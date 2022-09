Bowling Green State University’s Football Coach Scot Leoffler will not travel with the team to Starkville, due to health related reasons. News broke September 23 around 12:30 pm that Leoffler would not travel to Mississippi State with the Falcons as they take on the Bulldogs, due to health related reasons. According to the Assistant Athletic Director Vincent Briedis, Associate Head Coach and Linebacker Coach Steve Morrison will be acting head coach on Saturday.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO