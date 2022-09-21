This man is wanted for kidnapping, Merced police say

MERCED, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A 25-year-old man is wanted for kidnapping, false imprisonment, auto theft, possession of stolen property, and felony evading, according to the Merced Police Department.

Police say on July 28 around 11:34 p.m. officers spotted a stolen vehicle in the area of 8th and T St.

Officers say they tried to stop a vehicle allegedly being driven by 25-year-old Jose Antonio Fernandez-Ramirez of Merced.

According to police, Fernandez-Ramirez refused to pull over and led officers on a pursuit that reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. Fernandez-Ramirez later abandoned the vehicle and officers determined he had a passenger he refused to let go of during the pursuit.

Officers say they later recovered the vehicle from the California Highway Patrol – but have been unable to locate Fernandez-Ramirez.

Merced Police Department is asking anyone with any information regarding Fernandez-Ramirez to contact Detective Edwin Arias at (209)388-7826 or by email at ariase@cityofmerced.org .

