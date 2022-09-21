Read full article on original website
Federal appeals court upholds Jim Crow-era Mississippi law restricting voting rights for felons
The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld a Mississippi law restricting voting rights for certain convicted felons that was first crafted during the Jim Crow era. In a 10-7 decision, the court ruled that though Section 241 of the Mississippi state constitution was originally written for racist reasons in 1890, it is no longer racist in effect.
Nancy Pelosi says Democrats were already going to win in November, regardless of SCOTUS' abortion decision
"We believed we were going to win from Jan. 6 on – well, even November of last year on," the House speaker told Punchbowl News.
abovethelaw.com
Justice Elena Kagan Thinks The Supreme Court Completely Blew Its Legitimacy In The Dobbs Case
The legitimacy — or lack thereof — of the Supreme Court seems to be on everyone’s mind lately (or at least on the minds of Supreme Court justices). Recently, Chief Justice John Roberts gave a desperate plea, practically begging folks to see the Court as legitimate. This was followed shortly by Elena Kagan’s speech which is pretty much as a direct response to Roberts’s take on the current state of the Court.
The House may finally vote — next week — on legislation to ban members of Congress from trading stocks
House Democrats just teed up a potential vote next week on a congressional stock trading ban. Top Democrats told colleagues that the legislation will most likely include Supreme Court justices. That inclusion — along with the short time members will have to consider the bill — may signal peril....
Jared Kushner says he's 'pro-life' and that the Supreme Court correctly decided to overturn Roe v. Wade
Kushner's wife, Ivanka Trump, came out as "unapologetically" anti-abortion toward the end of President Trump's term.
Trump judge backtracks after court rebuke — legal experts say it may sink his chance to appeal
District Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday struck portions of her special master ruling barring the Justice Department from investigating former President Donald Trump just hours after the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ripped apart her decision to halt the criminal probe. The three-judge panel — which included two Trump...
Sen. Hirono blasted for 'call to arms' response to abortion bill: ‘Sounds like she’s calling for violence’
Hawaii Democrat Sen. Mazie Hirono was criticized on Twitter for suggesting that it is time for a literal "call to arms" to fight against the pro-life movement. On Wednesday, Hirono spoke on the Senate floor about Sen. Lindsey Graham’s, R-S.C., latest bill proposal to ban abortions after 15 weeks. She, along with other Democratic senators, vehemently opposed the legislation for pushing an "extreme MAGA Republican" agenda.
Former official says Trump ordered staffers to find 'murderers,' 'rapists,' and 'criminals' at the border and 'dump them into Democratic cities'
Miles Taylor said Trump wanted criminals found at the border to be sent to Democrat-run cities. Taylor said Trump specifically wanted "murderers" and "rapists" to be identified and bussed out. Taylor said it didn't take a lawyer to "recognize this would likely be very illegal to do." Miles Taylor, the...
Justices Kagan, Gorsuch hint Supreme Court leak update could come by end of September
Supreme Court Justices Elena Kagan and Neil Gorsuch have hinted that there could be an update as soon as the end of the month on the investigation into the leaked draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade. Kagan made an appearance Tuesday at the Temple Emanu-El's Streicker Center in New York...
John Roberts defends supreme court as Kamala Harris lashes out at Roe ruling
Chief justice warns against linking contentious decisions with court legitimacy as vice-president rebukes ‘activist court’
Mar-A-Lago Case Special Master Asks Trump To Pay $500 Hourly Fee To His Assistant Or Face Court Sanction
Raymond Dearie, the special master appointed by District Court Judge Aileen Cannon in the Mar-a-Lago case, called for external assistance to review over 11,000 documents recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Florida residence, court filings done on Thursday showed. What Happened: Dearie enlisted the support of James Orenstein,...
This State Will Ban Pet CBD & Hemp, Supreme Court Gets Involved In Marijuana Legalization Initiatives
This State Plans To Ban Sales Of Pet CBD & Hemp Products. As of November 1, the sale of CBD and hemp-derived products for pets will be banned, reported Idaho News. These products are considered illegal by the Idaho State of Agriculture (ISDA), even though they contain no THC and are third-party tested, said Jennifer Willett, the owner of pet supply store Bark N' Purr.
CNBC
California lawmakers call on Congress to pass bill to shore up Social Security
California lawmakers recently approved a joint resolution asking Congress to pass a Social Security expansion proposal. The bill, called Social Security 2100: A Sacred Trust, would require those with incomes of more than $400,000 to pay more taxes toward the program. Such a change may help prevent a funding shortfall...
Retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer says he did 'everything' he could to stop the overturning of Roe v. Wade
"Did I do everything I could to persuade people? Of course, of course," Breyer said during an interview with CNN's Chris Wallace.
GOP governor nominee says he'll fight US abortion ban
Nevada’s GOP governor nominee said Thursday he would fight against a national abortion ban if congress were to pass one. “It’s the vote of the people within the state of Nevada, and I will support that,” Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who is anti-abortion, said in a press gaggle next to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin after the two spent the day campaigning across the state. “That is an issue that doesn’t need to be in politics.”
GOP senators grill Biden judicial nominee over past abortion advocacy
Republican senators on Wednesday went after Biden judicial nominee Julie Rikelman over her past work at a leading abortion advocacy organization. Rikelman, who has been nominated to serve on the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston, represented the Mississippi abortion clinic at the center of this year’s Supreme Court case that resulted in the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
White House says GOP’s abortion ban proposal could lead to a nationwide crisis
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists say a Republican-led proposal to ban abortion nationwide after 15 weeks would endanger the health of women and have severe consequences for physicians. “If passed and enacted, this bill would create a nationwide health crisis,...
Kamala Harris calls on Democratic attorneys general to 'defend our rights'
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris warned Democratic attorneys general, meeting in Milwaukee Thursday, that the country's "fundamental rights are at assault," in an appeal to voters less than seven weeks before the midterm elections. Harris urged those in attendance at the Democratic Attorneys General Association Conference to...
Has Trump's Public Image Taken A Beating From Mar-A-Lago Probe? New Poll Says...
The U.S. public’s view of Donald Trump remains unchanged despite mounting legal troubles for the former president, according to a recent poll conducted by the New York Times and Siena College. What Happened: The poll was held earlier this month after the U.S. Department of Justice began its inquiry...
Tribal law enforcement boosted under bill proposed by members of Congress from the West
A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers re-introduced legislation Thursday to provide more resources for tribal law enforcement, an issue they say has become more urgent as Congress begins to consider how to respond to a July Supreme Court case that complicated state-tribal criminal jurisdiction. The bill, introduced in the House...
