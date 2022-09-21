ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Surveillance video shows shooting of dad killed with toddler in backseat; bond set for suspect

HOUSTON — A 38-year-old man charged in the deaths of a Houston dad and his 2-year-old son made his first court appearance Thursday where a judge gave him a high bond. Bolanle Fadairo, 38, is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of 38-year-old Michael Essien and his son Micah, according to court documents. Fadairo was also charged with tampering with evidence because investigators said he tried to get rid of text messages.
