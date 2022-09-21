ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Comments / 2

Related
WJBF

12-year-old charged with terror threats in Opelika Middle bomb scare

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A 12-year-old is facing two felony counts of Making a Terroristic Threat after investigators say the juvenile made two threats targeting Opelika middle school. On Tuesday, September 20, the  Opelika Police Department Detective Division began investigating a threat to Opelika Middle School posted on social media.  The next day, Wednesday, September 21, law […]
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Man charged with murder in Sept. 15 shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been charged in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on Sept. 15. According to police, Maurion Hinson, 20, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 23-year-old Dante Gholston. The shooting happened around 12:25 a.m. in the 6000 block of Woodley Circle.
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Crime & Safety
Opelika, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Opelika, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery man arrested in homicide on Woodley Circle

Montgomery police have arrested a man in connection to a homicide that happened earlier this month. Police have charged 20-year-old Maurion Hinson, of Montgomery, in the shooting death of 23-year-old Dante Gholston, of Montgomery. Gholston was found shot to death on Thursday, September 15 just after midnight in the 6000...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

20-year-old suspect charged with murder in Montgomery man’s shooting death

A 20-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with murder Friday in the shooting death of a 23-year-old man in Montgomery last week, police said. Maurion Hinson, 20, pf Montgomery, is being held in the Montgomery County jail on $1.5 million bond, Montgomery police said. Hinson is suspected of fatally shooting...
WTVM

Auburn woman arrested on multiple drug trafficking charges

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn woman was arrested on drug trafficking charges by the Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office. The investigation has been on-going for several weeks and determined that multiple types of illegal drugs were being sold in Auburn utilizing a digital application. Investigators determined that individuals buying...
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bomb Threats#Violent Crime#Detective Division#The Auburn Plainsman#Opelika Middle School
WTVM

Opelika police arrest man on multiple drug charges

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is behind bars following Opelika detectives conducting a search warrant on Lake Street. According to Opelika authorities, 34-year-old Reginald Swint was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and first-degree possession of marijuana. The warrant was executed regarding illegal drug activity. Police say...
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Sheriff’s Office: Two arrested for meth during search, children found in ‘deplorable’ home

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested two on drug charges and found three children in “deplorable” conditions during a sex offender check. Tony Aguilar and Kristy Hurst face charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession and use of a drug related object, and reckless conduct. Deputies found 12.5 […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WTVM

18-year-old added to credit card fraud arrests in Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Eufaula police have made another arrest in the investigation into the credit card fraud at Lakeside High School. 18-year-old Nelson Swain III was arrested on a probable cause warrant on Sept. 22. Officers charged the suspect with one count of conspiracy to fraudulently use a credit card.
EUFAULA, AL
MyArkLaMiss

Former police officer indicted in excessive force investigation

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County Grand Jury indicted a former Opelika Police Officer on one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault on allegations he hit a suspect with his closed fist after a police chase and crash.  On April 21, 2022, Opelika Police Department Patrol Supervisors were made aware of a use of force […]
OPELIKA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTVM

Columbus man sentenced in attempting to distribute meth through prison

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man is one of three sentenced after being found guilty of attempting to distribute methamphetamine through Macon State Prison. According to the US Attorney’s Office, 26-year-old Daquann Marquez Epps was sentenced to serve six years and three months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

Opelika Police investigating racist, threatening social media post

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Investigators are tracking down the person who shared a racist social media post threatening violence at the upcoming Opelika fair in October. Monday, OPD was made aware of racially inflammatory posts on Facebook where an individual threatens to shoot attendees of a certain demographic at the upcoming Lee County fair.
OPELIKA, AL
wbrc.com

ADOC correctional officer on leave after fight with inmate

ELMORE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A correctional officer for the Alabama Department of Corrections is on leave after an apparent fight between him and an inmate. A viewer sent a video of the incident to WAFF. It appears to show an ADOC guard hitting an inmate on a prison roof repeatedly.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

16-year-old charged with murder in east Columbus apartment car fire

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect in an Aug. homicide has been arrested, says the Columbus Police Department. On Sept. 21, 16-year-old Daquavius Anthony was arrested and charged with murder. According to CPD, on Saturday, Aug. 13, its patrol unit responded to Village Square Apartments on Boxwood Blvd. regarding an...
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

MPS students sickened after alleged participation in ‘one-chip challenge’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students onboard a Montgomery Public Schools bus may have been sickened after allegedly participating in the “one-chip challenge.”. According to MPS Senior Communications Officer Jade Jones, a few students on one of the buses allegedly participated in the challenge. Transportation called authorities, including EMTs. All students are said to be doing fine.
MONTGOMERY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy