town West Shopping Center. Sapulpa Residents Ben and Melissa Miller were coming back from Tulsa on Skelly Drive when they saw smoke and flames rising above the Harbor Freight. Thinking the store was on fire, they drove into the shopping center parking lot and discovered that the fire was behind the store. Melissa Miller said the heat from the flames was so intense she could feel it standing at the edge of the parking lot.
Owasso Police Searching For 3 People Involved In Theft Investigation
Owasso Police are looking for three people who they say are involved in a theft investigation. According to police, at least one of the suspects is tied to several other cases across Green Country. Owasso Police say after posting surveillance pictures of the three suspects on Facebook, they got a...
Overnight Stabbing At Tulsa Shopping Center Leaves Man Injured
Police say a man is in the hospital after being stabbed outside of a shopping center in Tulsa. Police say they were called to the Peoria Strip Center near East 61st Street and South Peoria Avenue around 11 p.m. on Monday. After arriving on scene officers say they found the victim who had been stabbed in the stomach.
