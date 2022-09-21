Shakira Talks New Music in Miu Miu, Versace and Chic Footwear on the Cover of Elle’s October Issue

Shakira served as the cover star of Elle’s October Issue , the singer sharing how she’s healing, thriving, and making new music under the ever-present public eye.

The Columbian figure was dressed in a lacy black Fernando Claro jumpsuit. The one piece gave off a nude illusion and was dotted with dainty but powerful faux feathers that offered the ensemble a delicate perspective. Although not in the frame, Shakira wore knee-high black Elisabetta Franchi boots that quite literally elevated the look.

Following the feathers, the “Hips Don’t Lie” songstress wore a simple one shoulder Johanna Ortiz cocktail dress with a twisted tie bodice and an intricately draped skirt. Also out of frame, the “Queen of Latin Music” donned Giuseppe Zanotti boots.

From classic to bold, Shakira was dressed in a corseted strappy blush pink Versace gown with an intense structure that created a dramatic and powerful silhouette. Further amping up the drama, the next image saw Shakira sporting a black Carolina Herrera beaded strapless gown with a plunging neckline.

Accessorizing sparingly, the mom of two wore a dainty silver necklace from Bulgari and coordinating dangling diamond earrings from Model Kate Moss’ brand Messika that offered the outfit a welcomed shine. Adding inches to her form, Shakira wore Christian Louboutin black stiletto sandal heels that worked to make the 5’2 singer taller.

From beads to tulle, the 45-year-old wore another black mini dress, this time with a slightly more see-through effect, the Dior dress featuring a voluminous skirt and tufts of tulle trim along the bodice and accordion style on the bottom hem. Sealing the deal, Shakira accessorized with a single silver ring from Bulgari and sharp Aquazzura boots.

Last but not least, the expert dancer wore a see-through overlay embellished with large crystals and statement-making glittering silver platform sandal heels .

PHOTOS : See some of Shakira’s best on-stage outfits over the years .