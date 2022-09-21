ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Shakira Talks New Music in Miu Miu, Versace and Chic Footwear on the Cover of Elle’s October Issue

By Amina Ayoud
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jcWAC_0i4hUn8I00

Shakira served as the cover star of Elle’s October Issue , the singer sharing how she’s healing, thriving, and making new music under the ever-present public eye.

The Columbian figure was dressed in a lacy black Fernando Claro jumpsuit. The one piece gave off a nude illusion and was dotted with dainty but powerful faux feathers that offered the ensemble a delicate perspective. Although not in the frame, Shakira wore knee-high black Elisabetta Franchi boots that quite literally elevated the look.

Following the feathers, the “Hips Don’t Lie” songstress wore a simple one shoulder Johanna Ortiz cocktail dress with a twisted tie bodice and an intricately draped skirt. Also out of frame, the “Queen of Latin Music” donned Giuseppe Zanotti boots.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ELLE Magazine (@elleusa)

From classic to bold, Shakira was dressed in a corseted strappy blush pink Versace gown with an intense structure that created a dramatic and powerful silhouette.  Further amping up the drama, the next image saw Shakira sporting a black Carolina Herrera beaded strapless gown with a plunging neckline.

Accessorizing sparingly, the mom of two wore a dainty silver necklace from Bulgari and coordinating dangling diamond earrings from Model Kate Moss’ brand Messika that offered the outfit a welcomed shine. Adding inches to her form, Shakira wore Christian Louboutin black stiletto sandal heels that worked to make the 5’2 singer taller.

From beads to tulle, the 45-year-old wore another black mini dress, this time with a slightly more see-through effect, the Dior dress featuring a voluminous skirt and tufts of tulle trim along the bodice and accordion style on the bottom hem. Sealing the deal, Shakira accessorized with a single silver ring from Bulgari and sharp Aquazzura boots.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ELLE Magazine (@elleusa)

Last but not least, the expert dancer wore a see-through overlay embellished with large crystals and statement-making glittering silver platform sandal heels .

PHOTOS : See some of Shakira’s best on-stage outfits over the years .

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 3

Related
Footwear News

Gwen Stefani Shines in Pink Sequin Bralette & Skirt Set With Tulle Pumps for Pictionary With Blake Shelton & Jimmy Fallon

Gwen Stefani teamed up with Gigi Hadid to play expert-level Pictionary on “The Tonight Show” alongside Jimmy Fallon and Stefani’s husband Blake Shelton. The episode aired yesterday saw the group competing to solve football related questions. Stefani wore a whimsical Jonathan Simkai set and pink heels. The “Rich Girl” songstress stepped on stage in a pink top fitted with square sequins, and a matching skirt. Underneath the two-piece, Stefani wore a black mesh garment that peaked through all the iridescent shimmer and down her legs. Gwen Stefani poses backstage ‘The Tonight Show’ on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Accompanying the whimsical set, Stefani accessorized...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend Erica Herman Commands Attention in Neon Outfit at US Open 2022 for Serena Williams Game

Tiger Woods attended the U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York City, with his new girlfriend, Erica Herman. The pair showed their support for Serena and her sister Venus Williams for what could be Serena’s last match. The couple sat in the same box as Venus on Friday just before Serena’s game with Anett Kontaveit of Estonia and watched everything go down in cozy athleisure in bold hues. Making her mark in the stands, Herman wore an ensemble featuring bright neon shades of pink and green that made the athlete’s girlfriend hard to...
QUEENS, NY
Footwear News

Alicia Keys Gets Romantic In a Bird Print Maxi Dress and Golden Tory Burch Slides While on Vacation

Alicia Keys took a vacation, the songstress posing for a quick photoshoot on her Instagram yesterday with a scenic view behind her in head to toe Tory Burch. Snapping outfit shots, Keys stood before a rocky landscape, followed by a grand room where the New York native modeled a white maxi dress featuring a mirrored colorful bird pattern in light blue and yellow. The long sleeve featured a cascading skirt and mock neck that dipped slightly, adding risk to the avian-inspired garment. The “Girl On Fire” singer’s lengthy summer wears was brought inwards at the waist to give the piece shape,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakira
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Alexander Rossi
Person
Diana Ross
Person
Giuseppe Zanotti
Person
Christian Louboutin
Person
Carolina Herrera
Person
Kate Moss
Vogue

Katie Holmes’s Life In 14 Trend-Setting Outfits

From her early days in Dawson’s Creek to that internet-breaking “bradigan” moment, Katie Holmes’s life in style is one with many chapters. Historically, she might not have been the most agenda-setting dresser – less It-girl, more girl next door – yet the last three years have seen the actor burst back onto the fashion scene with a roll call of noteworthy outfits.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Kim Kardashian Stars in Balenciaga’s Fall Campaign

Kim Kardashian, who wore a packing-tape catsuit to Balenciaga’s fall 2022 fashion show in Paris, slipped into the finale look for the brand’s advertising campaign. She gives a backward glance in the clingy blue fishtail gown with built-in gloves as lightning forks flash above a bleak, icy landscape.More from WWDKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleFront Row at Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022 Berlin-based photographer Daniel Roché depicts Kardashian and the other campaign faces — Alexa Demie, Big Matthew, Khadim Sock, and Kim Yeon-koung — against a variety of backdrops, from balmy beaches to snowy forests. Balenciaga...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Elle Magazine#Columbian#Bulgari
NYLON

Lil Nas X Made His Big Runway Debut At Coach

Lil Nas X has a new big job — he’s the new global ambassador at Coach. The American heritage brand began hinting that someone new was joining the family on Instagram last week, ahead of its Spring 2023 New York Fashion Week show on Monday. In a teaser image featuring what we now know is X’s mouth, a gold grill embellished with the brand’s classic C’s pattern reads “Sep 12,” the date of the show.
BEAUTY & FASHION
DoYouRemember?

Shania Twain Stuns In Plunging Dress With High Leg Slit For ACM Honors

Shania Twain recently turned heads while wearing a stunning plunging dress with a high leg slit for the ACM Honors. She shared a photo of herself on Instagram all glammed up and ready for the night, saying in the caption, “What a great night! My heart is full from watching and hearing the tributes 🥹 Being acknowledged as a songwriter has always been my goal… thank you to the @acmawards for honoring me with the Poet’s Award.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

The Best Venice Film Festival Fashion Of All Time

Venice Film Festival is almost as well known for delivering high-octane glamour as it is for producing Oscar contenders. Ahead of this year’s edition, revisit some of the greatest fashion moments on the Lido through the decades.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Essence

'Still A Long Way To Go': Loni Love Shows Off Recent Weight Loss

"Take your time, make little changes," Love said. The work she's done has led to her shedding 37 pounds so far. Comedian, TV host and author Loni Love is sharing the results of what happens when you make healthy lifestyle changes — and an inspiring message for her fans and followers who need encouragement to make their own.
WEIGHT LOSS
Vogue Magazine

How Yellowjackets Star Sophie Thatcher Got Ready for Her First-Ever Emmy Awards

It may have been Sophie Thatcher’s first-ever Emmy Awards, but the actor’s presence on the red carpet felt essential, an eddy of idiosyncrasy in a glamorous river. Like her character in the dark and addictive Yellowjackets, Thatcher’s style comes with an edge, a blend of doe-eyed pretty and jagged punk that infuses every look, the juxtaposition making it stronger. Thatcher and her glam team met at her boyfriend’s house in Sherman Oaks, combining their distinct visions to create an equally distinctive look.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship

Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Footwear News

156K+
Followers
18K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy