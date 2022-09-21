Read full article on original website
The first trailer for the Hellraiser reboot has dropped, giving us our first glimpse of Sense8 star Jamie Clayton as iconic villain Pinhead. In the trailer, we see an assortment of characters get into trouble when attempting to solve a dangerous puzzle box, which dishes out cuts at every twist and turn.
Original Quantum Leap Star Scott Bakula Confirms He Has 'No Connection' to Reboot: 'Happy Leaping!'
"It was a very difficult decision to pass on the project," Scott Bakula admitting of opting out of NBC's Quantum Leap reboot 30 years after he starred in the original series Scott Bakula is sitting this round out. The Golden Globe winner confirmed Friday on Instagram that he has no affiliation with NBC's upcoming Quantum Leap reboot, despite starring as Dr. Sam Beckett in the original series when it aired 30 years ago. "To Quantum Leap fans around the world, in an effort to quiet the rumors and move...
Walker Independence: Premiere Date And Other Quick Things We Know About The CW Series
A guide to the CW's Walker prequel, Walker Independence.
Vampire Academy's Andrew Liner Reveals Whether He's Team Dimitri Or Mason - Exclusive
The "Vampire Academy" series took the love triangle concept to new levels when Rose Hathaway (Sisi Stringer) amassed a total of three significant love interests: Mason Ashford (Andrew Liner), Dimitri Belikov (Kieron Moore), and Adrian Ivashkov (Leo Woodall). While Rose is pretty vocal about Dimitri being her one true love (sorry, Mason), it's difficult not to root for the underdog. Both Mason and Adrian are charming and lovesick in their own right, and it's hard not to love how much they love Rose.
digitalspy.com
The Mandalorian star joins Magic Mike director's thriller show
The Mandalorian star Timothy Olyphant has signed up to join Steven Soderbergh's new HBO TV show Full Circle. Full Circle is a six-episode series that will air on HBO and follows an investigation into a kidnapping gone wrong. The investigation will uncover dark secrets that have been kept hidden for years and connect multiple characters and societies in present-day New York City.
Here's Who Inherited Marilyn Monroe's Fortune After She Died
On September 28, "Blonde" premieres on Netflix. Loosely based on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — and adapted from a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — the film stars Ana de Armas in the titular role, per IndieWire. "Blonde" has already been under fire for its NC-17 rating and alleged graphic content. According to IndieWire (and as originally reported by Deadline), de Armas continuously tapped into the darker sides of the icon on set. "I knew I had to let myself open and go to places that I knew were going to be uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable," she said. "That's where I found the connection with this person." As a result, the "Knives Out" actress dreamed about Marilyn all throughout filming. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about," said de Armas, per IndieWire.
Alexis Mitchell On Getting Married At First Sight - Exclusive Interview
Getting married is a huge decision for anyone, but it's a much bigger leap of faith when you don't know the person you're meeting at the end of the aisle. That's exactly what the couples on Lifetime's "Married At Frist Sight" signed on for. A team of experts selects cast members and their future partners, and the couples don't meet or even see each other until the moment of their wedding.
TMZ.com
'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills
Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
Luke Macfarlane Hints At Being The Next Star To Leave Hallmark
The Hallmark Channel is endlessly popular for its wholesome, feel-good content. One of the many things the network has become known for is how it casts its core actors over and over again. One of the all-time favorite leading men on the beloved channel is Luke Macfarlane. You may have...
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
ComicBook
Babylon Releases First Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva
The star-studded ensemble film Babylon has revealed its first trailer, showing the depravity that bristled in Hollywood during the 1920s. Babylon comes from Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle and features some big names leading the cast, such as Bullet Train's Brad Pitt, Harley Quinn star Margot Robbie, and Te Prometo Anarquía's Diego Calva. While those three make up the headliners, some other familiar faces can be found in the Babylon trailer, including Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire, Red Hot Chili Peppers musician Flea, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins' Samara Weaving, and Don't Worry Darling's Olivia Wilde.
digitalspy.com
Beverly Hills Cop 4 confirms another original character return for Netflix sequel
As filming for Beverly Hills Cop is underway in California, the cast of the classic comedy sequel is expanding to include more OG characters. Bronson Pinchot is among the franchise's original stars returning for chapter four, titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley after Eddie Murphy's street-smart Detroit detective. Pinchot, who...
Tom Hanks Says ‘Forrest Gump’ Sequel Was Shot Down in Under an Hour: ‘You Guys Can’t Force Me’
Life may be like a box of chocolates, but Tom Hanks doesn’t want to bite into the same candy twice. The “Elvis” actor revealed during the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast (via The Independent) that the idea for a potential sequel to “Forrest Gump” was shut down almost immediately after the success of the first film. “I will say that, with a long time in between, we did take a stab at talking about another ‘Forrest Gump’ that lasted all of 40 minutes,” Hanks shared. “And then we never, we said, ‘Guys, come on.'” In the era of multiple sequels, reboots, and requels, Hanks...
theplaylist.net
‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: WB Discovery Will Give Movie A February 2023 Theatrical Release Before It Hits HBO Max
Who’s ready for “Magic Mike’s Last Dance“? According to Deadline, moviegoers need to add themselves to that list because Warner Bros. Discovery is now giving the film a theatrical release. The film hits theaters next February before it streams on HBO Max. READ MORE: ‘Magic Mike’...
Former Aide Discloses Who Holds The Power In Queen Camilla And King Charles' Relationship
Although they didn't get married until 2005, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla have enjoyed a long-lasting relationship. When they first met in their 20s, they became close friends, with Charles referring to Camilla as "the only woman who really understands me," per The Telegraph. Since that time, the...
Sisi Stringer Explains What Sets The Vampire Academy Show Apart From The Film - Exclusive
Despite its captivating campy goodness, the "Vampire Academy" movie bombed hard at the box office — and got heavily flamed by many fans. Though the film follows the events of Richelle Mead's first book far more than most book-to-movie adaptations, the fun and lighthearted tone turned off a lot of fans. However, fans sometimes forget that the first book in the "Vampire Academy" series wasn't all doom and gloom either, infusing a hefty amount of humor and fun within its sometimes angsty pages.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead's New Smart Zombies Are Rooted in the Show's First Episodes
A new walker variant means new problems on the final season of The Walking Dead. "I've heard stories of walkers that can climb walls and open doors. I was never sure if they were just stories," said Aaron (Ross Marquand) in the show's San Diego Comic-Con trailer, revealing what appeared to be zombies with brraaiinnss. But before The Walking Dead ends with its last episodes, premiering October 2 on AMC, the zombie drama is going back to the beginning: by bringing back "smart" walkers not seen on the flagship since its first season.
hypebeast.com
Dwayne Johnson Releases New "Corrected" 'Black Adam' Trailer
Just about a month away from the official theatrical release of Black Adam, titular star Dwayne Johnson has released a new trailer titled “Legacy” to create additional buzz for the DC Universe film. A lot is currently riding on the movie, as it has been described as the...
Ryan Kwanten On Why His Section 8 Character Isn't A Typical Action Hero - Exclusive
Ryan Kwanten stars in the new indie action film "Section 8." The story follows his character, Jake Atherton, a former soldier who experiences a huge loss when his wife and son are murdered at the beginning of the film. Following the death of his family, Atherton is recruited for Section 8, a shadow government agency that claims to have good intentions. But after witnessing their methods, Atherton starts to think the organization is not what it claims to be.
I Came By director Babak Anvari to helm a new Cloverfield sequel
Another Cloverfield project is coming from producer J.J. Abrams
