TV Schedules
Chubasco Channel Local artist Alex Jimenez spent a year creating an artwork commissioned by Tucson water to raise awareness of the future of water in the Southwest region. Using field recordings collected during the 2021 monsoon season, she collaborated with artist Logan Philips to create an immersive sound installation along the Santa Crus River on Dia San Juan, a local holiday that celebrates the coming of the monsoon. Benefits of a Nestbox Real estate is at a premium right now, not only for humans but for birds as well. We can help our local birds by providing safe places to nest. As the Tucson metropolitan area grows, bird habitat is lost. Placing a nestbox in your yard can help Kestrels, Screech-Owls, Lucy's Warblers and other cavity nesting birds find a home. We talk to Olya Weekley of the Tucson Audubon Society to learn more about The Benefits of a Nestbox. Space Robots It has now been 50 years since NASA astronauts last set foot on the Moon, but a return mission might soon be in the offing. This time, though, human explorers aren’t likely to be alone. The Space and Terrestrial Robotic Exploration (SpaceTREx) Laboratory at the University of Arizona, headed by aerospace engineer Jekan Thanga, is currently developing swarms of autonomous robots capable of constructing bases and mining for resources on celestial bodies like the Moon, Mars, or asteroids. He is teaming up with mining engineer Moe Momayez to develop specialized drilling tools to mount on these space robots, which could one day make prolonged space exploration more practical. SensorLab The SensorLab is a resource that will give researchers access to sensor technology and digital mixed reality. It is a University of Arizona Health Sciences initiative that promotes research that relates to human physiology and behavior and emphasizes sensor-based research. U of A faculty and students will be able to rent devices like the EMOTIV Insight 5 Channel Mobile Brainwear—a headset that connects with the smartphone app to track brain movements and can even control the movement of other devices.
The Buzz: How Arizona's lack of school mental health staff affects students
(from left) The Buzz host Christopher Conover and Marana High School counselors Merri Kae Vanderploeg and Melissa Gollihar during our interview in the college and career counseling office. Your browser does not support the audio element. When it comes to student-to-school counselor ratios, Arizona is among the worst states. The...
Self-driving car startup that lost permit in California coming to Tucson
Autonomous vehicle startup Pony.ai will soon test self-driving cars in Tucson after losing its testing permit in California. The company lost the permit in California earlier this year because the state found it was failing to monitor the driving records of its safety drivers. Before that, the state suspended its driverless permit after one of its autonomous cars was involved in a crash that included no injuries or other vehicles.
Drop in medical marijuana card-holders forces businesses to adapt
Palm trees reflect off the storefront of a business in midtown Tucson that certifies medical marijuana cards. Adult-use and recreational sales have forced established medical marijuana certification businesses to either sink or swim after the recent drop of card-holders in Arizona. Medical marijuana card-holders have fallen to 144,678, according to...
True Concord Voices & Orchestra premieres "Helios", and welcomes a friend from the final frontier - actor John de Lancie.
There are thousands of types of orchids, and many grown by hobbyists are hybrids which allow for features such as special colors or smell. Your browser does not support the audio element. Featured on the September 22nd, 2022 edition of ARIZONA SPOTLIGHT with host Mark McLemore:. Is it sustainable for...
Protests begin after abortion ban is reinstated
Protests begin outside of the Pima County Superior Court following the reinstatement of an abortion ban on Friday, Sep. 23, 2022. Pro-choice protests began taking place in front of the Pima County Superior Court following the reinstatement of an abortion ban that spans back to 1864. Friday afternoon, Judge Kellie...
