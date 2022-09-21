ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

This man is wanted for kidnapping, Merced police say

By John Houghton
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oq54N_0i4hUEQz00

MERCED, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A 25-year-old man is wanted for kidnapping, false imprisonment, auto theft, possession of stolen property, and felony evading, according to the Merced Police Department.

Police say on July 28 around 11:34 p.m. officers spotted a stolen vehicle in the area of 8th and T St.

Officers say they tried to stop a vehicle allegedly being driven by 25-year-old Jose Antonio Fernandez-Ramirez of Merced.

According to police, Fernandez-Ramirez refused to pull over and led officers on a pursuit that reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. Fernandez-Ramirez later abandoned the vehicle and officers determined he had a passenger he refused to let go of during the pursuit.

Officers say they later recovered the vehicle from the California Highway Patrol – but have been unable to locate Fernandez-Ramirez.

Merced Police Department is asking anyone with any information regarding Fernandez-Ramirez to contact Detective Edwin Arias at (209)388-7826 or by email at ariase@cityofmerced.org .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: Meth, fentanyl found stashed inside car in Merced

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Dozens of pounds of suspected drugs were found hidden inside a car during a traffic stop in Merced, according to the California Highway Patrol. After pulling over a car for a traffic violation, an officer said he noticed several things that led him to believe the driver was involved in […]
MERCED, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Merced, CA
Merced, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

Felon arrested with gun in Atwater, police say

ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he was found with a gun inside of a vehicle parked the wrong way on a street last week, according to the Atwater Police Department. Around 9:00 p.m. Friday, officers said they found a car that belonged to a man who was wanted on a warrant […]
ATWATER, CA
crimevoice.com

Sophia Mason murder investigation concludes with arrest of suspected killer

Above: Sophia Mason’s last school photo (Melissa Harris / KRON 4) Suspect photos courtesy of Merced Police Department. After a six-month manhunt, Merced police have announced the arrest of the man suspected of killing 8-year-old Sophia Mason of Hayward. On September 10 of this year, the investigation into Sophia’s...
MERCED, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

Authorities investigating bludgeoning assault near Copperopolis gas station

An assault last week outside Cruisers gas station in Copperopolis is being investigated by authorities, though no arrests have been made. On Sept. 15 at around 4:30 p.m., a witness reported seeing "a group of what appeared to be juveniles" near the gas station at Feather Drive and Copper Cove Drive, and two of them appeared to be preparing to engage in a physical fight, according to the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office.
COPPEROPOLIS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Police#Ramirez#Nexstar Media Inc
abc10.com

TID manager accused of financial elder abuse

TURLOCK, Calif. — A Turlock Irrigation District (TID) employee was accused of trying to defraud an elderly man out of his money, police announced Thursday. Police said 55-year-old Kevin Edwards, a credit and collections manager at TID, and Andrea Bodine-Edwards were arrested on suspicion of elder abuse and other charges.
TURLOCK, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Driver flips car near Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver flipped his car on its side, near Fresno State Friday morning, according to Fresno Police officers. The crash happened around 5:00 a.m. near Chestnut and Shaw avenues. Police say the driver was southbound on Chestnut Avenue when he came to the roundabout.  According to police, the driver lost control hit a curb, and […]
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Woman Suspected Of DUI After Crashing In Fresno Neighborhood

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A woman was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after hitting multiple vehicles in a Fresno neighborhood Tuesday morning. The Fresno Police Department got a call that a driver ran into three different vehicles, a trailer, and a portable basketball hoop, and was trying to drive away.
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMJ

Teen Found In Stolen Vehicle Prompts Pursuit Through Fresno, Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif (KMKJ/FOX26) — A teen has been arrested after taking police on a pursuit through Fresno and Clovis in a stolen vehicle. The Clovis Police Department spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Fresno in the area of Shaw and Peach Avenues Tuesday afternoon. The...
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Missing Sanger teenager could be in Fresno

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a high school student who was reported missing earlier this week in Sanger. Officials with the Sanger Police Department said 17-year-old Lauren Emily Johnson was last seen around 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday at an apartment complex near 10th Street and Bethel Avenue. Investigators believe that Johnson may […]
SANGER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

$25K reward offered in homicide of Livingston man

LIVINGSTON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A reward is now being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect who shot and killed a man last month, according to the Livingston Police Department. Officials said there is a $25,000 reward leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who killed 43-year-old Navneet Aulakh […]
LIVINGSTON, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot during disturbance at Fresno apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was hospitalized after he was found shot at an apartment complex near an elementary school on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 2:00 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Maple and Florence avenues for a disturbance at an apartment complex. A short time […]
FRESNO, CA
ABC10

1 person dead after Modesto shooting

MODESTO, Calif. — One person is dead after a shooting in Modesto Thursday. Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. The person has not been identified and there is no information about what led up to the shooting.
MODESTO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Dhante Jackson pleads not guilty in Sophia Mason’s death

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man suspected of killing an 8-year-old girl earlier this year in Merced pled not guilty to the charges in court on Wednesday morning. 34-year-old Dhante Jackson pled not guilty to charges of suspicion of murder and child abuse in connection to the death of 8-year-old Sophia Mason. While in court, […]
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy