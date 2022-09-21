ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

South Carolina football OC Marcus Satterfield addresses play call Josh Vann criticized

By Emily Adams, Greenville News
Greenville News
Greenville News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OhEZ2_0i4hTKlY00

COLUMBIA — South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield admitted he made a bad call on a third-down play against Arkansas after wide receiver Josh Vann criticized the call on the podcast he hosts with defensive back Darius Rush.

On an episode of the Completely Cocky podcast recorded after the Gamecocks' 44-30 loss at Arkansas on Sept. 10, Vann commented that Satterfield called a play that the team had not reviewed in weeks on a critical third down, which the team ultimately did not convert.

"There was one time, not to bash a coach or anything, it was third down and we called a play we haven’t went over in like three weeks," Vann said on the podcast. "As a player, you’re supposed to know the whole playbook so whenever something gets thrown onto you, you can know what it is so you can execute and line up fast. At the same time, we haven’t went over it. You can’t expect in the heat of the moment for somebody to recognize on the fly, to know what to do."

2023 SCHEDULE: South Carolina football’s 2023 schedule is complete: See the full list of opponents, dates

BIGGEST QUESTIONS: Answering the biggest questions after South Carolina football's worst loss ever to Georgia

Satterfield said Vann came by Tuesday night and apologized to him for criticizing the play call publicly, though Satterfield largely agreed with Vann's assessment of the decision.

"That happens. We have a series of plays and certain formations. That play is kind of a base play for us," Satterfield said. "They gave us the exact look that we needed in order for that play to be successful, and I called it. We hadn't run it in about three weeks. I shouldn't have done it, but I can't promise I won't do it again. I try not to, but the base plays have to be able to carry over."

The senior receiver also publicly acknowledged on Twitter that he should not have called out Satterfield on the podcast.

"I'm in the wrong for putting this out! But before y'all try to come at my coach! It's our jobs as players to know what to do no matter what situation we're in, falling back on training and studying what everyone has," Vann wrote. "Everyone always trynna (sic) be negative about our program! S*** lame!"

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: South Carolina football OC Marcus Satterfield addresses play call Josh Vann criticized

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

South Carolina announces another Williams-Brice sellout

For the third time this season, the South Carolina Gamecocks football team has announced a sellout. All 77,557 tickets for the 7:30 p.m. showdown with Charlotte have been sold. Just like Georgia State in Week 1 and Georgia in Week 3. ESPNU will provide television coverage between the Gamecocks (1-2, 0-2 SEC) and 49ers (1-3, 0-1 CUSA).
COLUMBIA, SC
wbtw.com

South Carolina, SEC announce men’s basketball tipoff times for 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference announced times and TV networks for the upcoming men’s basketball conference schedule on Wednesday morning. Fifteen of South Carolina’s 18 league games will be broadcast by the SEC Network. The first game of the season and the Lamont Paris era will...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville HS football standout featured in national commercial

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Christian Henderson is just a high school sophomore. Already, the young man is making big waves. A defensive back for the Greenville High School Red Raiders, Henderson is the face of a new national commercial by Xenith, a Detroit-based manufacturer of football helmets and equipment. This...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Spartanburg Dist. 7 remembers longtime track and field coach

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Spartanburg High School is remembering a longtime track and field coach who died suddenly. Spartanburg County School District 7 said Coach Glover Smiley has died. Coaches at Spartanburg High School said Smiley started as the head coach of the boys' track and field team in 1993....
SPARTANBURG, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Football
Columbia, SC
College Sports
Columbia, SC
Sports
Greenville, SC
Football
Greenville, SC
Sports
Greenville, SC
College Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Greenville, SC
City
Columbia, SC
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
WSPA 7News

High School Standouts: Gaffney Indians

The Gaffney Indians pulled off an upset win at Northwestern last Friday, 28-7, in the High School Red Zone, knocking-off the number two team in the S.C. Prep Football Media Poll’s 4A rankings. Quarterback Grayson Loftis threw for 279 yards and three scores and the Indians defense limited a Trojans offense that was averaging 62 […]
GAFFNEY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Carolina Football#American Football#College Football#Gamecocks
abccolumbia.com

University of South Carolina increases minimum wage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The University of South Carolina is raising its minimum wage for employees to $14 an hour. The United Campus Workers of South Carolina says it has been a long time effort to see this change. Bobbie Keitte is a part of the union and has worked for USC for 30 years. Even though Keitee makes more than $15 an hour, she has been fighting on behalf of her co-workers who are struggling to make ends meet.
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina

ELGIN, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed another earthquake hit the Midlands on Thursday. The USGS said the 1.4-magnitude earthquake struck about four miles southeast of Elgin at around 11:52 a.m. Since December, there have been more than 80 earthquakes recorded in South Carolina. MORE...
ELGIN, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WYFF4.com

Greenville, Spartanburg Counties eye major investment from Volvo

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville and Spartanburg County Councils have passed the second of three readings on a tax break for multi-million dollar investments from Volvo. The investments center around five facilities, which would be used for tooling and equipment for the company's vehicles. In Greenville County, the Swedish vehicle...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SC senator calls for action after FOX Carolina investigation into assisted living facility’s conditions

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate lawmaker is taking action after a FOX Carolina investigation revealed ongoing issues at an assisted living facility. Sen. Tom Corbin (R) is asking Dr. Edward Simmer, the director of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, to find ways DHEC can be more proactive in protecting vulnerable adults.
INMAN, SC
spartanburg.com

BMW Charity Pro-Am Returning to Spartanburg in 2023

After a successful return to Spartanburg County this summer, the BMW Charity Pro-Am has already announced that the tournament will return to the Carolina Country Club next year. Mark your calendars now for a week of events surrounding the tournament, which will bring celebrities and golf pros from around the...
SPARTANBURG, SC
Greenville News

Greenville News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
525K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around the GreenvilleMetro area.

 http://greenvilleonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy