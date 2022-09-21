The Dan River Nonprofit network addressed Danville City Council on Tuesday night to promote the SERVE365 volunteer portal. “SERVE365 is a free local volunteer portal where area nonprofits can post their volunteer needs and offers a convenient way for everyone to find volunteer options in our community,” said Dan River Nonprofit Network System Specialist, Levi Crosby. “In addition the platform saves volunteer hours online to be used for a resume, which can be helpful for individuals that need to track and confirm volunteer hours.”

DANVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO