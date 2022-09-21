Read full article on original website
Danville Treasurers Office Recognized for Accreditation
The City of Danville Treasurers office was recognized Tuesday at Danville City Councils meeting for earning accreditation from the Treasurers’ Association of Virginia. The treasurers office was one of 71 offices in the state to earn accreditation. The office had to pass an outside audit with no finding of...
Virginia Introducing New Child ID Program
The State of Virginia has introduced a new child ID program. According to WDBJ 7, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and former Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer have announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program. The partnership will distribute ID kits to kids in the sixth, seventh,...
River District Association Named Semifinalist for Great American Main Street Award
The River District Association has been named a 2023 Great American Main Street Award (GAMSA) Semifinalist. This prestigious award is the nation’s top award recognizing communities for their excellence in comprehensive preservation-based commercial district revitalization. A jury of professionals and leaders in the fields of community and economic development and historic preservation convened to review a nationwide pool of applicants. After thoughtful deliberation, the jury unanimously selected eight semifinalists that demonstrate exemplary use of the Main Street Approach™ to lead community-based transformation strategies in their downtown’s.
School Bus Crash in Henry County Injures Two Students
A school bus crash in Henry County Friday morning injured two students. According to WSET, the accident happened at around 8:15. Henry County Public Schools Director of Communication Monica Hatchett said that the bus was hit by a vehicle that crossed the double line on River Road. The two students were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Dan River Nonprofit Network Promotes SERVE365 Volunteer Portal
The Dan River Nonprofit network addressed Danville City Council on Tuesday night to promote the SERVE365 volunteer portal. “SERVE365 is a free local volunteer portal where area nonprofits can post their volunteer needs and offers a convenient way for everyone to find volunteer options in our community,” said Dan River Nonprofit Network System Specialist, Levi Crosby. “In addition the platform saves volunteer hours online to be used for a resume, which can be helpful for individuals that need to track and confirm volunteer hours.”
All Danville Schools Earn Accreditation
The Virginia Department of Education released state accreditation ratings for 2022-23 on Thursday afternoon for the first time since the 2019-20 school year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All ten Danville Public Schools were either fully accredited or accredited with conditions. Galileo Magnet High School and Forest Hills Elementary School...
Danville Police Seeking Help Identifying Several Individuals With Possible Knowledge of Crimes
The Danville Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying several people who may have information about a crime. The department posted 19 pictures of individuals on their Facebook page seeking information about several charges including assault, larceny, and credit card fraud. The department asks that no...
Two Arrested for Murder of 80-year-old Roxboro Woman
A 39-year-old man and a juvenile have been charged in the murder of an 80-year-old Roxboro woman. According to WRAL, Nancy Horton was killed during a home invasion Monday night or early Tuesday morning. Her body was discovered by family members that had gone to check on her. Wednesday night...
Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Appoints Interim Administrator
The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors voted on Tuesday to appoint longtime County Attorney Vaden Hunt as Interim County Administrator. The county is currently conducting a nationwide search for their next County Administrator. “I am honored to step into this role on an interim basis and help lead Pittsylvania County...
