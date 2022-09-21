Read full article on original website
Related
12-year-old charged with terror threats in Opelika Middle bomb scare
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A 12-year-old is facing two felony counts of Making a Terroristic Threat after investigators say the juvenile made two threats targeting Opelika middle school. On Tuesday, September 20, the Opelika Police Department Detective Division began investigating a threat to Opelika Middle School posted on social media. The next day, Wednesday, September 21, law […]
WSFA
Man charged with murder in Sept. 15 shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been charged in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on Sept. 15. According to police, Maurion Hinson, 20, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 23-year-old Dante Gholston. The shooting happened around 12:25 a.m. in the 6000 block of Woodley Circle.
Opelika-Auburn News
Update: 12-year-old arrested in connection to two social media threats against Opelika Middle School
A 12-year-old was arrested late Wednesday morning after Opelika Middle School received two threats in two days. The first threat was made on social media on Tuesday, and the second was a bomb threat made from the same account on Wednesday morning, according to Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey. The...
12-year-old arrested after 2 days of threats to Opelika Middle School
A 12-year-old is under arrest after two days of social media threats to an Opelika school. The first threat came Tuesday and targeted Opelika Middle School, according to police. The nature of the threat was not made public. Then, early this morning, investigators became aware of a second threat that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alabamanews.net
Montgomery man arrested in homicide on Woodley Circle
Montgomery police have arrested a man in connection to a homicide that happened earlier this month. Police have charged 20-year-old Maurion Hinson, of Montgomery, in the shooting death of 23-year-old Dante Gholston, of Montgomery. Gholston was found shot to death on Thursday, September 15 just after midnight in the 6000...
20-year-old suspect charged with murder in Montgomery man’s shooting death
A 20-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with murder Friday in the shooting death of a 23-year-old man in Montgomery last week, police said. Maurion Hinson, 20, pf Montgomery, is being held in the Montgomery County jail on $1.5 million bond, Montgomery police said. Hinson is suspected of fatally shooting...
Alabama police officer dismissed after allegedly sending inappropriate text to 15-year-old girl
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — An officer with the Phenix City Police Department has been dismissed after he allegedly sent an inappropriate text to a child. On Wednesday, WRBL received a phone call from a viewer asking about a local police officer who allegedly was inappropriately contacting a minor. After contacting the Phenix City Police […]
WTVM
Auburn woman arrested on multiple drug trafficking charges
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn woman was arrested on drug trafficking charges by the Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office. The investigation has been on-going for several weeks and determined that multiple types of illegal drugs were being sold in Auburn utilizing a digital application. Investigators determined that individuals buying...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVM
Opelika police arrest man on multiple drug charges
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is behind bars following Opelika detectives conducting a search warrant on Lake Street. According to Opelika authorities, 34-year-old Reginald Swint was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and first-degree possession of marijuana. The warrant was executed regarding illegal drug activity. Police say...
Sheriff’s Office: Two arrested for meth during search, children found in ‘deplorable’ home
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested two on drug charges and found three children in “deplorable” conditions during a sex offender check. Tony Aguilar and Kristy Hurst face charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession and use of a drug related object, and reckless conduct. Deputies found 12.5 […]
WTVM
18-year-old added to credit card fraud arrests in Eufaula
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Eufaula police have made another arrest in the investigation into the credit card fraud at Lakeside High School. 18-year-old Nelson Swain III was arrested on a probable cause warrant on Sept. 22. Officers charged the suspect with one count of conspiracy to fraudulently use a credit card.
Former police officer indicted in excessive force investigation
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County Grand Jury indicted a former Opelika Police Officer on one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault on allegations he hit a suspect with his closed fist after a police chase and crash. On April 21, 2022, Opelika Police Department Patrol Supervisors were made aware of a use of force […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVM
Columbus man sentenced in attempting to distribute meth through prison
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man is one of three sentenced after being found guilty of attempting to distribute methamphetamine through Macon State Prison. According to the US Attorney’s Office, 26-year-old Daquann Marquez Epps was sentenced to serve six years and three months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
WTVM
UPDATE: Officer fired sending inappropriate text messages; the man behind the text
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This man didn’t want to share his name, nor does he work with any law enforcement agency. But he did start his own online production company, Pred TV, just two weeks ago. The mission? To pose as teens and children online and help expose potential wrongdoing.
wrbl.com
Opelika Police investigating racist, threatening social media post
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Investigators are tracking down the person who shared a racist social media post threatening violence at the upcoming Opelika fair in October. Monday, OPD was made aware of racially inflammatory posts on Facebook where an individual threatens to shoot attendees of a certain demographic at the upcoming Lee County fair.
Teen arrested in deadly shooting in which driver crashed, caused apartment to burst into flames
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A teen has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to an incident last month in which a truck drove into an apartment building, causing it to explode into flames. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said the truck’s driver had been shot in the head. According to the officials with […]
wbrc.com
ADOC correctional officer on leave after fight with inmate
ELMORE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A correctional officer for the Alabama Department of Corrections is on leave after an apparent fight between him and an inmate. A viewer sent a video of the incident to WAFF. It appears to show an ADOC guard hitting an inmate on a prison roof repeatedly.
WTVM
16-year-old charged with murder in east Columbus apartment car fire
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect in an Aug. homicide has been arrested, says the Columbus Police Department. On Sept. 21, 16-year-old Daquavius Anthony was arrested and charged with murder. According to CPD, on Saturday, Aug. 13, its patrol unit responded to Village Square Apartments on Boxwood Blvd. regarding an...
WSFA
MPS students sickened after alleged participation in ‘one-chip challenge’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students onboard a Montgomery Public Schools bus may have been sickened after allegedly participating in the “one-chip challenge.”. According to MPS Senior Communications Officer Jade Jones, a few students on one of the buses allegedly participated in the challenge. Transportation called authorities, including EMTs. All students are said to be doing fine.
Police investigating social media post threatening to kill Black people at Alabama fair
Opelika police are investigating a social media post threatening to kill Black people at the Lee County Fair, and are providing extra officers for the event next month as a heightened security measure. The department said Tuesday it was told about the post on Monday and is attempting to identify...
Comments / 2