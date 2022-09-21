Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Triple shooting on Richmond in southwest Houston leaves one woman deadhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
O'Rourke Blames Abbott For These Issues in TexasTom HandyTexas State
'Magic Mushrooms' medicinal uses starting to blossom.Matthew C. WoodruffHouston, TX
UP Art Studio Partners With HPW and the Gulfton Community for Unique Art ProjectBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Homeless conference in Houston inspires Aurora City CouncilDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Related
Charges dismissed in Houston Subway restaurant murder of 18-year-old killed in front of his mom
This was a case that reverberated across the country: a teen shot and killed while protecting his mom from robbers at a Subway. Now, years later, justice may be lost.
Judge denies bond for man charged with killing friend of 30 years and his 2-year-old son
HOUSTON — The man charged with killing a Houston dad and his 2-year-old son will stay behind bars for now. A judge denied bond for 38-year-old Bolanie Fadairo and said his two murder charges may be upgraded to capital murder. Houston police said Bolanie Fadairo is the man seen...
KHOU
HCSO: Man shot to death, suspect shoots, kills himself after standoff in NW Houston
HOUSTON — A barricaded suspect is dead after an hours-long standoff with the Harris County Sheriff's Office SWAT team. The incident began after the suspect shot and killed a man Friday night, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Editorial note: The above video aired prior to the standoff ending. Gonzalez...
Click2Houston.com
Second teen suspect charged in fatal shooting of 14-year-old Lamar HS student in west Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – A second teen suspect has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old Lamar High School student in west Houston in May, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Abdon Enriquez, 17, was charged with capital murder in the death of Axel Turcios. Another suspect, who...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
Man arrested, charged with murder in fatal shooting outside Fifth Ward convenience store
HOUSTON – A suspect was taken into custody Thursday, charged in a fatal shooting that left one person dead and another wounded. The suspect, Delonnie Norman, 21, is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is accused of killing Maurice Cashman Tolbert, 30. Investigators said...
Man barricades in NW Harris Co. neighborhood after fatal shooting
An otherwise normal neighborhood has drawn officers with rifles and helmets as well as a tactical robot in the midst of a tense Friday evening.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MAN FACING POSSIBLE DEATH PENALTY IN MURDER 5-YEARS AGO IN HARRIS COUNTY WALKS AS WITNESS CANNOT BE LOCATED
It took months for an arrest in a high-profile murder case involving an 18-year-old who died while protecting his mother from robbers, but it appears a family’s five-year wait for justice may be all for naught. Let’s take you back to Feb. 22, 2017, and a Subway restaurant located...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Man struck, killed in hit-and-run crash on North Freeway, police say
HOUSTON — A man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on the North Freeway Saturday morning, according to Houston Police. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on the southbound lanes of the North Freeway near W. Mount Houston Road. Details are limited at this time, but police...
RELATED PEOPLE
1 woman killed during triple shooting in west Houston, police say
Based on the location of the bullets in the SUV, HPD said they believe there might have been more than one shooter.
38-year-old is facing charges in the killing that led to discovery of child dead inside stolen SUV
Eyewitness News is learning new details about the suspect who neighbors recognized shortly after our cameras captured his arrest before dawn Wednesday.
Click2Houston.com
Have you seen him? Police seeking man wanted for attempting to rob ATM customer in SW Houston
HOUSTON – Houston police need the community’s help in finding a man who allegedly attempted to rob a customer who was withdrawing cash from an ATM machine in July. It happened in the 9100 block of Bellaire Boulevard in southwest Houston on July 18. Details on the outcome...
Galveston man charged with murder after crashing into cyclists, police say
GALVESTON, Texas — A man is facing a murder charge after Galveston police said he crashed into two cyclists Wednesday night after getting into a fight with one of them. This happened around 7 p.m. at the intersection of 32nd Street and Avenue R. Police said the call came...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
Wife killed by husband moments before he was shot, killed by authorities; NCIS investigator also injured in shooting, HCSO says
ATASCOCITA, Texas – An investigation is underway after a woman was fatally shot and her husband, who is believed to be the suspected shooter, was also killed at a residence in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting was called in around 4 p.m. after reports...
Woman holding baby shot, killed by husband while NCIS agents investigated domestic violence claims, sheriff says
ATASCOCITA, Texas — A woman was shot and killed by her husband Thursday while NCIS agents were investigating her husband for domestic violence claims, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The husband was later shot and killed by Harris County Precinct 4 deputies while he was running away,...
Widow says husband tried for years to help man accused of murdering him
HOUSTON — It’s hard to imagine the pain of losing your husband and 2-year-old son, but that is Mabel Essien's reality. Her husband Michael Essien, 38, was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in southwest Houston. Hours later her son, Micah, was found dead inside the family's stolen SUV nearby.
Mother holding baby shot, killed by husband during domestic violence investigation, Harris County sheriff says
ATASCOCITA, Texas — A woman was shot and killed by her husband Thursday while NCIS agents were investigating domestic violence claims, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The husband was later shot and killed by Harris County Precinct 4 deputies in a shootout, the sheriff said. The initial...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
Woman shot while riding bicycle in Galveston County, deputies say
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – Galveston police are searching for the person who allegedly shot a bicyclist early Friday. According to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 4:02 a.m. to a shooting in the 4400 block of 5th Street in Bacliff, Texas. They arrived to find a...
KHOU
Woman dead, another person injured in shooting in Atascocita neighborhood
A woman is dead and another person was injured Thursday in a shooting in an Atascocita neighborhood. The gunman in this shooting may have been shot by deputies.
KIII TV3
Surveillance video shows shooting of dad killed with toddler in backseat; bond set for suspect
HOUSTON — A 38-year-old man charged in the deaths of a Houston dad and his 2-year-old son made his first court appearance Thursday where a judge gave him a high bond. Bolanle Fadairo, 38, is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of 38-year-old Michael Essien and his son Micah, according to court documents. Fadairo was also charged with tampering with evidence because investigators said he tried to get rid of text messages.
83-year-old woman, her dog found dead in house fire in northwest Harris County, fire officials say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An 83-year-old woman and her dog were found dead in a house fire in northwest Harris County early Friday morning, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office. This happened around 2 a.m. at a home on Donna Drive just south of West Little...
KHOU
Houston, TX
60K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 1