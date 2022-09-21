ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monongalia County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Montanan

Court dismisses complaint against judge, lawyer appeals decision to Montana Supreme Court

A Gallatin County district judge has dismissed a complaint against a fellow district court judge in Helena, saying that the complaint is a matter for the state’s judicial standards commission, not a matter for the courts. Attorney Matthew Monforton filed a notice of appeal of the decision on Monday at the Montana Supreme Court, asking […] The post Court dismisses complaint against judge, lawyer appeals decision to Montana Supreme Court appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Thomas, WV
Monongalia County, WV
Government
State
Maryland State
City
Morgantown, WV
County
Monongalia County, WV
State
West Virginia State
Axios

Florida appeals to Supreme Court over controversial social media law

The question of whether states can regulate what social media companies allow on their platforms is on its way to the Supreme Court. Driving the news: Florida filed a brief Wednesday asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a decision against its controversial social media law after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit struck it down in May, deeming it unconstitutional.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
Person
Joe Manchin
Washington Examiner

Nine key cases Supreme Court will hear in 2022-23 session

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight important upcoming Supreme Court cases and how they might affect the rule of law.]. It will be tough — if not impossible — for the Supreme Court to top the 2021-22 term when it comes to both drama and results that pleased the conservative legal community (not to mention conservatives in general).
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

John Roberts’s Long Game

The Supreme Court delivered appalling decisions in June—on abortion, guns, and environmental regulation—but the conservative supermajority is poised to strike an even greater blow against American democracy. The justices now have the Voting Rights Act of 1965 in their sights. On October 4, the second day of the new term, they will hear Alabama’s challenge to a federal district court’s finding that the state has to create a new majority-Black congressional district. This is no ordinary case of statutory interpretation. At stake is a crowning achievement of the civil-rights era, and the meaning and measure of racial equality in the hands of a Supreme Court reshaped by Donald Trump.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy